Aitana Bonmatí wins 2024 Women's Ballon d'Or

Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmatí has won the 2024 Women's Ballon d'Or.

Bonmatí earned the award for the second year in a row after her six goals and six assists in the Women's Champions League helped Barça to their third title, the Spain international scoring the opener in the 2-0 final victory against Lyon in Bilbao. Bonmatí also impressed as Barça won a domestic treble.

Watch Aitana Bonmatí receive 2024 Women's Ballon d'Or

Women's Ballon d'Or top ten

1. Aitana Bonmatí (Spain, Barcelona)﻿

2. Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway, Barcelona)

3. Salma Paralluelo (Spain, Barcelona)

4. Sophia Smith (USA, Portland Thorns)

5. Lindsey Horan (USA, Lyon)

6. Mallory Swanson (USA, Chicago Red Stars)

7. Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

8. Mariona Caldentey (Spain, Barcelona / Arsenal)

9. Trinity Rodman (USA, Washington Spirit)

10. Alexia Putellas (Spain, Barcelona)

Women's Ballon d'Or winner: Aitana Bonmatí's 2023/24 goals

How the winner is decided

Rodri won the Men's Ballon d'Or for Manchester City, while Emma Hayes was named Women's Coach of the Year and Bonmatí's Barcelona were named Women's Club of the Year. There was more success for Barcelona, too, as Lamine Yamal won the Kopa Trophy, while Bonmatí's former club and international team-mate Jenni Hermoso won the Socrates Award.

All the award winners Men's Ballon d'Or: Rodri (Spain, Manchester City)

Women's Ballon d'Or: Aitana Bonmatí (Spain, Barcelona)

Kopa Trophy: Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

Yashin Trophy: Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, Aston Villa)

Men's Coach of the Year: Carlo Ancelotti (Italy, Real Madrid)

Women's Coach of the Year: Emma Hayes (England, Chelsea / USA)

Men's Club of the Year: Real Madrid

Women's Club of the Year: Barcelona

Gerd Müller Trophy: Harry Kane (England, Bayern München) & Kylian Mbappé (France, Paris Saint-Germain / Real Madrid)

Socrates Award: Jenni Hermoso (Spain, Tigres UANL)

The 68th edition of the prestigious Ballon d'Or awards ceremony took place on Monday 28 October at the Théâtre du Châtelet, in Paris. Presented annually since 1956 by France Football, the Ballon d'Or is the most distinguished accolade a footballer can receive in recognition of their outstanding achievements and exceptional talent.

For the first time this year, the awards were co-organised by UEFA and Groupe Amaury, owner of France Football and L’Équipe.