Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round: How the ties stand
Saturday, August 29, 2026
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The second legs are on Tuesday and Wednesday.
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The UEFA Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round second legs are on Tuesday and Wednesday with the likes of Anderlecht, Breidablik and Vålerenga defending leads.
Eleven of the 12 first legs were last Wednesday and 2025/26 quarter-finalists Breidablik secured a commanding 8-1 lead over European debutants Csíkszereda, aided by a hat-trick from 18-year-old Sunna Rún Sigurdardóttir. Making their own UEFA women's competition bow, another Icelandic club FH won 2-0 at Apollon LFC.
Anderlecht, who reached the 2025/26 round of 16, beat newcomers Feyenoord 2-1. Having made the league phase of last season's Women's Champions League, Vålerenga take a two-goal advantage into their second leg against further European debutants Radomlje.
The other team playing their first UEFA competition tie, Slovan Liberec, won 3-2 away to the club with a record 24 seasons of entries, SFK 2000 Sarajevo. Other first-leg victors included experienced Danish duo Brøndby and Fortuna Hjørring, Sturm Graz and Torreense (aided by a Gerda Konst treble), while SeaSters Odesa scored an impressive 1-0 win against Rosenborg, and in Saturday's sole first leg, Minsk and Agram drew 0-0.
On Tuesday, Metalist 1925 Kharkiv play Mitrovica with the score at 0-0, while the remaining ties conclude the following day.
How the Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round works
The 13 teams entering directly in this round are joined by the 11 clubs that finished third in the UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round mini-tournaments. The winners of the 12 two-legged Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round ties,will advance to the second qualifying round, drawn at 15:00 CET on Friday.
They will then be joined by the 11 Women's Champions League second qualifying round mini-tournament runners-up (including last season's Women's Europa Cup runners-up Hammarby) and the nine teams defeated in the Women's Champions League third qualifying round.
Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round fixtures and results
Kick off times CET
First legs
Saturday 29 August
Wednesday 26 August
SeaSters Odesa 1-0 Rosenborg
Radomlje 0-2 Vålerenga
Apollon LFC 0-2 FH
Mitrovica 0-0 Metalist 1925 Kharkiv
SFK 2000 Sarajevo 2-3 Slovan Liberec
Hajduk Split 0-2 Fortuna Hjørring
Sturm Graz 2-1 Gintra
Anderlecht 2-1 Feyenoord
Breidablik 8-1 FK Csíkszereda
Spartak Subotica 0-5 Brøndby
Torreense 6-1 Kolos Kovalivka
Second legs
Tuesday 1 September
Metalist 1925 Kharkiv vs Mitrovica (13:00, first leg: 0-0)
Wednesday 2 September
Gintra vs Sturm Graz (11:00, first leg: 1-2)
Agram vs FC Minsk (17:00 first leg: 0-0)
Slovan Liberec vs SFK 2000 Sarajevo (17:00, first leg: 3-2)
Kolos Kovalivka vs Torreense (17:00, first leg: 1-6)
FH vs Apollon LFC (18:00), first leg: 2-0)
Csíkszereda vs Breidablik (18:00, first leg: 1-8)
Rosenborg vs SeaSters Odesa (18:00, first leg: 0-1)
Brøndby vs Spartak Subotica (18:00, first leg: 5-0)
Fortuna Hjørring vs Hajduk Split (18:00, first leg: 2-0)
Vålerenga vs Radomlje (18:45, first leg: 2-0)
Feyenoord vs Anderlecht (19:00 first leg: 1-2)
Team guide
- Breidablik reached the inaugural quarter-finals last season, while Anderlecht and Fortuna got to the round of 16.
- FC Minsk, Gintra, Sarajevo and Spartak Subotica exited in the second qualifying round, while Kolos Kovalivka, Rosenborg and Sturm Graz fell at this opening stage.
- Fortuna were 2002/03 UEFA Women's Cup runners-up.
- Brøndby and Rosenborg (as Trondheims-Ørn) have reached the semi-finals of the Women's Cup/Champions League, while Breidablik have reached the last eight.
- Vålerenga were in the Women's Champions League group stage/league phase in both the last two seasons, while Breidablik and Metalist 1925 Kharkiv (as WFC Kharkiv) took part in 2021/22.
- Csíkszereda, Feyenoord, FH, Radomlje and Slovan Liberec are making their UEFA competition debuts.
- Hajduk Split, SeaSters Odesa and Torreense are also in their first European campaigns, all transferring from the Champions League.
- Also moving over from the Champions League, Sarajevo are disputing their record 24th UEFA women's club competition campaign. For Gintra, meanwhile, this is their 23rd, and for Brøndby their 22nd.
2026/27 UEFA Women's Europa Cup dates
Second qualifying round
Draw: 4 September, Nyon
First leg: 23 September
Second leg: 30 September
Round of 16
Draw: 2 October, Nyon (date subject to change) – decides ties for entire knockout bracket
First leg: 28/29 October
Second leg: 10/11 November
Quarter-finals
First leg: 3/4 February
Second leg: 10/11 February
Semi-finals
First leg: 23/24 March
Second leg: 31 March/1 April
Final (two legs)
First leg: 1 or 2 May
Second leg: 8 or 9 May