Portugal vs Belgium UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group B preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group B game between Portugal and Belgium.

Match at a glance When: Friday 11 July (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stade de Tourbillon, Sion

What: UEFA Women's EURO Group B Matchday 3 game

Where to watch Portugal vs Belgium on TV

﻿What do you need to know?

Diana Gomes kept alive Portugal's hopes of qualifying with an 89th-minute equaliser to earn a 1-1 draw against Italy on Matchday 2. Nevertheless, they remain three points adrift of the Azzurre and need help from elsewhere if they are to progress. Belgium, meanwhile, were beaten 6-2 by Spain last time out and can no longer reach the last eight as a result of their two defeats in the section so far.

Portugal will be unable to reach the quarter-finals unless they beat Belgium and Italy lose to Spain. In that case, Portugal and Italy would be split for second and third place on overall goal difference, then overall goals scored, then lower disciplinary points then higher position in the overall European Qualifiers phase rankings.

Belgium cannot reach the quarter-finals.

Predicted team line-ups

Portugal: Patricia Morais; Carole Costa, Diana Gomes, Joana Marchão, Lucia Alves; Fátima Pinto, Tatiana Pinto, Kika Nazareth, Andreia Norton; Ana Capeta, Diana Silva

Suspended: Ana Borges

Belgium: Lichtfus; Iliano, Tysiak, Philtjens, Cayman, Deloose; Missipo, Vanhaevermaet, De Caigny, Eurlings; Wullaert



Portugal vs Belgium build-up

Reporters' view

Inês De Oliveira Martins, Portugal reporter

Win and score plenty — that's what Portugal needs to do against Belgium, but it's exactly what they've struggled to achieve in recent matches. With goal difference potentially playing a decisive role in who reaches the knockout stage, Portugal have placed extra focus on their attacking play in recent training sessions. Speaking to womenseuro.com, Tatiana Pinto said: "I'm sure there won't be a lack of shots on Friday."

Alyssa Saliou, Belgium reporter

Belgium left everything on the pitch against Spain, showing true resilience and fighting spirit despite the gulf in class. Yes, the scoreline was harsh, but what we really need to remember is that women's football in Belgium is still developing. The journey ending in the group stage is painful but it also fuels the hunger to keep growing and there will still be plenty of pride to play for against Portugal.

What the coaches say

Francisco Neto, Portugal coach: "I was very proud of our players [against Italy]. They showed incredible mentality and desire to do great things. We believe we can win the next game. We need to score goals, but it won't be easy – Belgium are a very strong team."

Elísabet Gunnarsdóttir, Belgium coach: "﻿I'm very proud of my team because I know the belief was there and they gave everything [against Spain]. We took some chances and played with good courage during the first half and big parts of the second half. We came back from Spain leading twice, which is not easy against that team. For the future, those are good signs."

What's next? The top two in the group progress to the quarter-finals; the sides that finish third and fourth are eliminated.

