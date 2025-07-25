UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Closing Ceremony: Asturia Quartet to perform the national anthems
Friday, July 25, 2025
Asturia Quartet will perform the national anthems of the finalists at the Closing Ceremony of UEFA Women's EURO 2025.
Asturia Quartet will perform the national anthems of the finalists ahead of the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final at St. Jakob-Park in Basel on Sunday 27 July.
The Closing Ceremony builds upon the themes of the Opening Ceremony, focusing on unity, achievement, and celebration while transforming the stadium into an energetic and interactive spectacle. The performance will celebrate Switzerland as the host nation, honour the two finalist teams, and bid farewell to the tournament in a memorable and elegant way.
Key Closing Ceremony facts
150 Cast involved in the ceremony
29,000 Inflatable clappers distributed to the audience
Meet the artists
Asturia Quartet – National anthem performers
The Asturia Quartet is a distinguished all-female string ensemble known for their refined artistry, technical precision, and contemporary elegance. With backgrounds from prestigious European conservatories, they blend classical mastery with modern sensibility, making them a standout presence on international stages.
They have become a trusted musical voice within UEFA, having performed at major events such as the UEFA Champions League final, UEFA EURO 2020, and the UEFA Super Cup. Their performances consistently bring emotional depth and dignity to key ceremonial moments – particularly national anthems and tributes – perfectly aligning with UEFA's mission to unite cultures through sport and music.
For the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Closing Ceremony, the Asturia Quartet will perform the national anthems of both finalists, continuing their legacy of excellence and enhancing the moment with beauty, respect, and gravitas.
Music at the Closing Ceremony
The Closing Ceremony of UEFA Women's EURO 2025 will be brought to life through a powerful and evocative original score composed by Ludovico Clemente, an acclaimed Italian composer and music consultant renowned for his work on global sporting events and large-scale shows.