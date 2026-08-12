Women's Champions League third qualifying round ties
Wednesday, August 12, 2026
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The ties on 26 August and 2 September decide the last nine league phase berths.
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The UEFA Women's Champions League third qualifying round ties on 26 August and 2 September will decide the last nine league phase berths.
The contests include four-time winners Eintracht Frankfurt facing Paris Saint-Germain in a rematch of the 2015 final, and two-time champions Wolfsburg up against Inter. Another former runner-up, Chelsea, will take on Real Sociedad, while Ajax will face Real Madrid, who hope to keep up their record of getting past qualifying in all six seasons since the introduction of the former group stage.
In this round, the 11 second qualifying round final winners are joined by the seven teams entering automatically. The winners of the nine third qualifying round ties will join the nine clubs directly qualified for the league phase. The nine defeated teams will transfer to the UEFA Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round.
Which clubs are already in the league phase?
England: Manchester City, Arsenal
France: OL Lyonnes, Paris FC
Spain: Barcelona (holders)
Germany: Bayern München
Italy: Roma
Portugal: Benfica
Sweden: Häcken (2025/26 Women's Europa Cup winners)
Women's Champions League third qualifying round fixtures
Kick-off times TBC
First legs: Wednesday 26 August
- Sparta were quarter-finalists in 2005/06 and last season reached the last four of the new Women's Europa Cup.
- Servette reached the inaugural group stage in 2021/22.
- Last season, PSV reached the Women's Europa Cup round of 16 and won their first Eredivisie title.
- HB Køge made the inaugural group stage in 2021/22.
Brann vs Austria Wien
- Brann were quarter-finalists in 2023/24 (drawing a dramatic match 2-2 at home to OL Lyonnes).
- Austria Wien made their UEFA competition debut last season, reaching the Women's Europa Cup quarter-finals, and then ended St. Pölten's more than decade-long reign as ÖFB Frauen Bundesliga champions, going on to complete a domestic double.
- Czarni are the only team in the two seasons of this format to progress from the first to the third qualifying round.
- OH Leuven got to the knockout phase play-offs last season on their European debut.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Paris Saint-Germain
- Frankfurt are four-time champions, their most recent title coming in 2014/15 when they beat Paris 2-1 in Berlin. Last season, Frankfurt reached the Women's Europa Cup semis.
- Paris were also runners-up in 2016/17 and are aiming to reach the group stage/league phase for the fifth time in the six seasons of the format.
- St. Pölten are aiming to get through qualifying for the fifth year running.
- Juventus won 5-0 at St. Pölten in last season's league phase on their way to the knockout phase play-offs, having previously reached the quarter-finals in 2021/22.
- Two-time champions and four-time runners-up, Wolfsburg have got to the quarter-finals in the last two seasons. They have won their four previous knockout ties against Italian opposition.
- Inter made their UEFA competition debut last season, falling in Women's Champions League qualifying to Brann and then losing to eventual winners Häcken in the Europa Cup round of 16.
- Runners-up in 2020/21, Chelsea have taken part in the group stage/league phase in all five previous seasons and made the quarter-finals in 2025/26.
- Real Sociedad are in this competition for the second time, losing 4-1 on aggregate to Bayern in the old second round of qualifying in 2022/23 – their only previous tie.
- Ajax were 2023/24 quarter-finalists and reached the Women's Europa Cup last 16 in 2025/26, succumbing to eventual runners-up Hammarby.
- Madrid reached their third quarter-final last season and are aiming to keep up their unique record of having come through qualifying in every campaign since the group stage was introduced in 2021/22.
Second legs: Wednesday 2 September
Servette FCCF vs Sparta Praha
HB Køge vs PSV Eindhoven
Austria Wien vs Brann
OH Leuven vs Czarni Sosnowiec
Paris Saint-Germain vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Juventus vs St. Pölten
Inter vs Wolfsburg
Real Sociedad vs Chelsea
Real Madrid vs Ajax
- Czarni Sosnowiec are aiming to become the first Polish side to reach the group stage/league phase since the format was introduced in 2021/22. Austria Wien, Inter, PSV, Real Sociedad and Sparta are also hoping to make it for the first time.
Which third qualifying tie is in which path?
Champions path
Sparta Praha vs Servette FCCF
PSV Eindhoven vs HB Køge
Brann vs Austria Wien
Czarni Sosnowiec vs OH Leuven
League path
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Paris Saint-Germain
St. Pölten vs Juventus
Wolfsburg vs Inter
Chelsea vs Real Sociedad
Ajax vs Real Madrid
2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League match dates
League phase
Draw: 4 September, Nyon (date subject to change)
Matchday 1: 22/23 September
Matchday 2: 30 September/1 October
Matchday 3: 28/29 October
Matchday 4: 10/11 November
Matchday 5: 18/19 November
Matchday 6: 16 December
Knockout phase draw
Draw: 18 December, Nyon (date subject to change)
Knockout phase play-offs
First leg: 3/4 February
Second leg: 10/11 February
Quarter-finals
First leg: 23/24 March
Second leg: 31 March/1 April
Semi-finals
First leg: 1/2 May
Second leg: 8/9 May
Final (Stadion Narodowy, Warsaw)
28, 29 or 30 May