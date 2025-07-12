Jess Fishlock celebrates landmark Wales goal at Women's EURO 2025

History was made in St.Gallen on Wednesday as Jess Fishlock, aged 38 years 176 days, became the oldest scorer in Women's EURO finals history with what was Wales' first-ever women's major tournament goal.

Despite the eventual defeat by France, it will be one of the defining moments of the tournament for debutants Wales and it was fitting that it was delivered by their most iconic, or ‘eiconig’ in Welsh, figure.

Watch Fishlock score first ever Wales EURO goal

Womenseuro.com looks back on Fishlock's storied career and celebrates a milestone moment.

In an ironic twist, Fishlock made her senior debut for Wales in Switzerland as a teenager back in 2006. The landscape of women's football in the country was very different back then and qualification for a major tournament felt a distant dream.

However, significant investment from grassroots to international level across the course of Fishlock's incredible career have helped make a monumental summer possible in the twilight of her playing days.

Jess Fishlock and her team-mates wheel away in delight after the landmark goal AFP via Getty Images

Born in the Cardiff suburb of Llanrumney, Fishlock has travelled the world to realise her professional football dreams. Her natural talent adds to her versatility in midfield or attack and her club career has taken her to Australia, Germany, England, Scotland, France and the United States, where she currently represents Seattle Reign in the NWSL.

A two-time UEFA Women's Champions League winner with FFC Frankfurt and OL Lyonnes, Fishlock has never wavered from her international commitments. Now the all-time leading appearance holder and goalscorer in the history of the Welsh national teams (men's and women's), the importance of achieving success with the dragon on her chest has always been clear.

Jess Fishlock sings the national anthem before kick-off against France Getty Images

"I don't think you have many players anywhere in the world who are such servants to their nation," said head coach Rhian Wilkinson after the match against France. "She plays in Seattle. That flight is terrible and she's never turned down Wales, she's done it for years.

"She's at the twilight of her career, and whenever she chooses to call it a day, she has demonstrated what it is to be a proud Welsh woman who will give everything to her country and to her team."

Former Canada international Rhian Wilkinson has led Wales to their maiden Women's EURO UEFA via Getty Images

"For us as a nation getting a goal at this tournament is huge, it's history," Fishlock herself told womenseuro.com after the match.

"I couldn't do any of it without my team; we're all in this together. I love my team and I love my country, and although the results are difficult for us, this is such an important learning curve for us. I'm so proud of our effort, our fans and our passion. It's something that we will always have and I'm glad that we're still showing that."