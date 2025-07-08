Women's EURO 2025: The mothers competing on the international stage

West Ham United defender Brynjarsdóttir wasn't certain she would make the Iceland squad after welcoming her second son in February 2024. But just a year later, she made her international comeback and is now playing at her fourth Women’s EURO.

Ilestedt, formerly of Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern München, is also back on the international stage after giving birth to her daughter in August 2024. She joins Brynjarsdóttir in showing that motherhood and a professional football career can go hand in hand.

Could you tell us more about your experiences of pregnancy as a player?

Brynjarsdóttir: I fell pregnant with my eldest son when I was 26 and gave birth just before I turned 27. At that moment, I thought I could just give birth and pop back to myself two or three months later. During my first pregnancy, I think I trained too much. I probably trained like I wasn’t pregnant.

I ended up giving birth to my son four weeks early. Maybe it could have been because I was training so hard, maybe not, who knows.

With my second son, I was smarter while I was pregnant, and then I didn’t try to take two steps forward. With my younger one, it could not have gone better. It was a great birth.

"The best feeling is probably when you’re playing on the pitch, and then you win a game and you get your kids in your arms and get to walk with them on the pitch afterwards. I think it’s also just to show them, even though I became a mum, I didn’t give up on my dreams." Dagný Brynjarsdóttir, Iceland and West Ham United midfielder

Ilestedt: It was pure happiness when I found out that I was pregnant. Tears were rolling down my face, we were crying a lot.

I wanted it so much. Even though it was in the middle of my career, I felt having my own family was bigger than anything.

When could I finally tell everyone, that was a special moment. I was a little bit nervous, but I knew that I had good team-mates, and everyone was very happy for me.

I trained quite a lot, especially in the beginning, with Arsenal. I was around the team a lot, watching the games; it was quite nice for me to just be around. I stayed and trained until the end of the season, and then I could go home and spend the rest of the time with my family in Sweden.

Amanda Ilestedt playing for Arsenal, eight months after giving birth to her daughter Arsenal FC via Getty Images

How important is it to stay active during pregnancy?

Brynjarsdóttir: I think it’s crucial to stay active. You don’t necessarily have to play football – it depends on your pelvis and how you feel. I think I did too much football during my first pregnancy, while in my second pregnancy I was just smarter.

I did even more gym work, less football, more walking and running. I just listened more to my body. But I think it’s crucial to stay active while you’re pregnant and start again when you feel ready after giving birth.

With both sons, I started exercise again when they were four, five days old. The first few weeks you’re only doing light things, you’re just connecting the muscles that relaxed too much when you gave birth, so you can progress and get back to running.

How has motherhood changed you as a player?

Brynjarsdóttir: I don’t have time to have a bad training session or a bad game, I make all of them count because I don’t want to waste my time. Obviously, you’re gone a lot, and that’s probably the hardest thing about being a mum and a professional footballer. I don’t spend as much time with them as I would like to.

Dagný Brynjarsdóttir with her eldest child at UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Getty Images

What do you hope your story shows to the next generation of young girls and women in football?

Brynjarsdóttir: Hopefully I can show them that you can still play after one, two or even three children.

I know a lot of women play in their home country after they become mums because that’s where your family and most friends are to help you out.

But I’ve played now for quite a few years overseas. It is challenging, but with a great club and great support it's possible to play on the big stages, at big tournaments, even though you’re a mum.