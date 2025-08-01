Women's EURO 2025: Cristiana Girelli's Italy strike against Portugal wins vote for fans' Goal of the Tournament

Cristiana Girelli's finish against Portugal has topped our fans' Goal of the Tournament vote for the 2025 UEFA Women's EURO.

The top ten goals were selected by the UEFA Technical Observer Group and then put to a vote, with supporters choosing Girelli's elegant, curling finish into the top corner as their favourite.

Jule Brand's powerful hit for Germany against Poland finished second in the poll, with Alessia Russo's header for England in the final against Spain ranked third.

Fans' favourite goals of the 2025 Women's EURO

1 Cristiana Girelli (Portugal vs Italy) – group stage, 07/07/25

2 Jule Brand (Germany vs Poland) – group stage, 04/07/25

3 Alessia Russo (England vs Spain) – final, 27/07/25