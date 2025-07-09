Unstoppable: Women's EURO 2025 players on the rapid rise of the game

Women's football is on an upward trajectory, with no signs of slowing down. This momentum is the inspiration behind the name of UEFA's women's football strategy for 2024 to 2030 – Unstoppable.

Women's EURO 2025 and its impact is a key part of the Unstoppable strategy, with the tournament set to play a major role in accelerating the growth and visibility of the women's game across Europe.

As the action in Switzerland unfolds, a number of players – Vivianne Miedema of the Netherlands, England's Alessia Russo, Germany's Klara Buhl, Portugal's Dolores Silva, Belgium's Marie Detruyer, Iceland's Ingibjörg Sigurðardóttir and Finland's Eveliina Summanen – explain what makes women’s football an unstoppable force.

Unstoppable: UEFA's new women's football strategy

What makes women's football unstoppable?

Sigurðardóttir: "The desire to prove to others that we are good enough, that it’s fun to watch women’s football, and that it’s fun to be a woman playing football. To show that we can go far and attract a big audience of people watching us at the stadium. You get a winning feeling by seeing a lot of people in the stands, you become incredibly proud."

Summanen: "It's the joy we show on the pitch – it’s just huge and it brings the community together everywhere in the world. That's just going to keep on growing."

Russo: "First and foremost, the people. The people that you meet along the way, the people that you play with, that you’re surrounded by – staff, team-mates, friends, family are all just so willing to give to each other. They want to work and push each other to be better."

Miedema: "The support we have these days from the fans. I think for us playing the game, young girls are ready to come and fill our boots, and I think that is the biggest movement we have seen in women’s football over the last couple of years.

"We’ve got more and more talent breaking through. The level is getting higher and higher, and I genuinely believe that this can be the best women’s football tournament so far with the quality we have on the pitch, and with all the teams being really close to each other."

Detruyer: "The passion for the game. We want to be there as a team, have fun and be an example for younger players."

Unstoppable Me: Lia Wälti

Which player do you think of when you hear the word 'unstoppable'?

Miedema: "It makes me think about a goalie, so I’d say Daphne van Domselaar. I hope she is going to stop a lot of balls this tournament, and clean sheets would be very helpful for us."

Detruyer: "I would say that Elena Dhont is unstoppable. She has already had a lot of injuries, big injuries, but she [handled it really well]. Now on the pitch, you can see that she always gives 100%, not only for herself but also for the team. I think that is something beautiful."

Summanen: "I could definitely name all of the girls in our team, but probably Linda Sällström is the first one to come to mind. She’s broken the records in Finland and there is nothing stopping her right now."

Buhl: "Definitely one or two of the younger ones, Franziska Kett and Carlotta Wamser. When I see them on the pitch, they’re super dynamic, convincing and brave. That, for me, is unstoppable."

Silva: "I would say Carolina Mendes. She’s the player who got injured just before we came over here. I think she was always a role model to me. Right now, she is not here with us, but I know that she will keep being unstoppable even during what is a tough moment in her career."