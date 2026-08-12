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Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round ties

Wednesday, August 12, 2026

The first qualifying round kicks off the second edition of this competition with 12 ties on 26 August and 2 September.

Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round ties
UEFA

The UEFA Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round kicks off the second edition of this competition on 26 August and 2 September.

The 13 teams entering directly in this round are joined by the 11 clubs that finished third in the UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round mini-tournaments. Among the teams involved are last season's quarter-finalists Breidablik, one of a number of contenders with considerable Women's Champions League pedigree, plus five clubs contesting their debut European ties.

The winners of the 12 two-legged Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round ties will advance to the second qualifying round. They will then be joined by the 11 Women's Champions League second qualifying round mini-tournament runners-up (including last season's Europa Cup runners-up Hammarby) and the nine teams defeated in the Women's Champions League third qualifying round.

Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round ties

  • Kick-off times TBC

First legs: Wednesday 26 August

FC Minsk vs Agram
Hajduk Split vs Fortuna Hjørring
Radomlje vs Vålerenga
Apollon LFC vs FH 
Mitrovica vs Metalist 1925 Kharkiv
Sturm Graz vs Gintra 
Torreense vs Kolos Kovalivka 
SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs Slovan Liberec 
Breidablik vs Csíkszereda 
SeaSters Odesa vs Rosenborg 
Anderlecht vs Feyenoord 
Spartak Subotica vs Brøndby 

Second legs: Wednesday 2 September

Agram vs FC Minsk 
Fortuna Hjørring vs Hajduk Split 
Vålerenga vs Radomlje 
FH vs Apollon LFC 
Metalist 1925 Kharkiv vs Mitrovica 
Gintra vs Sturm Graz 
Kolos Kovalivka vs Torreense 
Slovan Liberec vs SFK 2000 Sarajevo 
Csíkszereda vs Breidablik
Rosenborg vs SeaSters Odesa 
Feyenoord vs Anderlecht 
Brøndby vs Spartak Subotica 

Team guide

  • Breidablik reached the inaugural quarter-finals last season, while Anderlecht and Fortuna got to the round of 16.
  • FC Minsk, Gintra, Sarajevo and Spartak Subotica exited in the second qualifying round, while Kolos Kovalivka, Rosenborg and Sturm Graz fell at this opening stage.
  • Fortuna were 2002/03 UEFA Women's Cup runners-up.
  • Brøndby and Rosenborg (as Trondheims-Ørn) have reached the semi-finals of the Women's Cup/Champions League, while Breidablik have reached the last eight.
  • Vålerenga were in the Women's Champions League group stage/league phase in both the last two seasons, while Breidablik and Metalist 1925 Kharkiv (as WFC Kharkiv) took part in 2021/22.
  • Csíkszereda, Feyenoord, FH, Radomlje and Slovan Liberec are making their UEFA competition debuts.
  • Hajduk Split, SeaSters Odesa and Torreense are also in their first European campaigns, all transferring from the Champions League.
  • Also moving over from the Champions League, Sarajevo are disputing their record 24th UEFA women's club competition campaign. For Gintra, meanwhile, this is their 23rd, and for Brøndby their 22nd.

2026/27 UEFA Women's Europa Cup dates

Second qualifying round

Draw: 4 September, Nyon (date subject to change)
First leg: 23 September
Second leg: 30 September

Round of 16

Draw: 2 October, Nyon (date subject to change) – decides ties for entire knockout bracket
First leg: 28/29 October
Second leg: 10/11 November

Quarter-finals

First leg: 3/4 February
Second leg: 10/11 February

Semi-finals

First leg: 23/24 March
Second leg: 31 March/1 April

Final (two legs)

First leg: 1 or 2 May
Second leg: 8 or 9 May

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, August 12, 2026

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