Women's EURO qualifying starts 29 August
Sunday 7 July 2019
Qualifying for England 2021 starts on 29 August with holders the Netherlands opening in Estonia the following day.
UEFA Women's EURO 2021 qualifying starts on 29 August with a record 47 teams competing for 15 places alongside hosts England in the finals.
The groups
Group A: Netherlands (holders), Russia, Slovenia, Turkey, Kosovo, Estonia
Group B: Italy, Denmark, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel, Malta, Georgia
Group C: Norway, Wales, Belarus, Northern Ireland, Faroe Islands
Group D: Spain, Czech Republic, Poland, Moldova, Azerbaijan
Group E: Scotland, Finland, Portugal, Albania, Cyprus
Group F: Sweden, Iceland, Hungary, Slovakia, Latvia
Group G: France, Austria, Serbia, Kazakhstan, North Macedonia
Group H: Switzerland, Belgium, Romania, Croatia, Lithuania
Group I: Germany, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Montenegro
- The group winners and the three runners-up with the best record against the sides first, third, fourth and fifth in their sections will join hosts England in the final tournament.
- The other six runners-up will play off in October 2020 for the remaining three berths in the 16-team finals to be held the following summer.
The lowdown
- The Netherlands are defending champions and reached their first FIFA Women's World Cup final in 2019.
- World Cup semi-finalists Sweden and England (as Great Britain) will join the Netherlands at the 2020 Olympic tournament in Japan.
- France, Germany, Italy and Norway reached the World Cup quarter-finals, Spain went out in the last 16 and Scotland, on debut, fell in the group stage.
- Denmark were EURO 2017 runners-up while Austria and England also made the semis.
- Germany won every EURO from 1995 until 2017, when they fell to Denmark in the last eight, a run of six straight victories.
- Germany have won eight titles and Norway two, while Sweden and the Netherlands have one each.
- Cyprus are making their senior competitive debut while Kosovo are also in their first Women's EURO.
- France and Austria were in the same group at UEFA Women's EURO 2017 and both made it through.
- Finland coach Anna Signeul was in charge of Scotland when they made their finals debut in 2017.
- Norway qualified ahead of Wales for the 2017 finals.
- Portugal pipped Finland to the 2017 play-offs on their way to a debut finals.
- Switzerland beat Belgium on away goals in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup play-offs before losing to the Netherlands.
Road to England: calendar
Qualifying group stage draw: 13:30CET, 21 February 2019, Nyon
Qualifying group stage dates: 29 August–3 September 2019, 2–8 October 2019, 6–12 November 2019, 5–11 March 2020, 9–14 April 2020, 3–9 June 2020, 16–22 September 2020
Play-off draw: 25 September 2020, Nyon
Play-offs (two legs): 19–27 October 2020
Final tournament draw: late 2020, England
Final tournament: July 2021, England