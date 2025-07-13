Women's EURO 2025: What teams have reached the quarter-finals?
Sunday, July 13, 2025
Article summary
The quarter-final line-up is complete, with France and England completing the line-up.
Article top media content
Article body
England, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland are through to the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 quarter-finals after finishing in the top two in their groups.
Women's EURO 2025 quarter-finals
Wednesday 16 July
Norway vs Italy (Geneva)
Thursday 17 July
Sweden vs England (Zurich)
Friday 18 July
Spain vs Switzerland (Bern)
Saturday 19 July
France vs Germany (Basel)
All kick-offs 21:00 CET
Group A: Norway (9 points), Switzerland (4), Finland (4), Iceland (0)
Norway are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.
Switzerland are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.
Finland finish third in the group.
Iceland finish fourth in the group.
Group B: Spain (9), Italy (4), Belgium (3), Portugal (1)
Spain are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.
Italy are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.
Belgium finish third in the group.
Portugal finish fourth in the group.
Group C: Sweden (9), Germany (6), Poland (3), Denmark (0)
Sweden are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.
Germany are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.
Poland finish third in the group.
Denmark finish fourth in the group.
Group D: France (9), England (6), Netherlands (3), Wales (0)
France are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.
England are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.
Netherlands finish third in the group.
Wales finish fourth in the group.
Women's EURO group tiebreakers: What would have happened if teams had ended level on points?
According to Article 30 of the competition regulations:
If two or more teams in the same group are equal on points on completion of the final tournament group stage, the following criteria are applied, in the order given, to determine their rankings:
a) higher number of points obtained in the matches played among the teams in question;
b) superior goal difference resulting from the matches played among the teams in question;
c) higher number of goals scored in the matches played among the teams in question;
d) if, after having applied criteria a) to c), teams still have an equal ranking, criteria a) to c) are reapplied exclusively to the matches between the remaining teams to determine their final rankings. If this procedure does not lead to a decision, criteria e) to h) apply, in the order given, to the two or more teams still equal;
e) superior goal difference in all group matches;
f) higher number of goals scored in all group matches;
g) lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received by players and team officials in all group matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points);
h) higher position in the overall European Qualifiers phase rankings
If two teams that have the same number of points and that have the same number of goals scored and conceded play their last group match against each other and are still equal at the end of that match, with a quarter-final place at stake, the two teams will decide their position by a penalty shoot-out, provided that no other teams within the group have the same number of points on completion of all group matches. Should more than two teams have the same number of points, the criteria listed above apply. This procedure is only necessary if a ranking of the teams is required to determine the teams qualified for the quarter-finals.