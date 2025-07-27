Aitana Bonmatí named UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Player of the Tournament
Sunday, July 27, 2025
Article summary
Aitana Bonmatí has been named UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Player of the Tournament.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA's Technical Observers at UEFA Women's EURO 2025 have named Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmatí as their Player of the Tournament.
Bonmatí, 27, started the first two games of runners-up Spain's tournament on the bench having recovered from viral meningitis – she came on as a substitute in both – and truly came to the fore in the knockouts, claiming the Player of the Match prize in the quarter-finals and semi-finals.
The two-time Women's Ballon d'Or recipient scored Spain's extra-time winner against Germany in the last four and played throughout the final defeat by England.
The UEFA Technical Observer Group said: "Aitana Bonmatí was the driving force in the Spain midfield throughout the tournament. The way she carried the ball helped to bring creativity to Spain's attacks; offensively she was outstanding. She was the key influence behind Spain's style."
Bonmatí's Women's EURO 2025 stats
Minutes played: 474
Goals: 1
Assists: 1
Passing accuracy: 84.5%
Awarded since 2013, the winner is picked by the UEFA Technical Observer Group as the best-performing player throughout the tournament, considered to have been outstanding individually and as part of a team, making a major impact on her country's performances.
Previous Player of the Tournament winners
2022: Beth Mead (England)
2017: Lieke Martens (Netherlands)
2013: Nadine Angerer (Germany)