Unity the key to Spain's run to the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final
Friday, July 25, 2025
"We achieved this together," said Aitana Bonmatí after her goal took Spain to the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final, a measure of the attitude within Montse Tomé's side.
It took until the 113th minute of their semi-final against Germany for Spain to score the goal that took them to the final of UEFA Women's EURO 2025, and Aitana Bonmatí did not celebrate it alone.
The entire team, including the substitutes, ran to celebrate with the goalscorer, a visual metaphor for the way that Spain have stuck together throughout their time in Switzerland. After the full-time whistle, there were hugs, tears, and an acknowledgement from Bonmatí that Montse Tomé's side feel like a family.
"I'm really, really happy for all the team," said the Ballon d'Or-winning midfielder. "When I scored, celebrating the goal with everyone was a moment of sheer happiness because we achieved this together."
During this tournament, Spain have proved to be much more than just a team on the pitch. Every gesture, every celebration, every word in the mixed zone or image from training sessions has revealed a deep connection between the players. Every time they score, the substitutes celebrate as if they were the ones who found the net. In every press conference, players praise each other. In every tactical decision, the collective takes precedence.
"We're all rowing in the same direction," said midfielder Alexia Putellas. "Each of us brings the best version of ourselves in service of the team – and that makes us a better team."
Past Spain teams have not always shown this level of cohesion when it comes to Women's EURO final tournaments, but this side has radiated a sense of composure and shared joy that reflects the way they play on the pitch.
"This team is destined to make history," said coach Tomé, whose side have lived up to their pre-tournament building by reaching the final unbeaten, and as the competition's 17-goal top scorers. "We have a great energy in our work that we enjoy every day. It's a sense of maturity that we've found in this tournament, and it's key to the health of this team."
That unity within this group has ultimately driven Spain to their first Women's EURO final, and there is a sense of collective energy that goes beyond the 11 players on the pitch. "We're at a great moment in our history," acknowledged captain Irene Paredes. "We've been wanting to get here for many years."
As the world champions take on the reigning Women's EURO champions in Basel, Spain's inner force – that sense of a group that plays and dreams together – could be their greatest asset.