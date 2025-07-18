Germany's Ann-Katrin Berger living in the moment at Women's EURO 2025

"I'm just trying to soak it all up – the atmosphere, getting to play against the best, being with my team – and just enjoy every single second," said Ann-Katrin Berger as she features at her first Women's EURO as Germany's No1.

It is a moment that has been a long time coming for the 34-year-old Gotham FC goalkeeper, who has dealt with her share of adversity. A two-time cancer survivor, the former Turbine Potsdam, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea player finally made her Women's EURO debut in the 2-0 win against Poland on Matchday 1, keeping a clean sheet in the process.

Berger was a member of the Germany squad that reached the Women's EURO 2022 final in England, but learned her thyroid cancer had returned during the tournament. "It wasn't a happy moment obviously, and it was completely unexpected," she remembered. "But that's why I go for routine check-ups."

Berger (far right) and team-mates celebrate Germany's win against Denmark UEFA via Getty Images

The only outward indication of what she has been through is a tattoo that covers the scars behind her right ear left by her cancer treatment, a stylised representation of the phrase: "All we have is now." It reminds her of what she has been through, but also sums up her approach to life. "I have always been the type of person who lives in the moment," she told womenseuro.com. "And I really had to learn not to take my health for granted."

After fighting her way back on to the pitch for a second time, Berger had a break-out moment at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, saving two penalties in the quarter-finals against Canada before scoring the decisive spot kick herself to send Germany to the semis. Then, in the third-place match against Spain, she parried Alexia Putellas' 99th-minute penalty as Germany took home bronze medals.

Berger: "I still sometimes find it funny to say that I'm the No1 at a Women's EURO" UEFA via Getty Images

The rangy Berger is more than just a penalty saver; she is a calm presence at the back, and strong with the ball at her feet. "I've simply always loved playing football," she explained. "For me it has always been important to be a goalkeeper who gets involved in the play and is not just glued to her line. The composure comes with a certain self-confidence and also the faith of my team-mates. They make it really easy for me and they know I can be relied on. Just having that feeling gives me peace of mind."

As she looks ahead to Germany's quarter-final with France, Berger is loving every moment. "I still sometimes find it funny to say that I'm the No1 at a Women's EURO," she said. "I still sometimes have to tell myself: 'You've achieved what you wanted to achieve.' It may not have been an easy journey, but it was still a nice one, because it worked out in the end."