UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Closing Ceremony: Asturia Quartet to perform the national anthems

Asturia Quartet will perform the national anthems of the finalists ahead of the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final at St. Jakob-Park in Basel on Sunday 27 July.

The Closing Ceremony builds upon the themes of the Opening Ceremony, focusing on unity, achievement, and celebration while transforming the stadium into an energetic and interactive spectacle. The performance will celebrate Switzerland as the host nation, honour the two finalist teams, and bid farewell to the tournament in a memorable and elegant way﻿.

Key Closing Ceremony facts 150 Cast involved in the ceremony

29,000 Inflatable clappers distributed to the audience

Meet the artists

Asturia Quartet – National anthem performers

The Asturia Quartet is a distinguished all-female string ensemble known for their refined artistry, technical precision, and contemporary elegance. With backgrounds from prestigious European conservatories, they blend classical mastery with modern sensibility, making them a standout presence on international stages.

They have become a trusted musical voice within UEFA, having performed at major events such as the UEFA Champions League final, UEFA EURO 2020, and the UEFA Super Cup. Their performances consistently bring emotional depth and dignity to key ceremonial moments – particularly national anthems and tributes – perfectly aligning with UEFA's mission to unite cultures through sport and music.

For the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Closing Ceremony, the Asturia Quartet will perform the national anthems of both finalists, continuing their legacy of excellence and enhancing the moment with beauty, respect, and gravitas.