France's prospects making their mark at Women's EURO 2025

France's 4-1 win over Wales at UEFA Women's EURO 2025 did not just secure their place in the quarter-finals – it also offered a glimpse into the team's future.

With Les Bleues three goals ahead and in control, coach Laurent Bonadei made a bold tactical switch for the final 24 minutes in St.Gallen by replacing Selma Bacha with Lou Bogaert. In doing so, he fielded a fully 'under-22' back line: Bogaert, Alice Sombath, Thiniba Samoura and Melween N'Dongala. Their combined age? A remarkable 83.

Though that back four he assembled had never started a major tournament match together, they showed remarkable assurance.

"I felt pride, not pressure," said Sombath, who had made her first start at the finals in the 2-1 victory against England four days earlier. "I knew I had support – from my family, the team, the staff." N'Dongala added: "Facing players of that calibre pushes you to grow fast. I just told myself to show what I can do, without overthinking."

Despite their youth, all four defenders train weekly against France's world-class attackers. "Honestly, our front line might be the best in Europe," Bogaert explained. "When you face that every day, you learn fast – or you don't survive!"

However, Bonadei's rotation policy is more than just squad management – it is strategic trust. "Young players like Lou bring a sense of carefreeness," said striker Melvine Malard. "That's a real strength in a tournament like this." Samoura, who faced Brazil great Marta in a friendly on 27 June, echoed the value of her rapid rise: "In 90 minutes, you can learn a lot. You just have to stay switched on."

This moment, though brief, spoke volumes. The French staff have insisted on preparing the next generation without rushing it. But when the opportunity came, the 'jeunettes' were ready. "Nothing's guaranteed," said Sombath. "But I'm here to earn a place – and I'm not the only one."

Thiniba Samoura (left), Kadidiatou Diani and Melween N'Dongala (right) enjoy beating Wales UEFA via Getty Images

"Right now, I'm just enjoying it all," continued N'Dongala. "I don't even realise everything that's happening – I'm just in the moment. We'll take stock later. For now, I'm loving every second."

Behind those fresh faces stands goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, so who better to analyse what this new crop are bringing to the table? "I'd sum up this younger generation with one word: energy." said the 33-year-old. "There's this spark, this hunger, this freshness. Sometimes I just watch them – like Melween against England – and I think to myself: 'Well, I didn't have much to do today.' And that's a good thing!"