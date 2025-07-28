'I helped hand out the medals!' – 12-year-old Greta shines at the Women’s EURO 2025 final

For most kids, watching a football final is exciting enough. But for Greta, a 12-year-old living with Dravet Syndrome, a form of epilepsy, the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 final was something else entirely. She didn’t just watch the match; she walked onto the pitch with the UEFA president and handed out medals to the winning team.

“I was nervous at first, but then I saw the players smiling at me. It felt like I was part of their team,” said Greta, still beaming after the ceremony.

Greta was diagnosed with a genetically caused form of epilepsy when she was six months old. Born in Portugal and living in Switzerland, she is very enthusiastic about sports, especially football and basketball. She is a member of the PluSport association, which organises sporting opportunities for disabled people throughout Switzerland.

A tournament full of firsts

UEFA Women's EURO 2025 hasn't just been about football. It has given kids across Europe and beyond a chance to feel seen, included, and inspired. Thanks to the UEFA Foundation, 66 children were invited to act as player mascots on the pitch, while over 2,000 more received match tickets across the eight host cities—many of them experiencing a live match for the first time.

From hospital rooms to the heart of the action

Not every child could sample the excitement in person, but thanks to a partnership with Awabot, a total of eight telepresence robots were placed across four stadiums – Basel, Bern, Geneva and Zurich.

This allowed children in hospitals to virtually attend matches, meet players, and feel the energy of the crowd. With the robots present at 19 matches throughout Women's EURO 2025, nearly 200 children were able to have this experience.

“I was in my hospital bed, but it felt like I was right there with the team,” said one young fan who joined via robot.

Players and coaching staff of Spain interact with the Foundation Robot as they arrive at the stadium. UEFA via Getty Images

2025 free tickets for all

The UEFA Foundation and its partners also handed out thousands of free tickets to local associations, making sure that as many kids as possible could be part of the celebration.

The UEFA Foundation Smiles programme invited 2025 kids to attend the games in Switzerland. UEFA via Getty Images

Leaving a legacy after the tournament

The end of the tournament doesn’t mean the end of the impact. Together with the adidas Foundation, the UEFA Foundation is also supporting long-term projects across Europe that encourage children to play football and use sport as a tool to improve their lives. Some of the associations involved were even invited to meet players, attend training sessions, and take part in special events during the tournament – moments that will stay with them long after the final whistle.

Find out more about the UEFA Foundation