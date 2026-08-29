Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round: How the ties stand

The UEFA Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round second legs are on Tuesday and Wednesday with the likes of Anderlecht, Breidablik and Vålerenga defending leads.

Eleven of the 12 first legs were last Wednesday and 2025/26 quarter-finalists Breidablik secured a commanding 8-1 lead over European debutants Csíkszereda, aided by a hat-trick from 18-year-old Sunna Rún Sigurdardóttir. Making their own UEFA women's competition bow, another Icelandic club FH won 2-0 at Apollon LFC.

Anderlecht, who reached the 2025/26 round of 16, beat newcomers Feyenoord 2-1. Having made the league phase of last season's Women's Champions League, Vålerenga take a two-goal advantage into their second leg against further European debutants Radomlje.

The other team playing their first UEFA competition tie, Slovan Liberec, won 3-2 away to the club with a record 24 seasons of entries, SFK 2000 Sarajevo. Other first-leg victors included experienced Danish duo Brøndby and Fortuna Hjørring, Sturm Graz and Torreense (aided by a Gerda Konst treble), while SeaSters Odesa scored an impressive 1-0 win against Rosenborg, and in Saturday's sole first leg, Minsk and Agram drew 0-0.

On Tuesday, Metalist 1925 Kharkiv play Mitrovica with the score at 0-0, while the remaining ties conclude the following day.

Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round fixtures and results

Kick off times CET

Saturday 29 August

FC Minsk 0-0 Agram

Wednesday 26 August

SeaSters Odesa 1-0 Rosenborg

Radomlje 0-2 Vålerenga

Apollon LFC 0-2 FH

Mitrovica 0-0 Metalist 1925 Kharkiv

SFK 2000 Sarajevo 2-3 Slovan Liberec

Hajduk Split 0-2 Fortuna Hjørring

Sturm Graz 2-1 Gintra

Anderlecht 2-1 Feyenoord

Breidablik 8-1 FK Csíkszereda

Spartak Subotica 0-5 Brøndby

Torreense 6-1 Kolos Kovalivka

Tuesday 1 September

Metalist 1925 Kharkiv vs Mitrovica (13:00, first leg: 0-0)

Wednesday 2 September



Gintra vs Sturm Graz (11:00, first leg: 1-2)

Agram vs FC Minsk (17:00 first leg: 0-0)

Slovan Liberec vs SFK 2000 Sarajevo (17:00, first leg: 3-2)

Kolos Kovalivka vs Torreense (17:00, first leg: 1-6)

FH vs Apollon LFC (18:00), first leg: 2-0)

Csíkszereda vs Breidablik (18:00, first leg: 1-8)

Rosenborg vs SeaSters Odesa (18:00, first leg: 0-1)

Brøndby vs Spartak Subotica (18:00, first leg: 5-0)

Fortuna Hjørring vs Hajduk Split (18:00, first leg: 2-0)

Vålerenga vs Radomlje (18:45, first leg: 2-0)

Feyenoord vs Anderlecht (19:00 first leg: 1-2)

Team guide

Breidablik reached the inaugural quarter-finals last season, while Anderlecht and Fortuna got to the round of 16.

FC Minsk, Gintra, Sarajevo and Spartak Subotica exited in the second qualifying round, while Kolos Kovalivka, Rosenborg and Sturm Graz fell at this opening stage.

Fortuna were 2002/03 UEFA Women's Cup runners-up.

Brøndby and Rosenborg (as Trondheims-Ørn) have reached the semi-finals of the Women's Cup/Champions League, while Breidablik have reached the last eight.

Vålerenga were in the Women's Champions League group stage/league phase in both the last two seasons, while Breidablik and Metalist 1925 Kharkiv (as WFC Kharkiv) took part in 2021/22.

Csíkszereda, Feyenoord, FH, Radomlje and Slovan Liberec are making their UEFA competition debuts.

Hajduk Split, SeaSters Odesa and Torreense are also in their first European campaigns, all transferring from the Champions League.

Also moving over from the Champions League, Sarajevo are disputing their record 24th UEFA women's club competition campaign. For Gintra, meanwhile, this is their 23rd, and for Brøndby their 22nd.

2026/27 UEFA Women's Europa Cup dates

Second qualifying round

Draw: 4 September, Nyon

First leg: 23 September

Second leg: 30 September

Round of 16

Draw: 2 October, Nyon (date subject to change) – decides ties for entire knockout bracket

First leg: 28/29 October

Second leg: 10/11 November

Quarter-finals

First leg: 3/4 February

Second leg: 10/11 February

Semi-finals

First leg: 23/24 March

Second leg: 31 March/1 April

Final (two legs)

First leg: 1 or 2 May

Second leg: 8 or 9 May