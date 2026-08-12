The UEFA Women's Champions League third qualifying round ties on 26 August and 2 September will decide the last nine league phase berths.

The contests include four-time winners Eintracht Frankfurt facing Paris Saint-Germain in a rematch of the 2015 final, and two-time champions Wolfsburg up against Inter. Another former runner-up, Chelsea, will take on Real Sociedad, while Ajax will face Real Madrid, who hope to keep up their record of getting past qualifying in all six seasons since the introduction of the former group stage.

In this round, the 11 second qualifying round final winners are joined by the seven teams entering automatically. The winners of the nine third qualifying round ties will join the nine clubs directly qualified for the league phase. The nine defeated teams will transfer to the UEFA Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round.

Which clubs are already in the league phase? England: Manchester City, Arsenal

France: OL Lyonnes, Paris FC

Spain: Barcelona (holders)

Germany: Bayern München

Italy: Roma

Portugal: Benfica

Sweden: Häcken (2025/26 Women's Europa Cup winners)

Women's Champions League third qualifying round fixtures

Kick-off times TBC

Sparta Praha vs Servette FCCF

Sparta were quarter-finalists in 2005/06 and last season reached the last four of the new Women's Europa Cup.

Servette reached the inaugural group stage in 2021/22.

PSV Eindhoven vs HB Køge

Last season, PSV reached the Women's Europa Cup round of 16 and won their first Eredivisie title.

HB Køge made the inaugural group stage in 2021/22.

Brann vs Austria Wien

Brann were quarter-finalists in 2023/24 (drawing a dramatic match 2-2 at home to OL Lyonnes).

Austria Wien made their UEFA competition debut last season, reaching the Women's Europa Cup quarter-finals, and then ended St. Pölten's more than decade-long reign as ÖFB Frauen Bundesliga champions, going on to complete a domestic double.

Czarni Sosnowiec vs OH Leuven

Czarni are the only team in the two seasons of this format to progress from the first to the third qualifying round.

OH Leuven got to the knockout phase play-offs last season on their European debut.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Paris Saint-Germain

Frankfurt are four-time champions, their most recent title coming in 2014/15 when they beat Paris 2-1 in Berlin. Last season, Frankfurt reached the Women's Europa Cup semis.

Paris were also runners-up in 2016/17 and are aiming to reach the group stage/league phase for the fifth time in the six seasons of the format.

2015 final highlights: Frankfurt 2-1 Paris

St. Pölten vs Juventus

St. Pölten are aiming to get through qualifying for the fifth year running.

Juventus won 5-0 at St. Pölten in last season's league phase on their way to the knockout phase play-offs, having previously reached the quarter-finals in 2021/22.

2025/26 league phase highlights: St. Pölten 0-5 Juventus

Wolfsburg vs Inter

Two-time champions and four-time runners-up, Wolfsburg have got to the quarter-finals in the last two seasons. They have won their four previous knockout ties against Italian opposition.

Inter made their UEFA competition debut last season, falling in Women's Champions League qualifying to Brann and then losing to eventual winners Häcken in the Europa Cup round of 16.

Chelsea vs Real Sociedad

Runners-up in 2020/21, Chelsea have taken part in the group stage/league phase in all five previous seasons and made the quarter-finals in 2025/26.

Real Sociedad are in this competition for the second time, losing 4-1 on aggregate to Bayern in the old second round of qualifying in 2022/23 – their only previous tie.

Ajax vs Real Madrid

Ajax were 2023/24 quarter-finalists and reached the Women's Europa Cup last 16 in 2025/26, succumbing to eventual runners-up Hammarby.

Madrid reached their third quarter-final last season and are aiming to keep up their unique record of having come through qualifying in every campaign since the group stage was introduced in 2021/22.

Servette FCCF vs Sparta Praha

HB Køge vs PSV Eindhoven

Austria Wien vs Brann

OH Leuven vs Czarni Sosnowiec

Paris Saint-Germain vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Juventus vs St. Pölten

Inter vs Wolfsburg

Real Sociedad vs Chelsea

Real Madrid vs Ajax

Czarni Sosnowiec are aiming to become the first Polish side to reach the group stage/league phase since the format was introduced in 2021/22. Austria Wien, Inter, PSV, Real Sociedad and Sparta are also hoping to make it for the first time.

Which third qualifying tie is in which path? Champions path Sparta Praha vs Servette FCCF

PSV Eindhoven vs HB Køge

Brann vs Austria Wien

﻿Czarni Sosnowiec vs OH Leuven League path Eintracht Frankfurt vs Paris Saint-Germain

St. Pölten vs Juventus

Wolfsburg vs Inter

Chelsea vs Real Sociedad

Ajax vs Real Madrid

2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League match dates

League phase

Draw: 4 September, Nyon (date subject to change)

Matchday 1: 22/23 September

Matchday 2: 30 September/1 October

Matchday 3: 28/29 October

Matchday 4: 10/11 November

Matchday 5: 18/19 November

Matchday 6: 16 December

Knockout phase draw

Draw: 18 December, Nyon (date subject to change)

Knockout phase play-offs



First leg: 3/4 February

Second leg: 10/11 February

Quarter-finals

First leg: 23/24 March

Second leg: 31 March/1 April

Semi-finals

First leg: 1/2 May

Second leg: 8/9 May

Final (Stadion Narodowy, Warsaw)

28, 29 or 30 May