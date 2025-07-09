Women's EURO 2025 players share hopes for tournament's lasting impact

Backed by increased investment, record ticket sales and a commitment to building a sustainable legacy, Women's EURO 2025 is expected to be a catalyst for progress at both grassroots and an elite level.

Few understand the transformative power of major tournaments better than the players themselves, with many already experiencing the rapid evolution of the women's game during their careers.

Inspiring a new generation

Denmark captain Pernille Harder, playing at her fourth Women's EURO, believes the tournament will be a source of inspiration for girls across Europe.

"I hope there will be a lot of girls watching this tournament and being inspired, and getting a new dream about being a professional football player," she says. "I think it’s important to be able to see it to be it, and I think this tournament will be amazing for that."

For Iceland captain Glódís Viggósdóttir, Women's EURO 2025 will be a catalyst for increased attention on the women's game.

"I hope this tournament continues to keep the ball rolling – hopefully even faster," she says. "Most matches were sold out at the last EURO, and most matches are sold out now.

"That shows how fast women’s football has grown in a short time. Hopefully this will encourage all teams in Europe, TV stations, mass media, everybody, to continue supporting this great sport. Incredible role models and fantastic sportswomen play in these tournaments – this is something we should encourage and continue to support."

Pernille Harder playing for Denmark at UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Getty Images

A turning point for Swiss women's football

In order to capitalise on the opportunity of Women's EURO 2025, the Swiss Football Association (SFA), in collaboration with UEFA, is implementing its legacy plan 'Here to Stay'.

From doubling the number of girls and women playing football in Switzerland to strengthening the standards, venues and visibility of the national Women's Super League, the legacy plan will ensure the impact of this year's tournament is felt for years to come.

"I have a lot of hope," says Swiss captain Lia Wälti. "I think we’ve come far in Switzerland in the last couple of years, especially now with hosting the tournament, but we still have a long way to go."

"I hope for a professional league in Switzerland for all the female players, and that we have equal possibilities for all the young girls as well as the boys. I do hope that a lot of people will be inspired this summer, so they come back and watch us again in the future." Lia Wälti, Switzerland captain

Finland goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela, competing at her fourth Women's EURO, has first-hand experience of Swiss women's football as a Servette FC player.

"I hope Women's EURO will have a big impact here in Switzerland and increase the fan attendance at league games," she says. "I hope more and more local people will come to the games, realise how fun it is, and find a team that they can support in the future."

Unstoppable Me: Lia Wälti

Building on the EURO 2022 legacy

The legacy plan for Women’s EURO 2025 builds on the foundations of recent women's competitions, including Women's EURO 2022 in England.

From 2020 to 2024, a period which includes the home nation's Women's EURO 2022 victory at Wembley, 129,000 more girls across England's eight host cities took part in school football.

Over the same period, 34,025 more women and girls started playing for fun, with a further 10,356 playing competitively. There were also 298 newly qualified female coaches, and 247 new female referees involved in football.

"I think the success we’ve seen in England in the women’s game, from young girls being involved in sport to attendances at games, is what we want for every single country across the world. "Hopefully, by having another successful tournament in Switzerland, more people will get involved, and things like access and attendances will improve." Jess Carter, England defender

Opportunity for debut teams

Ewa Pajor is captaining Poland as they make their Women's EURO debut in Switzerland. One of the most prolific strikers in the women's game, she has already seen the impact of her country's qualification for the tournament.

"The women's game has developed incredibly in Poland in recent years," she says. "The biggest change I’ve noticed is within the national team – our training camps, our style of play, our organisation – it all feels professional now.

"There are so many young girls playing football now compared to before. It is a huge increase. We’ve already seen the growing interest and higher attendance in the stadiums thanks to our qualification for Women's EURO.

"Let’s hope our participation in this tournament will further boost the development of women’s football. I hope more young girls will start playing football, more fans will come to support us and that women’s football will become a regular part of the Polish sporting landscape."