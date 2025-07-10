Women's EURO 2025 marks milestone for female coaches

A record seven female coaches are leading their teams in Switzerland this summer – up from six in 2022 and 2017, and from three in 2013 and 2009.

Many of these coaches have risen through the ranks with the help of UEFA initiatives designed to break down barriers and support women at every stage of their coaching journey.

Belgium's Elísabet Gunnarsdóttir and Spain’s Montserrat Tomé are among those to benefit from such programmes, while others, such as Wiegman and Portugal's Francisco Neto, one of nine male coaches at the tournament, have taken up mentorship roles to nurture the next generation of elite female coaches.

Mutual learning

Of the female head coaches at Women's EURO 2025, five have benefited from the UEFA Coach Mentor Programme.

The programme pairs promising UEFA A or Pro Licence coaches with more experienced counterparts who are operating at the very top of their game. In a process led by mentees, partnerships are tailored to each up-and-coming coach’s needs, helping them develop their own leadership style.

In addition, the connection to a network of talented and ambitious coaches fosters a feeling of confidence and self-belief.

Crucially, the programme benefits both mentees and mentors, for whom the journey of learning never stops. For instance, graduate of the 2021-2023 UEFA Coach Mentor Programme Gemma Grainger is now head coach of Norway and has since taken on the role of mentor herself, offering guidance to Uzbekistan's Lithuanian head coach Kotryna Kulbytė.

Nina Patalon, head coach of Women’s EURO 2025 debutants Poland, is another mentor in the programme’s latest cohort.

Poland head coach Nina Patalon at UEFA Women's EURO 2025 UEFA via Getty Images

"You get the chance to know and talk to fantastic coaches and mentors," said Patalon, who is offering advice and support to Kosovo women's Under-19 head coach Albina Rrahmani. "It's the best university in football because everyone has a lot of experience and knowledge, which they are very happy to share."

"Female coaches have to support each other. At some point in the past, someone has given you a hand and lifted you up. Now this is the moment when you can do exactly the same." Nina Patalon, Poland head coach

Another mentor is Wiegman, who has coached the last two Women's EURO winners – England in 2022 and Netherlands in 2017.

"The mentorship programme is really good. You bring people together – lots of female coaches, but also male coaches that are involved in the women’s game – which I think is good because you can share experiences and learn from each other," she said.

"I really enjoy it. You try to help the mentees, but you learn from the mentees too. By being together and talking about football, you always learn something from each other, which I really like, and you inspire each other too."

The impact of UEFA programmes on EURO 2025 coaches Norway coach Gemma Grainger: Mentor for the 2024-2026 UEFA Coach Mentor Programme, mentee for the 2021-2023 UEFA Coach Mentor Programme

Belgium coach Elísabet Gunnarsdóttir: Awarded UEFA Coach Development Programme Scholarship for UEFA Pro Licence 2018-2019

Spain coach Montserrat Tomé: Awarded UEFA Coach Development Programme Scholarship for UEFA B Licence 2016-2017, mentee for the 2018-2019 UEFA Coach Mentor Programme

Portugal coach Francisco Neto: Mentor for the 2024-2026 UEFA Coach Mentor Programme

Poland coach Nina Patalon: Awarded UEFA Coach Development Programme Scholarship for UEFA Pro Licence 2017-2018, Mentor for the 2024-2026 UEFA Coach Mentor Programme

England coach Sarina Wiegman: Mentor for the UEFA Coach Mentor Programme 2023-2024

Developing female coaches

The UEFA Coach Mentor Programme is part of the UEFA Coach Development Programme for Women, which gives financial support both to the candidates earning qualifications and to the female coach educators teaching them.

Since 2016, more than 2,400 women have gained a UEFA-certified coaching licence through the programme, including Women’s EURO 2025 head coaches Gunnarsdóttir, Tomé and Patalon.