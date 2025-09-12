Women's EURO tournament summary highlights impact on Swiss economy

It may seem a while now since England's Leah Williamson lifted the trophy to bring the curtain down on a glittering Women's EURO 2025, but the tournament's impact is still being felt long after that memorable night in Basel.

Host nation Switzerland enjoyed a CHF 205m (€220m) boost in economic activity, with the influx of international fans creating a nine per cent increase in hotel bookings by European visitors compared to July 2024.

The largest sponsor line-up in UEFA tournament history, featuring 21 brands, also drove a 150 per cent increase in sponsorship revenue compared to the previous edition in 2022.

To protect the long-term health of the women's game in the host country, €11m in funding was secured for the Swiss Football Association's Here to Stay legacy programme. This aims to double the number of female players, coaches and referees in Switzerland by December 2027.

Efforts to raise standards and increase the popularity of the Swiss Women's Super League began to bear fruit on the opening weekend, with a 42 per cent increase in overall attendance at matches compared to the previous season.

Bigger than ever before

Supporters showed up in Switzerland in huge numbers, making Women's EURO 2025 the biggest edition yet.

Filling stadiums was a key objective for the competition and 29 of the 31 games were sold-out, while an affordable ticketing strategy drew an average attendance of more than 20,000 for the first time at a Women’s EURO.

Fans flocked from near and far to be part of the occasion – of the record 657,291 tickets sold for EURO 2025, 35 per cent went to international spectators.

Outside of the venues, 1.2 million people enjoyed the party atmosphere of the fan zones in the eight host cities, while 412 million watched live TV coverage worldwide, contributing to a cumulative audience of more than 500 million across all programming.

Co-operating to make tournament football sustainable

Sustainability was a big focus of Women's EURO 2025, and five tournament sponsors actively contributed to UEFA's environmental, social and governance goals.

With Swiss Railways offering free trains late into the night, 86 per cent of spectators travelled to games via eco-friendly options.

Meanwhile, the 20,000-strong fan walk to Switzerland's quarter-final against Spain marked a growing trend for vibrant, sustainable travel – in total, 95,000 people took part in a fan walk during the tournament.

Stadiums observed the 4Rs principle – reusing, reducing, recycling and recovering – to cut waste, while signage and stadium dressing items were upcycled into training kits and official merchandise.

UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group A match between Norway and Iceland in Thun Getty Images

A showcase of football excellence

The record Women's EURO audience was treated to an epic display of competitive and attacking football. A record 106 goals decided a series of hard-fought contests, with five of the seven knockout games going to extra time or penalties.

With four players apiece, finalists Spain and England were well-represented in the UEFA Team of the Tournament, with Aitana Bonmatí named Player of the Tournament and Michelle Agyemang awarded Young Player of the Tournament.

The people who made it happen

So many records could not have been set without the tournament's 2,500 volunteers, who represented 73 different nations and ranged in age from 18 to 82 years old.

Of those who gave up their time to make the competition so special, 83 per cent were participating in a UEFA event for the first time, with a 55/45 split between women and men.

Those volunteers played a crucial role in generating that fun and welcoming atmosphere which promises to attract fans, new and returning, to the next edition of Women's EURO in 2029.

Whether hosted by Poland, Portugal, Germany or the joint Denmark-Sweden bid, Switzerland will certainly be a hard act to follow.