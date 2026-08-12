Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round ties
Wednesday, August 12, 2026
Article summary
The first qualifying round kicks off the second edition of this competition with 12 ties on 26 August and 2 September.
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The UEFA Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round kicks off the second edition of this competition on 26 August and 2 September.
The 13 teams entering directly in this round are joined by the 11 clubs that finished third in the UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round mini-tournaments. Among the teams involved are last season's quarter-finalists Breidablik, one of a number of contenders with considerable Women's Champions League pedigree, plus five clubs contesting their debut European ties.
The winners of the 12 two-legged Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round ties will advance to the second qualifying round. They will then be joined by the 11 Women's Champions League second qualifying round mini-tournament runners-up (including last season's Europa Cup runners-up Hammarby) and the nine teams defeated in the Women's Champions League third qualifying round.
Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round ties
- Kick-off times TBC
First legs: Wednesday 26 August
FC Minsk vs Agram
Hajduk Split vs Fortuna Hjørring
Radomlje vs Vålerenga
Apollon LFC vs FH
Mitrovica vs Metalist 1925 Kharkiv
Sturm Graz vs Gintra
Torreense vs Kolos Kovalivka
SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs Slovan Liberec
Breidablik vs Csíkszereda
SeaSters Odesa vs Rosenborg
Anderlecht vs Feyenoord
Spartak Subotica vs Brøndby
Second legs: Wednesday 2 September
Agram vs FC Minsk
Fortuna Hjørring vs Hajduk Split
Vålerenga vs Radomlje
FH vs Apollon LFC
Metalist 1925 Kharkiv vs Mitrovica
Gintra vs Sturm Graz
Kolos Kovalivka vs Torreense
Slovan Liberec vs SFK 2000 Sarajevo
Csíkszereda vs Breidablik
Rosenborg vs SeaSters Odesa
Feyenoord vs Anderlecht
Brøndby vs Spartak Subotica
Team guide
- Breidablik reached the inaugural quarter-finals last season, while Anderlecht and Fortuna got to the round of 16.
- FC Minsk, Gintra, Sarajevo and Spartak Subotica exited in the second qualifying round, while Kolos Kovalivka, Rosenborg and Sturm Graz fell at this opening stage.
- Fortuna were 2002/03 UEFA Women's Cup runners-up.
- Brøndby and Rosenborg (as Trondheims-Ørn) have reached the semi-finals of the Women's Cup/Champions League, while Breidablik have reached the last eight.
- Vålerenga were in the Women's Champions League group stage/league phase in both the last two seasons, while Breidablik and Metalist 1925 Kharkiv (as WFC Kharkiv) took part in 2021/22.
- Csíkszereda, Feyenoord, FH, Radomlje and Slovan Liberec are making their UEFA competition debuts.
- Hajduk Split, SeaSters Odesa and Torreense are also in their first European campaigns, all transferring from the Champions League.
- Also moving over from the Champions League, Sarajevo are disputing their record 24th UEFA women's club competition campaign. For Gintra, meanwhile, this is their 23rd, and for Brøndby their 22nd.
2026/27 UEFA Women's Europa Cup dates
Second qualifying round
Draw: 4 September, Nyon (date subject to change)
First leg: 23 September
Second leg: 30 September
Round of 16
Draw: 2 October, Nyon (date subject to change) – decides ties for entire knockout bracket
First leg: 28/29 October
Second leg: 10/11 November
Quarter-finals
First leg: 3/4 February
Second leg: 10/11 February
Semi-finals
First leg: 23/24 March
Second leg: 31 March/1 April
Final (two legs)
First leg: 1 or 2 May
Second leg: 8 or 9 May