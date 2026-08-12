The UEFA Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round kicks off the second edition of this competition on 26 August and 2 September.

The 13 teams entering directly in this round are joined by the 11 clubs that finished third in the UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round mini-tournaments. Among the teams involved are last season's quarter-finalists Breidablik, one of a number of contenders with considerable Women's Champions League pedigree, plus five clubs contesting their debut European ties.

The winners of the 12 two-legged Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round ties will advance to the second qualifying round. They will then be joined by the 11 Women's Champions League second qualifying round mini-tournament runners-up (including last season's Europa Cup runners-up Hammarby) and the nine teams defeated in the Women's Champions League third qualifying round.

Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round ties

Kick-off times TBC

FC Minsk vs Agram

Hajduk Split vs Fortuna Hjørring

Radomlje vs Vålerenga

Apollon LFC vs FH

Mitrovica vs Metalist 1925 Kharkiv

Sturm Graz vs Gintra

Torreense vs Kolos Kovalivka

SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs Slovan Liberec

Breidablik vs Csíkszereda

SeaSters Odesa vs Rosenborg

Anderlecht vs Feyenoord

Spartak Subotica vs Brøndby

Agram vs FC Minsk

Fortuna Hjørring vs Hajduk Split

Vålerenga vs Radomlje

FH vs Apollon LFC

Metalist 1925 Kharkiv vs Mitrovica

Gintra vs Sturm Graz

Kolos Kovalivka vs Torreense

Slovan Liberec vs SFK 2000 Sarajevo

Csíkszereda vs Breidablik

Rosenborg vs SeaSters Odesa

Feyenoord vs Anderlecht

Brøndby vs Spartak Subotica

Team guide

Breidablik reached the inaugural quarter-finals last season, while Anderlecht and Fortuna got to the round of 16.

FC Minsk, Gintra, Sarajevo and Spartak Subotica exited in the second qualifying round, while Kolos Kovalivka, Rosenborg and Sturm Graz fell at this opening stage.

Fortuna were 2002/03 UEFA Women's Cup runners-up.

Brøndby and Rosenborg (as Trondheims-Ørn) have reached the semi-finals of the Women's Cup/Champions League, while Breidablik have reached the last eight.

Vålerenga were in the Women's Champions League group stage/league phase in both the last two seasons, while Breidablik and Metalist 1925 Kharkiv (as WFC Kharkiv) took part in 2021/22.

Csíkszereda, Feyenoord, FH, Radomlje and Slovan Liberec are making their UEFA competition debuts.

Hajduk Split, SeaSters Odesa and Torreense are also in their first European campaigns, all transferring from the Champions League.

Also moving over from the Champions League, Sarajevo are disputing their record 24th UEFA women's club competition campaign. For Gintra, meanwhile, this is their 23rd, and for Brøndby their 22nd.

2026/27 UEFA Women's Europa Cup dates

Second qualifying round

Draw: 4 September, Nyon (date subject to change)

First leg: 23 September

Second leg: 30 September

Round of 16

Draw: 2 October, Nyon (date subject to change) – decides ties for entire knockout bracket

First leg: 28/29 October

Second leg: 10/11 November

Quarter-finals

First leg: 3/4 February

Second leg: 10/11 February

Semi-finals

First leg: 23/24 March

Second leg: 31 March/1 April

Final (two legs)

First leg: 1 or 2 May

Second leg: 8 or 9 May