How Women's EURO 2025 has levelled up

From record prize money and cutting-edge technology to the largest sponsorship programme ever for a UEFA tournament, Women's EURO 2025 marks a major step forward for the women's game.

Record prize money

The prize money for Women's EURO 2025 is €41 million – more than double the €16 million received by national associations in 2022 and five times greater than the €8 million pot for teams competing in 2017.

For the first time at a Women's EURO, players will be rewarded for their performances. They will receive a guaranteed share of the prize money awarded to their national association.

Highest paid club benefits programme

As well as record prize money, the total club benefits package has increased to €9 million from €4.5m in 2022. This makes it women's football's highest paid club benefits programme.

Introduced for Women's EURO 2022, the club benefits programme acknowledges the important contribution of clubs to the success of the tournament and provides compensation for the release of players.

An inclusive celebration of the women's game

Whether through affordable ticket pricing, a strong focus on accessibility or a commitment to respect, protect and promote human rights, everyone is welcome at Women's EURO 2025.

This has attracted supporters of all ages from all around the world to the tournament. Before a ball had been kicked, 600,000 tickets had already sold, 35% of which were purchased by international customers.

Record ticket sales have resulted in record attendances, with 461,582 fans making history as part of the highest attended Women’s EURO group stage ever.

Sustainability at the forefront

UEFA's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Strategy for Women's EURO 2025 is designed to accelerate sustainability efforts, meet growing societal expectations and deliver long-term value.

The ESG strategy aims to reduce environmental impact wherever possible, safeguard and honour the rights of individuals of all ages, backgrounds, nationalities and abilities, and embrace transparent, responsible and accountable practices.

A standout initiative from the ESG strategy has been the provision of free public transport for ticket holders travelling within the host country.

Raising standards through team services

From base camps and transport to bottle holders and spinning bikes, the teams competing at Women's EURO 2025 have benefitted from a range of essential services.

Delivered by UEFA's dedicated team services unit, these provisions are designed to enhance sporting performance and ensure optimal preparation for every match.

Building on the successful model implemented at UEFA EURO 2024, they reflect UEFA's ongoing commitment to creating a high-performance environment and raising standards for women's national teams.

Technology milestones

Women’s EURO 2025 features the most advanced on-pitch technology ever used at the tournament.

Video assistant referee (VAR) and goal-line technology return, while semi-automated offside and connected ball technologies are being used at Women's EURO for the very first time.

More sponsors than ever before

Women's EURO 2025 has attracted the largest sponsorship programme ever for a UEFA tournament, with more than 20 brands joining the partner family.

Among the tournament’s 21 sponsor partners – including 11 UEFA women’s football sponsors, five global tournament sponsors and five national sponsors – are major brands such as Amazon, AXA, Booking.com, Lidl, PepsiCo, Unilever and Visa.

Building a vibrant future

The legacy of Women's EURO 2025 will live on through the UEFA and the Swiss Football Association (SFA) joint programme, 'Here to Stay'. This aims to double both the number of girls and women playing football in Switzerland, as well as the number of women working as coaches and referees.

The plan also aims to strengthen the Swiss domestic league and elevate the presence of women in leadership roles throughout football.

These efforts are further amplified by Unstoppable, UEFA’s six-year strategy to ensure a vibrant and sustainable future for the women's game.

Between 2024 and 2030, we will commit €1bn of competition revenue and UEFA investment to women's football initiatives, supporting national association grassroots and development projects and transforming our competitions.

