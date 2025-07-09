Italy vs Spain UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group B preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group B game between Italy and Spain.

Match at a glance When: Friday 11 July (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stadion Wankdorf, Bern

What: UEFA Women's EURO Group B Matchday 3 game

Where to watch Italy vs Spain on TV

﻿What do you need to know?

La Roja have roared into the last eight off the back of two commanding performances, racking up 11 goals by beating Portugal 5-0 and Belgium 6-2. Despite being pegged back in their 1-1 draw against Portugal, Italy can join Spain in the quarter-finals with a point here.

Italy will reach the quarter-finals if they avoid defeat by Spain or if Portugal do not beat Belgium. If Italy lose and Portugal win, they will be split for second and third place on overall goal difference, then overall goals scored, then lower disciplinary points then higher position in the overall European Qualifiers phase rankings. Italy will finish first if they win.

Spain are through to the quarter-finals. They will finish first if they avoid defeat by Italy.

Predicted team line-ups

Italy: Giuliani; Lenzini, Salvai, Linari; Di Guglielmo, Greggi, Caruso, Severini, Boattin; Girelli, Cambiaghi

Misses next match if booked: Cantore, Di Guglielmo, Giugliano, Lenzini

Spain: Coll; Batlle, Paredes, Aleixandri, Carmona; Patri, Alexia, Aitana; Mariona, Pina, Esther González

Misses next match if booked: Aleixandri, Batlle

Italy vs Spain build-up

Reporters' views

Francesco Corda, Italy reporter

The draw against Portugal denied Italy qualification, but everything is still in their hands. Not losing this last match would be enough but the problem is they face Spain. Andrea Soncin's team will have to be at their best to get a positive result and avoid the calculations if Portugal beat Belgium. But with Cristiana Girelli in the form that has won more admirers in Switzerland, the Azzurre are allowed to dream.

Andrea De Ferrater, Spain reporter

Spain have been one of the most solid and effective teams in the tournament, those 11 goals reflecting their ambition. Alexia Putellas and Esther González, joint-top scorers with three goals each, lead a side that excels tactically with high pressing, smart possession and great movement. Already through to the quarter-finals, Spain will want to secure top spot in Group B.

Top scorers

What the coaches say

Andrea Soncin, Italy coach: "There is great confidence, we are aware of what we can do. We still have everything in our hands. We should face Spain with the same spirit we showed against Portugal, playing the game at our best, paying attention to their qualities. We have already shown that we have the weapons to hurt them. We should not defend deep. We know them well and they know us."

Montserrat Tomé, Spain coach: "We have very good support in attack, with players capable of joining in. That's very positive and says a lot about our ability to create chances to finish. We know we have to be careful in every situation, and these are things we'll keep working on and improving. Sometimes they happen, it's part of the game."

What's next? The top two in the group progress to the quarter-finals; the sides that finish third and fourth are eliminated.

