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Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round ties get under way

Wednesday, August 26, 2026

The first qualifying round of the UEFA Women's Europa Cup's second edition is under way.

Anderlecht will take a narrow lead into their second leg after beating Feyenoord 2-1
Anderlecht will take a narrow lead into their second leg after beating Feyenoord 2-1 Getty Images

Vålerenga, Breidablik and Anderlecht were among the teams to win the first legs of their UEFA Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round ties.

Last season's quarter-finalists Breidablik secured a commanding 8-1 lead over FK Csíkszereda, while Anderlecht, who reached the 2025/26 round of 16, beat Feyenoord 2-1. Vålerenga, who were in the league phase of last season's Women's Champions League, take a two-goal advantage into their second leg against Radomlje.

The 13 teams entering directly in this round are joined by the 11 clubs that finished third in the UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round mini-tournaments.

The winners of the 12 two-legged Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round ties, with the first legs on 26 and 29 August and the returns on 1 and 2 September, will advance to the second qualifying round.

They will then be joined by the 11 Women's Champions League second qualifying round mini-tournament runners-up (including last season's Women's Europa Cup runners-up Hammarby) and the nine teams defeated in the Women's Champions League third qualifying round.

Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round fixtures and results

Kick off times CET

First legs


SeaSters Odesa 1-0 Rosenborg
Radomlje 0-2 Vålerenga
Apollon LFC 0-2 FH
Mitrovica 0-0 Metalist 1925 Kharkiv
SFK 2000 Sarajevo 2-3 Slovan Liberec
Hajduk Split 0-2 Fortuna Hjørring
Sturm Graz 2-1 Gintra
Anderlecht 2-1 Feyenoord
Breidablik 8-1 FK Csíkszereda
Spartak Subotica 0-5 Brøndby
Torreense 6-1 Kolos Kovalivka

Saturday 29 August

FC Minsk vs Agram (17:00)

Second legs

Tuesday 1 September

Metalist 1925 Kharkiv vs Mitrovica (13:00)

Wednesday 2 September

Gintra vs Sturm Graz (11:00)
Agram vs FC Minsk (17:00)
Slovan Liberec vs SFK 2000 Sarajevo (17:00)
Kolos Kovalivka vs Torreense (17:00)
FH vs Apollon LFC (18:00)
Csíkszereda vs Breidablik (18:00)
Rosenborg vs SeaSters Odesa (18:00)
Brøndby vs Spartak Subotica (18:00)
Fortuna Hjørring vs Hajduk Split (18:00)
Vålerenga vs Radomlje (18:45)
Feyenoord vs Anderlecht (19:00)

Team guide

  • Breidablik reached the inaugural quarter-finals last season, while Anderlecht and Fortuna got to the round of 16.
  • FC Minsk, Gintra, Sarajevo and Spartak Subotica exited in the second qualifying round, while Kolos Kovalivka, Rosenborg and Sturm Graz fell at this opening stage.
  • Fortuna were 2002/03 UEFA Women's Cup runners-up.
  • Brøndby and Rosenborg (as Trondheims-Ørn) have reached the semi-finals of the Women's Cup/Champions League, while Breidablik have reached the last eight.
  • Vålerenga were in the Women's Champions League group stage/league phase in both the last two seasons, while Breidablik and Metalist 1925 Kharkiv (as WFC Kharkiv) took part in 2021/22.
  • Csíkszereda, Feyenoord, FH, Radomlje and Slovan Liberec are making their UEFA competition debuts.
  • Hajduk Split, SeaSters Odesa and Torreense are also in their first European campaigns, all transferring from the Champions League.
  • Also moving over from the Champions League, Sarajevo are disputing their record 24th UEFA women's club competition campaign. For Gintra, meanwhile, this is their 23rd, and for Brøndby their 22nd.

2026/27 UEFA Women's Europa Cup dates

Second qualifying round

Draw: 4 September, Nyon (date subject to change)
First leg: 23 September
Second leg: 30 September

Round of 16

Draw: 2 October, Nyon (date subject to change) – decides ties for entire knockout bracket
First leg: 28/29 October
Second leg: 10/11 November

Quarter-finals

First leg: 3/4 February
Second leg: 10/11 February

Semi-finals

First leg: 23/24 March
Second leg: 31 March/1 April

Final (two legs)

First leg: 1 or 2 May
Second leg: 8 or 9 May

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, August 26, 2026

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