Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Women's EURO 2025: Cristiana Girelli's Italy strike against Portugal wins vote for fans' Goal of the Tournament

Friday, August 1, 2025

Cristiana Girelli's finish against Portugal has topped our fans' Goal of the Tournament vote for the 2025 Women's EURO.

Women's EURO 2025 fans' Goal of the Tournament

Cristiana Girelli's finish against Portugal has topped our fans' Goal of the Tournament vote for the 2025 UEFA Women's EURO.

The top ten goals were selected by the UEFA Technical Observer Group and then put to a vote, with supporters choosing Girelli's elegant, curling finish into the top corner as their favourite.

Jule Brand's powerful hit for Germany against Poland finished second in the poll, with Alessia Russo's header for England in the final against Spain ranked third.

Fans' favourite goals of the 2025 Women's EURO

1 Cristiana Girelli (Portugal vs Italy) – group stage, 07/07/25
2 Jule Brand (Germany vs Poland) – group stage, 04/07/25
3 Alessia Russo (England vs Spain) – final, 27/07/25

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday, August 1, 2025