Women's EURO 2025: What teams have reached the quarter-finals?

England, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland are through to the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 quarter-finals after finishing in the top two in their groups.

Group A: Norway (9 points), Switzerland (4), Finland (4), Iceland (0)

Norway are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.

Switzerland are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.

Finland finish third in the group.

Iceland finish fourth in the group.

Group B: Spain (9), Italy (4), Belgium (3), Portugal (1)

Spain are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.

Italy are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.

Belgium finish third in the group.

Portugal finish fourth in the group.

Group C: Sweden (9), Germany (6), Poland (3), Denmark (0)

Sweden are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.

Germany are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.

Poland finish third in the group.

Denmark finish fourth in the group.

Group D: France (9), England (6), Netherlands (3), Wales (0)

France are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.

England are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.

Netherlands finish third in the group.

Wales finish fourth in the group.