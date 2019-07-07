Women's EURO qualifying starts 29 August

Qualifying for England 2021 starts on 29 August with holders the Netherlands opening in Estonia the following day.

UEFA Women's EURO 2021 qualifying starts on 29 August with a record 47 teams competing for 15 places alongside hosts England in the finals.

The groups

Group A: Netherlands (holders), Russia, Slovenia, Turkey, Kosovo, Estonia

Group B: Italy, Denmark, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel, Malta, Georgia

Group C: Norway, Wales, Belarus, Northern Ireland, Faroe Islands

Group D: Spain, Czech Republic, Poland, Moldova, Azerbaijan

Group E: Scotland, Finland, Portugal, Albania, Cyprus

Group F: Sweden, Iceland, Hungary, Slovakia, Latvia

Group G: France, Austria, Serbia, Kazakhstan, North Macedonia

Group H: Switzerland, Belgium, Romania, Croatia, Lithuania

Group I: Germany, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Montenegro

  • The group winners and the three runners-up with the best record against the sides first, third, fourth and fifth in their sections will join hosts England in the final tournament.
  • The other six runners-up will play off in October 2020 for the remaining three berths in the 16-team finals to be held the following summer.

The lowdown

  • The Netherlands are defending champions and reached their first FIFA Women's World Cup final in 2019.

  • World Cup semi-finalists Sweden and England (as Great Britain) will join the Netherlands at the 2020 Olympic tournament in Japan.
  • France, Germany, Italy and Norway reached the World Cup quarter-finals, Spain went out in the last 16 and Scotland, on debut, fell in the group stage.
  • Denmark were EURO 2017 runners-up while Austria and England also made the semis.
  • Germany won every EURO from 1995 until 2017, when they fell to Denmark in the last eight, a run of six straight victories.
  • Germany have won eight titles and Norway two, while Sweden and the Netherlands have one each.

  • Cyprus are making their senior competitive debut while Kosovo are also in their first Women's EURO.
  • France and Austria were in the same group at UEFA Women's EURO 2017 and both made it through.
  • Finland coach Anna Signeul was in charge of Scotland when they made their finals debut in 2017.
  • Norway qualified ahead of Wales for the 2017 finals.
  • Portugal pipped Finland to the 2017 play-offs on their way to a debut finals.
  • Switzerland beat Belgium on away goals in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup play-offs before losing to the Netherlands.

Road to England: calendar

Qualifying group stage draw: 13:30CET, 21 February 2019, Nyon
Qualifying group stage dates: 29 August–3 September 2019, 2–8 October 2019, 6–12 November 2019, 5–11 March 2020, 9–14 April 2020, 3–9 June 2020, 16–22 September 2020
Play-off draw: 25 September 2020, Nyon
Play-offs (two legs): 19–27 October 2020
Final tournament draw: late 2020, England
Final tournament: July 2021, England

