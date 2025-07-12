Sweden 4-1 Germany highlights: Four-goal comeback clinches Women's EURO 2025 Group C first place

Sweden came from behind to defeat Germany 4-1 and win UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group C.

Both teams booked a quarter-final place before tonight by beating Denmark and Poland but there was still top spot to play for, with Sweden starting ahead on goal difference. Jule Brand gave Germany a deserved early lead but by half-time they were 3-1 down as Stina Blackstenius equalised and Smilla Holmberg got her first Sweden goal on only her third cap before, with Carlotta Wamser dismissed for a handball on the line, Fridolina Rolfö converted a penalty to mark her 100th cap. Lina Hurtig came off the bench to get a fourth for Sweden, who go into the quarter-finals having won all three group games.

Key moments 7' Brand breaks deadlock

12' Blackstenius equalises

25' Holmberg run produces Sweden's second

34' Rolfö penalty after Wamser red card for handball

80' Sub Hurtig makes it 4-1

What happened?

Sweden made four changes from the win against Poland as German-based Magdalena Eriksson came into the Sweden central defence to finally make an appearance in her seventh major tournament, 18-year-old Holmberg started at right-back, Hanna Bennison came into midfield and Rolfö (who has been struggling with an ankle injury) was introduced in attack. Laura Freigang, who scored twice when Germany beat Switzerland 6-0 at Stadion Letzigrund in November, replaced Linda Dallmann in the No10 role.

As it happened: Sweden 4-1 Germany

Supported by squad captain Giulia Gwinn, in the stadium on crutches after her tournament-ending injury on Matchday 1, Germany had a chance within 20 seconds, Jule Brand forcing a save from Jennifer Falk. But Sweden also threatened early, Holmberg making a run and feeding Kosovare Asllani, shooting just wide in an attempt to get her first goal against Germany in her 13th senior fixture against them.

But it was Germany, needing that win for first place, who were doing the attacking and in the seventh minute Wamser, continuing to impress as Gwinn's right-back replacement, slipped through Brand to slide home her second goal of the finals. Sweden had been the only side not to concede in their opening two games, but their first deficit did not last long, as Blackstenius was sent clear by a clever Asllani pass, and the UEFA Women's Champions League final-winning goalscorer's low shot left Ann-Katrin Berger stranded.

Germany continued to do most of the pressing, but another Holmberg surge down the right gave Sweden the lead. As she cut into sight of goal, Sarai Linder put in a tackle, but the ball ricocheted off the leg of Holmberg and past Berger. Sweden almost had a third when Johanna Rytting Kaneryd intercepted a Berger defensive pass but she opted not to shoot and Germany survived.

Soon after, Rytting Kaneryd ran clear into the box again and this time found Blackstenius; Wamser, on the line, instinctively handled the shot, earning a red card. Rolfö converted the penalty. Now Sweden, with the extra player, were in control and Germany were probably grateful to get to half-time still only 3-1 down.

Sweden's players embrace Smilla Holmberg after her first international goal AFP via Getty Images

Rolfö was among the players replaced at half-time, taking to the bench with her right leg heavily strapped, but after the changes on both sides, Sweden remained on top against the ten of Germany and Filippa Angeldahl volleyed over.

It seemed the match was petering out, both teams with their thoughts perhaps turning to next week's quarter-finals. But with ten minutes to go substitute Hurtig got Sweden's fourth after being set up by a combination of Madelen Janogy and Rytting Kaneryd. That left their Blågult-clad fans at that end in an even greater state of ecstasy, the players dancing in front of the supporters on the famous Stadion Letzigrund running track for a long while after the match.

Player of the Match: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Sweden)

"Rytting Kaneryd stood out for her influence in the final third, assisting Sweden’s third goal and repeatedly exploiting space behind the German defence. She was key to Sweden’s sustained pressure."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Story of the match

Reaction

Peter Gerdhardsson, Sweden coach: "We knew we could get chances as their back line was so high, but we didn’t have as many chances as against Denmark and Poland, and sometimes that determines a game. Sometimes you need different ways to attack and defend, and we knew against these opponents, counterattack would be very important. I have never as a national coach experienced the kind of support we had today. It feels great that we are playing here again on Thursday, it’s almost like home-field advantage."

﻿Christian Wück, Germany coach: "After the red card, we couldn’t get back into the game. At 3-1 and one player down, it was clear we could not come back. In the second half, changing the system, I imagined we could get another chance or two but with the quality of the Sweden team it was impossible. Of course we are down at the moment but we will shake it off and we will be happy to play the quarter-finals no matter who the opponents are – England, France, or whoever."

Fridolina Rolfö, Sweden goalscorer: "I'm feeling great; earning 100 caps and also winning and being number one in the group, I couldn't be happier right now. It was a tough start, they started really well, very aggressive and played with a lot of speed. We had a tough start. I'm very happy that it changed, we scored a goal and after that we changed. We had more counterattacks and scored more goals. It was strong to change the momentum they had."

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, Player of the Match: 2Amazing, amazing feeling. Germany are a really good team, they started really well. They made it hard for us. And it’s not every day you win 4-1! It’s a really strong performance."

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd: 'A good team performance'

Janina Minge, Germany captain: "It will be important that we switch off for a few days and recharge the batteries. We know we're a strong team, even if we did suffer a heavy defeat. We have to quickly put the game behind us. However, we still have a week in which we can take the time to analyse the match, rewatch it and see what happened. Then, we can head into the quarter-finals with full energy."

Key stats

This is Sweden's first win against Germany in their seventh Women's EURO meeting (their last, a 0-0 draw in the 2017 group stage, was the only draw in those previous six games, including the 1995 and 2001 finals).

Sweden have won their group for the sixth time in the eight Women's EUROs in this format, but the only previous time they secured a maximum nine points was in the first to have a group stage, in 1997.

This is the first time Sweden have beaten Germany in a competitive game by a margin of more than one goal since a 4-0 win in the 1991 FIFA Women's World Cup third-place play-off (their first of 32 meetings to date including friendlies).

That was also the last time Germany let in four goals against a European team in a competitive match (they had never previously conceded four or more in any Women's EURO game, including qualifiers).

Reporters' views

Jasmin Nur, Sweden reporter

Sweden with a dominant display, which included the pleasing sight of Rolfö getting her first start in the tournament after returning from injury. A true team effort; not only did Sweden manage to equalise quickly, they changed the whole script! This was their first win against Germany in any Women's EURO and it means they return to Stadion Letzigrund on Thursday. The Blågult started off very strongly and looked very comfortable throughout the whole match. An important win.

Anna Sophia Vollmerhausen, Germany reporter

Trailing 3-1 at half-time and down to just ten players, Germany did well to steady themselves after the break, but were unable to prevent Sweden from adding to the scoreline. Having already qualified for the quarter-finals, they will now need to quickly put this defeat behind them. Fortunately, they will have plenty of time to prepare before their tie in Basel next Saturday.

Fantasy star performers

Smilla Holmberg (Sweden) – 9 points

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Sweden) – 9

Jule Brand (Germany) – 8

Line-ups

Sweden players and fans celebrate Fridolina Rolfö winning her 100th cap as well as the victory against Germany AFP via Getty Images

Sweden: Falk; Holmberg, Björn (Sembrant 46), Eriksson, Andersson; Angeldahl (Zigiotti Olme 82), Bennison; Rytting Kaneryd, Asllani (Hurtig 52), Rolfö (Janogy 46); Blackstenius (Wangerheim 71)

Germany: Berger; Wamser, Minge, Knaak (Hendrich 46), Linder; Senss (Däbritz 84), Nüsken (Cerci 77); Brand, Freigang (Lohmann 46), Bühl; Schüller (Hoffmann 63)