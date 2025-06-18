Women's EURO 2025: A family-friendly celebration of the beautiful game

Whether through affordable ticket pricing, a strong focus on accessibility or a commitment to respect, protect and promote human rights, Switzerland is ready to welcome everyone this summer.

The organisation of the event is tailored around creating a welcoming environment for children and young people, with child safeguarding policies integrated to the running of each venue.

Affordable for everyone

The best talent in European women's football will be on display at Women's EURO 2025, including Spain's Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmatí, England's Alessia Russo, Poland's Ewa Pajor and France's Sandy Baltimore.

Fans will be able to watch these world-class players and many more at affordable prices, with tickets starting from just CHF 25.

Ticket holders travelling within Switzerland will also benefit from free public transport, adding even more value. Every ticket will be valid on matchday for a second-class round trip between any Swiss locality and the stadium.

This initiative not only promotes sustainable travel but also makes the tournament more accessible. A family of four can attend a match at Women's EURO 2025 for CHF 100, for example, ensuring everyone can be part of the excitement this summer.

Dutch and Swiss fans at Women's EURO 2022 UEFA via Getty Images

Family-friendly activities

Each of EURO 2025's eight host cities will have a dedicated city centre fan zone, complete with a packed schedule of activities for all ages.

This includes live screening of matches, concerts, workshops, demonstrations, face-painting and child-friendly football pitches.

Set to make an appearance is Maddli, the official Women's EURO 2025 mascot. Maddli is a spirited Saint Bernard puppy with a name inspired by Madeleine Boll, the first ever licensed female footballer in Switzerland.

Through her warm and playful energy, Maddli will help create unforgettable memories for fans of all ages.

Maddli at a Swiss match

Warm and welcoming environment

The Women's EURO 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Strategy ensures all social groups and communities can feel part of the tournament by preventing and fighting all forms of discrimination.

This is reflected in the joint human rights declaration signed by the Swiss federal government, host cities, the Swiss Football Association (SFA) and UEFA in March 2025.

The declaration outlines the responsibilities of each of the bodies involved and highlights the need for collaboration to create a friendly and welcoming environment for everybody – from players and coaches to officials, staff, volunteers and supporters.

The ESG strategy also sets clear guidelines to ensure accessibility across all venues. This includes accessible stadium infrastructure, audio-descriptive commentary and easily understandable, inclusive tournament information.

In addition, anyone requiring assistance at venues will be able to access the services of a dedicated awareness team and dedicated feedback and reporting channels will also be in place for anyone wishing to provide feedback on their experience of the tournament.

Long-term impact

Women's EURO 2025 is set to leave a legacy in the host country, continuing to make football a more inclusive place long after the final whistle blows.

Guided by UEFA and the SFA’s joint legacy plan 'Here to Stay', Women's EURO 2025 will stimulate long-term and sustainable development in both grassroots and elite women's football.

‘Here to Stay’ includes plans to double the number of girls and women playing football in Switzerland from 40,000 to 80,000, and the number of women working as coaches and referees from 2,500 to 5,000.

Girls from the SFA football training centre with the Women's EURO trophy in Bern AFP via Getty Images

At an elite level, the focus is strengthening the standards, venues and visibility of the national Women's Super League and promoting the next generation of top young players.

The SFA will also promote structural changes at a societal level to improve the representation of women in football and create clear pathways for new female leaders.