England 2-1 Italy (aet) highlights: Michelle Agyemang and Chloe Kelly's last-gasp goals send Lionesses to UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final

England reached the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final in perhaps even more dramatic circumstances than their progress to the last four as Michelle Agyemang equalised deep in added time and then Chloe Kelly scored a 119th-minute winner to beat Italy 2-1.

The holders had the majority of the play but Barbara Bonansea's first-half goal seemed to have sent Italy to their first final since 1997. But Agyemang, the teenager who had levelled in the last eight against Sweden, forced extra time and then fellow substitute Kelly, the 2022 final hero, wrote more England folklore as she followed-up her saved penalty to set up a Sunday decider with Germany or Spain in Basel.

Key moments 33' Bonansea strikes against run of play

86' Hampton double save keeps England in it

90+6' Agyemang forces extra time

117' Agyemang hits the bar

119' Kelly scores on rebound after penalty saved

What happened?

While England captain Leah Williamson was passed fit to start, Esme Morgan took over from Jess Carter alongside her in central defence after coming on against Sweden. Italy, meanwhile, reverted to the 5-4-1 shape they deployed in the last group game against Spain, with Martina Lenzini replacing Emma Severini in the 11.

As it happened: England 2-1 Italy (aet)

England were one down within two minutes versus Sweden but today started on the front foot, keeping play deep in Italy territory. The first big chance arrived when a Lauren Hemp cross was headed out to Lauren James, but Laura Giuliani was in the way of her shot, and Alessia Russo, the England forward whose name attests to Italian roots, fashioned a chance in the box but dragged her effort wide.

But it was Italy – not afraid to relieve the pressure with dangerous long balls – who struck first, sparking the same wild celebrations with the bench that have become familiar with the Azzurre here. Sofia Cantore got to the byline on the right and cut in a cross that found its way past Lucy Bronze and Barbara Bonansea smashed a shot into the roof of the net.

Barbara Bonansea puts Italy 1-0 up against England AFP via Getty Images

James was soon close to equalising but Giuliani was equal to the fierce strike. A curling Keira Walsh cross almost crept in, but Italy ended the first half on the offensive.

Sarina Wiegman, coaching in a record 16th Women's EURO finals game, brought on Beth Mead for James at half-time. An Ella Toone cross was headed over by Hemp, who was then denied by Giuliani after an attack sparked by a solo Walsh run.

Italy were not content to sit back, however, and Cantore was played through but could not beat Hannah Hampton. The England pressure was growing though and Walsh threatened before a Georgia Stanway shot was blocked by Elena Linari.

Italy's captain and two-goal hero against Norway, Cristiana Girelli, was forced off in tears not long past the hour holding her left thigh, Martina Piemonte taking over up front. Kelly, who made a huge impact from the bench with her crosses from the right in England's quarter-final, was now sent on, with Italy defending in numbers.

A deep Alex Greenwood cross was met by Bronze, but headed off the line by Cecilia Salvai. Agyemang and Aggie Beever-Jones were both added to the England attack in the dying minutes. Hampton did superbly to make a double save from Michela Cambiaghi and Emma Severini, and that proved crucial as in the sixth of seven added minutes, Giuliani could only parry a high Hemp cross and Agyemang pounced to equalise, just as in the quarter-final against Sweden.

Michelle Agyemang (right) celebrates her England equaliser with Ella Toone UEFA via Getty Images

There was an early scare for Italy in extra time as Giuliani met a Toone cross but the ball almost deflected in off a team-mate. At the other end a curling Giada Greggi shot was dealt with by Hampton.

Kelly went on a mazy dribble in the box but her effort flew over while in the second period of extra time the Arsenal winger sent in a corner which Giuliani did well to stop creeping in. In the 117th minute Agyemang so nearly won it, chasing a ball down the right then improvising a lob which bounced off the crossbar.

But not long afterwards, Beth Mead won a penalty and while Giuliani saved Kelly's kick, the follow-up was buried and England are in another final.

Player of the Match: Chloe Kelly (England)

"Kelly came on and put the Italian defence under a lot of pressure for the remainder of the game. She had the nerve and character to take the all-important penalty and made it 2-1 on the rebound."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Story of the match

Reaction

Sarina Wiegman, England coach: "It was a whirlwind. We had to work really hard for it. They came in 1-0 and you know it's going to be really hard because they are a very good and strong team; very connected and they can defend really well. At the same time, they're dangerous on the counterattack, while they also want to play football.

"It was very late [the equaliser], but I thought we deserved that goal. But it's not about deserving, you have to score it. In extra time, with the penalty, we were a bit lucky that [Kelly converted on the follow-up], but, of course, it was very welcome."

Andrea Soncin, Italy coach: "Before the tournament people said we could not get past the group stage but in the end we were one minute from the final. The players deserved a better ending but sometimes you don’t get what you deserve. There is pride amid this bitter defeat; this hurts but you have to be proud.

"When I started with this group, the main goal was to constantly monitor the players so we could increase the internal competitiveness, and this has given us a lot of benefits. We study what the clubs are doing and they are investing a lot, so we have a lot of confidence for the future."

Chloe Kelly, Player of the Match: "It is definitely a movie that keeps you on the edge of your seat. These girls are brilliant, they make me so proud to be English. I can’t believe what happened. The togetherness of this group is so special.

"The girls did an incredible job of playing in positions they are not used to [after the substitutions]. But when we are given a chance we take it. That’s what happens when a great team comes together – three consecutive finals playing under an unbelievable manager and the backroom coaching staff you don’t see. I am so proud to be part of this team.”

Lucy Bronze reaction to next England 'rollercoaster'

Lucy Bronze, England defender: "I feel like it hasn't really sunk in. It was just a rollercoaster of emotions, trying to stay focused in the 120 minutes to make sure we didn't let Italy back into the game. I can imagine once I'm in the dressing room, and we're on the bus, and we get back to [team base] Zurich, it'll sink in that we've made it to another final.

"I don't think you'll find a team in world football with more fight and more resilience than this England team. To come back and to never give up, the same as we did in the previous game, and to fight to the end; we kept our dreams alive and then to finish it in extra time as well is unbelievable."

Sofia Cantore, Italy forward: "We didn’t want all of this to come to an end. What brought us this far was truly the team spirit: it means a lot to all of us. Even the girls who were not in the final 23 squad but were part of the group have always been there for us, whether with a message or by being present.

"I think that's something worth highlighting because it's not something to take for granted. There were also so many fans who came to support us, and I hope we’ll continue to hold on to what we’ve built, something that maybe had been missing for a few years".

Reporters' views

Faye Hackwell, England reporter

The Lionesses write another epic chapter in the thrilling storybook of their Women's EURO 2025 journey. Agyemang and Kelly are heroes once again, keeping England's dream of retaining their title alive. These players have shown character, resilience and true grit in this campaign and now they are one game from glory.

Francesco Corda, Italy reporter

Italy’s dream of reaching the final for the third time ends in extra time. This defeat does not change the fact that Andrea Soncin's squad have had a wonderful tournament, bringing spirit and identity back to the team.

See the match stats

Key stats

England are into their fourth final, moving joint third all-time with Sweden (only Germany on nine and Norway with six have reached more).

Chloe Kelly becomes the 11th different scorer for England at Women's EURO 2025, a new record for a final tournament. Kelly's only previous Women's EURO goal was the winner in the 2022 final.

Sarina Wiegman keeps up her record of reaching the final of every Women's EURO (2017, 2022, 2025) and FIFA Women's World Cup (2019, 2023) where she has been head coach (of the Netherlands and England).

Wiegman became the first head coach to take charge of 16 finals games, breaking the record jointly held by England predecessor Hope Powell and Germany's Tina Theune. Wiegman led the Netherlands in six games in 2017 and England in so far ten combined in 2022 (where she missed the Northern Ireland match through illness) and 2025.

Italy scored first in all five of their finals games here (as well as all four of their six qualifiers that didn't end 0-0).

Italy last played extra time in a Women's EURO finals match in 1993, when they beat Germany on penalties in the semis. By contrast, four of England's five Women's EURO knockout games under Wiegman in 2017 and 2022 have gone beyond 90 minutes.

Laura Giuliani (Italy) – 7 points

Chloe Kelly (England) – 7

Barbara Bonansea (Italy) – 6

Martina Lenzini (Italy) – 6

Chloe Kelly pokes in the winning goal UEFA via Getty Images

Line-ups

England: Hampton; Bronze, Williamson (Agyemang 85), Morgan, Greenwood (Carter 120+1); Toone, Walsh (Clinton 106), Stanway; James (Mead 46), Russo (Beever-Jones 85), Hemp (Kelly 77)

Italy: Giuliani; Oliviero, Lenzini (Piga 89), Salvai, Linari, Di Guglielmo; Cantore (Cambiaghi 73), Caruso, Giugliano (Greggi 89), Bonanse (Severini 73); Girelli (Piemonte 64)