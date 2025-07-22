Bonmatí fighting fit for Spain ahead of Germany semi-final

Aitana Bonmatí has not just returned to action at UEFA Women's EURO 2025 – she has come back stronger, sharper and with a story that continues to inspire the entire Spain squad.

The Barcelona midfielder and 2024 Women's Ballon d'Or winner faced a health scare just before the finals, viral meningitis forcing her into hospital and disrupting her preparations. "When I left the hospital, I had been lying down for four or five days unable to move and I completely stopped all physical activity," the 27-year-old explained.

Spain coach Montse Tomé noted that her star midfielder needed to be protected from herself as she returned to the Spain camp. "We have to slow her down," she said. "She's so eager – we have to hold her back a bit." Bonmatí was given limited playing time in Spain's first two group stage matches, but her presence hinted at the impact she was ready to make.

Bonmatí arrives for the quarter-final against Switzerland UEFA via Getty Images

She returned to the starting XI in Spain's third group match, against Italy but it was in the quarter-final win against hosts Switzerland where Bonmatí truly shone, delivering a stand-out performance that earned her the Player of the Match award. She controlled the tempo from midfield, orchestrated Spain's play with clarity and precision, and produced a moment of pure class – a viral back-heeled assist.

Bonmatí's ability to read the game, find space between the lines, and her anticipation are key to Spain's playing identity. She leads not only with her feet but with her presence, her composure, and her football intelligence. As she put it in the pre-match press conference: "I'm a midfielder. One of my biggest strengths is understanding the game, finding spaces with and without the ball. That understanding helps me visualise and find solutions in every match."

Spain coach Montse Tomé also highlighted her importance before the Switzerland contest: "She's a player with excellent ball control who knows how to perform in scenarios like this, in high-level matches. She brings clarity to the game we have ahead of us."

Now, with a massive semi-final against Germany on the horizon, Bonmatí’s role will once again be crucial – not just for what she offers tactically, but for the confidence and leadership she brings to the team. With talent, strength and vision, Bonmatí represents the very best that elite women's football has to offer, and as Spain chase a final place, her magic could once again make all the difference.