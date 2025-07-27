Michelle Agyemang named UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Young Player of the Tournament

UEFA's Technical Observers at UEFA Women's EURO 2025 have named England forward Michelle Agyemang as Young Player of the Tournament.

The 19-year-old striker came off the bench to score crucial equalisers against Sweden in the quarter-final and Italy in the last four and also came on as a substitute in the final as England eventually saw off Spain on penalties to retain the trophy.

"Michelle made a great contribution to help England reach the final," said the UEFA Technical Observer Group. "She came on and both times got the goals that England needed to get through."

Michelle Agyemang's Women's EURO 2025 stats Minutes played: 138

Goals: 2

Assists: 0

Attempts at goal: 6

Passing accuracy: 77.5%



The winner is picked by the UEFA Technical Observer Group as the best performing player throughout the tournament, considered to have been outstanding individually and as part of a team, making a major impact on her country's performances.

Previous Young Player of the Tournament winner

2022: Lena Oberdorf (Germany)