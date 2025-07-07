France vs Wales UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group D preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group D game between France and Wales.

Match at a glance When: Wednesday 9 July (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Arena St.Gallen, St.Gallen

What: UEFA Women's EURO Group D Matchday 2 game

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage here

Where to watch France vs Wales on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Women's EURO 2025 broadcast partner(s) here.

﻿What do you need to know?

France enter this one full of confidence after defeating holders England 2-1 with a formidable team performance in Zurich. Tournament debutants Wales lost 3-0 to Netherlands, so they will continue to search for their first points and goals here.

France will be through to the quarter-finals if they beat Wales and England do not beat Netherlands.

Wales will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to France and Netherlands avoid defeat by England.

Highlights: France 2-1 England

Pick your Fantasy team!

Predicted team line-ups

France: Peyraud-Magnin; Bacha, Sombath, Lakrar, De Almeida; Karchaoui, Toletti, Geyoro; Malard, Katoto, Diani

Misses next match if booked: Peyraud-Magnin

Wales: Clark; Green, Roberts, E Morgan; Roberts, James, Ladd, Woodham; Holland, Fishlock; Hughes

Misses next match if booked: Woodham

France vs Wales build-up

Reporters' views

Jérôme Vitoux, France reporter

After a strong opening performance against England, Les Bleues are enjoying the moment. Alice Sombath was the unexpected standout player, but coach Laurent Bonadei has already hinted at changes for the Wales game. This planned rotation reflects the squad's depth and attacking power. The team look united, calm and ambitious. With a blend of confidence and caution, France know that their second match could be a tricky one – but it may be the moment they truly show how strong they are.

Mark Pitman, Wales reporter

Wales went into the unknown against the Netherlands on Matchday 1 and quickly learned the harsh realities of competing against the elite of the European game as their Women's EURO debut ended with a 3-0 defeat. However, Rhian Wilkinson's side stayed defensively disciplined for the majority of the opening half and gave everything until the final whistle. France will be another difficult test, but Wales are one game wiser and will have acclimatised to the intensity of performing at this level.

Highlights: Wales 0-3 Netherlands

What the coaches say

Laurent Bonadei, France coach: "When we talk about France, England and the Netherlands, we must not forget Wales, who held Sweden to two draws. Every team deserves respect. Every match will be a real battle. There will be 11 players starting this game, but I can already tell you that those starting against Wales will be different. We have the ambition to win the group – but without underestimating Wales."

Rhian Wilkinson, Wales coach: "We have to create more opportunities and we have to make sure that those moments of lapses get fewer and fewer. But this is the world stage and it's intimidating. We have a huge mountain in front of us in this tournament and we're excited about that. We want to play on the world stage and to be courageous in doing that. It's a new opportunity for us to go towards the next [match] which will be another huge test.”

Women's EURO The Player That: Wales

Download the official app