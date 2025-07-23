Women's EURO 2025 analysis: How late substitutions and tactical adjustments helped England overcome Italy

England reached the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final as a series of well-timed substitutions and a change in formation helped Sarina Wiegman's side complete an extra-time comeback against Italy.

After falling behind to Barbara Bonansea's first-half strike for Italy, the holders looked to be exiting the tournament until substitute Michelle Agyemang equalised in the 96th minute. That set the stage for fellow substitute Chloe Kelly to claim the winner just before the end of extra time.

As it happened: England 2-1 Italy (aet)

Italy stay compact in central areas to restrict England

For large parts of this tie, Italy's 1-5-3-2 defensive shape restricted England's attacking play and provided Andrea Soncin's side with a platform for their own attacks. Central to Italy's defensive shape was the distance between their defensive and midfield units.

"Italy defended in a very well structured 1-5-3-2 with great compactness and high understanding of how to close space down for England," explained Martin Sjögren, UEFA Technical Observer. "They defended the penalty box very well and ensured everyone was in a position to win their defensive duels and pick up second balls. The distance between their back five and midfield was compact and difficult to break down."

Within their collective defensive approach, the Azzurre displayed effective individual defensive skills and understanding. "The Italian players showed a strong understanding of their defensive tactical framework and their roles within this," added Sjögren. "Many players showed a high level of individual defending shown by winning defensive duels in their own box and defending against one-twos. Every player put a lot of heart into their defensive work."

Women's EURO tactical analysis: England focus on wide areas

England change shape to utilise wide areas

To overcome Italy's organised defending, England made a series of changes to both their shape and personnel in the second period. These adjustments saw Wiegman widen England's attack, encourage overloads in wide areas through their full-backs and deliver more crosses into the penalty area.

"In the second half, Wiegman adjusted the team's positioning to a 1-3-5-2 or 1-3-1-4-2 shape," explained Irene Fuhrmann, UEFA Technical Observer. "It meant it was easier for England to break Italy's first pressing line of two attackers. Also, they now had two wingers who stretched the pitch, two strikers up top, as well as a balanced midfield who occupied the space between the lines well."

Utilising the wide areas on the outside of Italy's compact defensive shape was a clear focus for the Lionesses in the second half. "England significantly increased their dynamism and intensity in possession during the second half," added Fuhrmann. "They were more active on the flanks, creating more 1v1 situations, and they were also more present in and around the penalty area.

"Thanks to the high work rate of the full-backs – especially right-back Lucy Bronze – they created overloads in wide areas, which they were able to exploit. At the same time, there were often four to five players in the box, causing problems for the defence."

Women's EURO tactical analysis: Agyemang's impact

Well-timed substitutions help England manage game

England waited until the last 15 minutes of normal time before introducing Kelly (77th minute) and Agyemang (85th minute). After the game, Wiegman explained how the timing of the substitutions and the adjustments to their shape allowed England to maintain structure and control until they really needed to take risks.

"We didn't want to do that too early, because you give a lot of space away behind you too, and we knew they were dangerous there," explained Wiegman. "But we know with the players we have in the squad, and if we change a bit and we bring more players up front, that we can always score a goal; we've shown that multiple times."

In the same way that Agyemang helped change England's fortunes in the quarter-final against Sweden, the 19-year-old made a big impact here with her direct approach and clinical finishing. "She brings something special and she has something special," explained Wiegman after the game. "She's only 19 years old, but she's very mature; she knows exactly what she has to do.

"When we have to go to her as a target player, she keeps the ball really well too. Even when you saw that the ball [that struck] the crossbar, that was not just a shot, she was aiming for it. If she continues like this, she has a very bright future."

Inswinging crosses pose different threat for Italy

With the game entering the final stages of normal time, England swapped the positions of wingers Kelly and Lauren Hemp. With left-footed Hemp now operating on the right of England's attack, the Manchester City attacker posed a new challenge for Italy's back line.

"When a left-footed player plays on the right side, it's easier to cut inside because you're controlling the ball with the foot furthest from the defender," explained Fuhrmann. "Plus, for a cross, through ball or shot, you have the ball on your stronger foot.

"Inswinging crosses are usually more dangerous because they are delivered faster and with curl towards the goal, and sometimes they can even go straight in without any player touching the ball.

"England benefited from the sharply delivered cross towards goal. The incoming players distracted the goalkeeper, causing her to only parry the ball into the dangerous area near the goal, where Agyemang was perfectly positioned to finish."

Coaching considerations: why belief and experience can help a team comeback from behind

England’s route to the final has featured impressive comebacks in both the quarter and semi-finals. Having the collective experience of recovering from setbacks is a key part of developing a culture of belief, explains Anna Signeul, UEFA Technical Observer.

"The team history helps players in these situations, because if you have done something before you know it's possible to do it again," she explained. "That belief keeps your hope and energy up, but also gives you patience so you don't panic.

"A winning team doesn't give in when they concede they just try harder," added Signeul. "Belief is the most important thing when you prepare and perform. You need belief in yourself, your team-mates, staff, coaches, strategy and tactics."