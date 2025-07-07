Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

France vs Wales UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group D preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Monday, July 7, 2025

When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group D game between France and Wales.

France's Delphine Cascarino and Wales' Ceri Holland
France's Delphine Cascarino and Wales' Ceri Holland UEFA via Getty Images

All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group D game between France and Wales.

Match at a glance

When: Wednesday 9 July (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Arena St.Gallen, St.Gallen
What: UEFA Women's EURO Group D Matchday 2 game
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage here

Where to watch France vs Wales on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Women's EURO 2025 broadcast partner(s) here.

﻿What do you need to know?

France enter this one full of confidence after defeating holders England 2-1 with a formidable team performance in Zurich. Tournament debutants Wales lost 3-0 to Netherlands, so they will continue to search for their first points and goals here.

France will be through to the quarter-finals if they beat Wales and England do not beat Netherlands.

Wales will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to France and Netherlands avoid defeat by England.

Highlights: France 2-1 England
Pick your Fantasy team!

Predicted team line-ups

France: Peyraud-Magnin; Bacha, Sombath, Lakrar, De Almeida; Karchaoui, Toletti, Geyoro; Malard, Katoto, Diani
Misses next match if booked: Peyraud-Magnin

Wales: Clark; Green, Roberts, E Morgan; Roberts, James, Ladd, Woodham; Holland, Fishlock; Hughes
Misses next match if booked: Woodham

France vs Wales build-up

Reporters' views

Jérôme Vitoux, France reporter
After a strong opening performance against England, Les Bleues are enjoying the moment. Alice Sombath was the unexpected standout player, but coach Laurent Bonadei has already hinted at changes for the Wales game. This planned rotation reflects the squad's depth and attacking power. The team look united, calm and ambitious. With a blend of confidence and caution, France know that their second match could be a tricky one – but it may be the moment they truly show how strong they are.

Mark Pitman, Wales reporter
Wales went into the unknown against the Netherlands on Matchday 1 and quickly learned the harsh realities of competing against the elite of the European game as their Women's EURO debut ended with a 3-0 defeat. However, Rhian Wilkinson's side stayed defensively disciplined for the majority of the opening half and gave everything until the final whistle. France will be another difficult test, but Wales are one game wiser and will have acclimatised to the intensity of performing at this level.

Highlights: Wales 0-3 Netherlands

What the coaches say

Laurent Bonadei, France coach: "When we talk about France, England and the Netherlands, we must not forget Wales, who held Sweden to two draws. Every team deserves respect. Every match will be a real battle. There will be 11 players starting this game, but I can already tell you that those starting against Wales will be different. We have the ambition to win the group – but without underestimating Wales."

Rhian Wilkinson, Wales coach: "We have to create more opportunities and we have to make sure that those moments of lapses get fewer and fewer. But this is the world stage and it's intimidating. We have a huge mountain in front of us in this tournament and we're excited about that. We want to play on the world stage and to be courageous in doing that. It's a new opportunity for us to go towards the next [match] which will be another huge test.”

Women's EURO The Player That: Wales

What's next?

Group D Matchday 3
13/07 Netherlands vs France
13/07 England vs Wales

Download the official app
© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday, July 7, 2025

Selected for you

How incisive France beat England
Live 06/07/2025

How incisive France beat England

UEFA Technical Observer Irene Fuhrmann highlights how effective pressing and incisive attacking transitions helped France overcome holders England at Women’s EURO.
Highlights, report: France down holders England
Live 05/07/2025

Highlights, report: France down holders England

Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Sandy Baltimore struck in the space of four first-half minutes as France beat the holders 2-1.
France stats and records
Live 05/07/2025

France stats and records

Biggest wins, heaviest defeats, highest scorers, most appearances, shoot-outs and more.
Highlights, report: Netherlands cruise in opener
Live 05/07/2025

Highlights, report: Netherlands cruise in opener

Vivianne Miedema's 100th Oranje goal helped the Netherlands win their 2025 UEFA Women's EURO opener.
Wales stats and records
Live 05/07/2025

Wales stats and records

Biggest wins, heaviest defeats, highest scorers, most appearances, shoot-outs and more.