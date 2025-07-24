Patri Guijarro shining as Spain's unsung hero in midfield at Women's EURO 2025

Patri Guijarro once again proved why she is indispensable for Spain during her side's 1-0 extra-time victory over Germany in the Women's EURO semi-finals.

The defensive midfielder delivered another masterclass performance, moving with exceptional intelligence and possessing the vision to thread long and short passes in behind, constantly creating opportunities for her team-mates and expertly controlling the game’s rhythm.

The stats speak for themselves: she touched the ball 143 times and was heavily involved throughout the encounter. She led in several key areas:

Patri's impact vs Germany 1st in ball touches (143)

1st in recoveries (12)

1st in passes completed (109/121)

1st in long passes completed (9/13)

Patri has been the backbone of both Barcelona and the Spanish national team for years, delivering performances that rarely get the recognition they deserve.

Many experts agree that given her quality and consistency, she could have won a Ballon d’Or long ago. However, her position on the field is arguably not considered the most glamorous or high-profile, and her crucial work perhaps goes under the radar.

Women's EURO 2025 highlights: Germany 0-1 Spain (AET)

But the truth is Spain wouldn’t be the team they are today without Patri. Her ability to read the game, create space and link play is essential for the attacking players to shine freely.

Her team-mates are unanimous in their praise. As Alexia Putellas describes: "It’s a privilege to play with her. She is the best number six in the world (even though she wears number 12). She makes everything easier. Every inch of ground she covers is with quality and intelligence. It’s so easy to play alongside Patri."

"There are passes that only she sees" Vicky López on Patri

Vicky López also highlights her unique vision and impact on the team: "There are passes that only she sees. Her passes always go forward, with purpose. It’s beautiful playing with her. She’s one of the best players in the world, though very underrated. She’s the backbone of the team and the reason we all play well. She’s underrated because if you watch her, she makes you smile."

Final build-up: England vs Spain

Head coach Montse Tomé adds: "She’s the best defensive midfielder in the world. She’s had an excellent season with her club and exceptional work with us. It’s not an easy position because it doesn’t get the recognition it deserves.

"Her humility and hardworking personality, on and off the pitch, allows players like Aitana [Bonmatí], Alexia, Vicky, Mariona [Caldentey], and [Clàudia] Pina to play with freedom. She is a key piece of our team."

At this EURO, Patri is not only dominating the midfield, but she is also the engine driving Spain’s play forward. Her talent, consistency, and sacrifice make her one of the main reasons Spain dream of lifting the trophy for the first time.