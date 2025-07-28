Unstoppable: Women’s EURO Final Forum sets out sustainable future for game

From Emma Hayes to Melanie Leupolz, our WEURO Final Forum brought together a powerful line-up of key decision-makers, administrators, coaches and former players who are all working to take the women’s game to the next level.

At the heart of discussion was the four long-term goals of Unstoppable, UEFA’s six-year strategy to create a sustainable future for women’s football.

By 2030, we want football to be the most-played team sport by women and girls in every European country, the most sustainable and investable women’s sport, a sport celebrated for its unique values, and for Europe to be the home of the world’s top players.

The WEURO Final Forum served as a platform to turn this ambition into action, with attendees – including UEFA Executive Committee members, national association presidents and general secretaries, women’s football leads and representatives from Europe’s top leagues and clubs – exchanging the latest ideas, listening to fresh perspectives and engaging with experts from all areas of the game.

UEFA deputy general secretary and director of football Giorgio Marchetti and managing director of women's football Nadine Kessler welcomed delegates, setting the tone for the day ahead.

"Our vision is clear. We want Europe to have multiple professional leagues, where football is a career for thousands, not just a few very elite. Where all our 150,000 grassroots clubs have their doors open to both boys and girls. Where we lead women’s football with agility and vision, where we cherish our own impressive history and culture." UEFA managing director of women's football Nadine Kessler

Unstoppable: four long-term goals for 2030 Unstoppable will help us make women's football: ­ The most-played team sport for women and girls in every European country, through developing football pathways for players, coaches and referees alongside grassroots opportunities

The home of the world’s top players, with six fully professional leagues and 5,000 fully professional players across the continent

The most sustainable and investable women’s sport, with record-breaking UEFA competitions

Celebrated for its unique values and community, where everyone believes that they can have a place in women’s football.

Home of the world's top players and professional opportunities

To secure Europe’s position as the destination of top talent in the women’s game, we are working towards a goal of six fully professional women’s leagues and 5,000 fully professional players across the continent by 2030.

A panel of influential voices in the women’s game came together to explore how this can be accomplished – former England captain Steph Houghton, UEFA Women’s EURO 2013 champion Melanie Leupolz, UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 ambassador Lara Dickenmann, and UEFA Executive Committee member and Norwegian FA president Lise Klaveness.

Moderated by former Swiss international Philippe Senderos, the panel focused on what defines a truly professional environment, how to support players on and off the pitch, and the future of the women’s game.

"When I started playing 14 years ago, it was a completely different world," Leupolz said. "We needed to wash our own kits, we had one physio coming once a week, we had to wait three hours to get treatment. The most important thing to players is what they have on a daily basis to help them perform as a professional.

"I still think we have a way to go, but we are now on a level which is so professional – I almost wish I could start my career now. At the same time, I’m so proud of what we have achieved in our careers, how we pushed the barriers, and how we helped women's football to be where it is now.

"I know the new generation will push even further and faster, and it's just exciting to see how women's football is developing."

The most sustainable and investable women's sport

As the commercial potential of women’s football continues to rise, ensuring it becomes the most sustainable and investable women’s sport is a core goal of the Unstoppable strategy.

Discussing how to achieve this were two trailblazers who have all made a huge impact on the growth of the women’s game – FIFA chief football officer and World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis and English FA chair Debbie Hewitt.

"Our priority is making sure investment is across the pyramid," Hewitt said. "All the time, we’re trying to balance the fact that those lower levels of the pyramid need the same investment as the elite clubs. We have to make sure that we're bringing the talent pipeline through."

Tactical analysis of Women's EURO 2025 Coaches Emma Hayes and Camille Abily gave a unique tactical breakdown of Women's EURO 2025. Hayes, a seven-time Women’s Super League (WSL) winner as Chelsea head coach and now manager of the United States women’s national team, shared the stage with Abily, a five-time UEFA Women's Champions League winner as an Olympique Lyonnais player. Abily is now assistant coach to Sonia Bompastor at Chelsea, with the pair continuing the team's WSL winning streak last season. Hayes and Abily discussed key tactical themes displayed by the two Women’s EURO 2025 finalists – England and Spain – before giving their prediction for the match.

Celebrated for its unique values and community

With deep roots in inclusivity, progressiveness and resilience, the women's game can be a force for positive societal change. Protecting and celebrating this unique identity is a key aspect of the Unstoppable strategy.

Glenn Micallef, European Commissioner for Intergenerational Fairness, Youth, Culture and Sport, gave a keynote speech on this theme, exploring how the women’s game unites communities and promotes inclusion across Europe.

"Football knows no gender," Micallef said. "Football belongs to everyone, and this month has shown that beautifully. We have seen excellence, unity and inspiration that shines on the field."

"This tournament is reflecting European values, promoting human rights and welcoming fans from all walks of life in a spirit of joy, inclusion and unity. This has been European sport at its very best, and the best showcase for football this summer." European Commissioner for Youth, Culture and Sport Glenn Micallef

The most-played team sport

We want to make football the most-played team sport for women and girls in every country in Europe, creating more grassroots opportunities and ensuring there are also pathways for coaches and referees.

In a collaborative presentation, English FA senior national development manager Clare Daniels, Finland FA head of youth national teams Marianne Miettinen and Serbian FA digital marketing specialist Aleksandra Stojković shared their experiences of boosting football participation among women and girls.

Attendees also heard a keynote speech from Armen Melikbekyan, Armenia Football Federation president and UEFA Executive Committee member, on the growth of the women’s game in his country.

The Forum concluded with a speech from UEFA vice-president Laura McAllister, who reflected on the significance of Wales’s historic debut at Women’s EURO 2025 and what it could mean for the future of the game.

"Women's football will only thrive when there is real equality for girls and women everywhere," McAllister said. "Using major tournaments like this one as legacy drivers for social change eventually becomes a virtuous circle.

"As long as there is strategy, resource and agency, then legacy investments in grassroots, in schools and in communities will, over time, bring more qualifications, greater competitiveness and further elite success."