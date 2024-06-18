Women's European Qualifying: Who has reached the Women's EURO finals, play-offs, promotion, relegation

The Women's European Qualifiers league stage for UEFA Women's EURO 2025 ends on 12 and 16 July.

While the teams in League A are competing for automatic qualification for the finals in Switzerland by finishing in the top two in their group, play-off spots plus promotion and relegation ahead of the next UEFA Women's Nations League are also a stake.

We take a closer look at what has been decided so far and what each team needs in July's matches.

How the groups stand

Who has qualified for Women's EURO 2025 or reached the play-offs? Through to finals: Germany, Spain, Switzerland (hosts) Can still earn direct qualification: Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Iceland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden Confirmed in play-offs from League A: Poland, Republic of Ireland Confirmed in play-offs from League B: Croatia, Portugal, Scotland, Serbia, Wales Confirmed in play-offs from League C: Albania Relegated from League A: Republic of Ireland Promoted from League C: Albania

How qualifying works﻿ League phase In qualifying, as per the league stage of the Nations League, teams compete in groups of four or three teams (League C) and over six matchdays between April and July, with each team playing one home match and one away match against all the other teams in their group. For qualifying itself, the top two teams in each League A group will gain places in the July 2025 finals alongside hosts Switzerland (who will compete in League B although their automatic qualification is assured). The remaining seven spots will be decided by two rounds of play-offs in October and November/December. Play-offs The first round of the play-offs is split into two paths. In one path, the teams finishing third and fourth in League A will play the five group winners and three best-ranked runners-up in League C. (For ranking the three best runners-up, results against fourth-placed teams are not counted.) The eight winners progress to the second round. In the other first round path, the four group winners and two best-ranked runners-up in League B will be drawn into six ties against the remaining two runners-up and four third-placed teams in League B. The six winners progress to the second round. In the second round, the teams from both paths come together and will be drawn into seven ties, with seeding for the seven highest-ranked teams based on the European Qualifiers overall league rankings. The seven winners progress to the final tournament. The play-off paths will be adjusted as necessary to take into account the performance of Women's EURO hosts Switzerland, who will compete in League B but are guaranteed a slot in the final tournament. If Switzerland finishes as a League B winner, runner-up or in third place, the best-ranked fourth-placed team of League B will complete the round 1 path 2 play-off line-up and the draw seeding for the six ties will be adjusted accordingly. Promotion and relegation Promotion and relegation will also be at stake ahead of the next UEFA Women's Nations League, beginning the 2025–27 competition cycle: • The winners, runners-up and third-placed teams of League A stay in League A; • The runners-up and three best-ranked third-placed teams in League B stay in League B; • The runners-up, third-placed and fourth-placed teams in League C stay in League C; • The winners of Leagues B and C will be promoted to the league above; • All fourth-placed teams in Leagues A and B, as well as the lowest-ranked third-placed team of League B, will be relegated to the league below.

How ties are broken if teams are level: Regulations

League A

Group A1

12 July: Netherlands vs Italy, Finland vs Norway

16 July: Norway vs Netherlands, Italy vs Finland

Netherlands will qualify if they beat Italy.

Neither Norway nor Italy can clinch automatic qualification or be ruled out of top-two contention on Matchday 5.

Finland will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose to Norway. Finland will be relegated if they lose and Italy beat the Netherlands.

Group A2

12 July: Czechia vs Spain, Belgium vs Denmark

16 July: Denmark vs Czechia, Spain vs Belgium

Spain have qualified.

Denmark will qualify if they beat Belgium.

Belgium will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose to Denmark.

Czechia will be unable to finish in the top two if they do not beat Spain or if the Belgium vs Denmark game is not drawn. Czechia will be relegated if they lose, or if they draw and Belgium avoid defeat.

Group A3

12 July: France vs Sweden, England vs Republic of Ireland

16 July: Sweden vs England, Republic of Ireland vs France

France will qualify if they beat Sweden, or if they draw and England do not beat the Republic of Ireland.

Neither Sweden nor England can clinch automatic qualification or be ruled out of top-two contention on Matchday 5.

Republic of Ireland will enter the play-offs and are relegated to League B.

Group A4

12 July: Austria vs Poland, Iceland vs Germany

16 July: Poland vs Iceland, Germany vs Austria

Germany have qualified.

Iceland will qualify if they beat Germany, if Iceland draw and Austria do not beat Poland, or regardless if Austria lose. Iceland cannot be relegated.

Austria will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose to Poland, or if Austria draw and Iceland avoid defeat by Germany, or regardless if Iceland win.

Poland are unable to finish in the top two and will enter the play-offs. They will be relegated if they do not beat Austria.

League B

Group B1

12 July: Türkiye vs Switzerland, Azerbaijan vs Hungary

16 July: Switzerland vs Azerbaijan, Hungary vs Türkiye

Switzerland will directly enter the final tournament as hosts. They will be promoted if they beat Türkiye, or if both games are drawn.

Türkiye will be confirmed in the play-offs if they beat Switzerland. They will be unable to be promoted if they do not win.

Hungary will be confirmed in the play-offs if they beat Azerbaijan. Hungary will be unable to be promoted if they do not win or if Switzerland do. Hungary will be relegated if they lose and Türkiye win.

Azerbaijan will be confirmed in the play-offs if they beat Hungary. Azerbaijan will be unable to be promoted if they do not win or if Switzerland do. Azerbaijan will be relegated if they lose and Türkiye win.

Group B2

12 July: Serbia vs Israel, Slovakia vs Scotland

16 July: Scotland vs Serbia, Israel vs Slovakia

Scotland and Serbia are confirmed in the play-offs. Neither can clinch promotion on Matchday 5.

Slovakia will be confirmed in the play-offs if they beat Scotland and Israel do not beat Serbia, or if Slovakia draw and Israel lose.

Israel will be relegated if they lose to Serbia and Slovakia avoid defeat by Scotland, or if Israel draw and Slovakia win. Israel will be unable to reach the play-offs if they lose and Slovakia avoid defeat.

Group B3

12 July: Malta vs Northern Ireland, Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal

16 July: Portugal vs Malta, Northern Ireland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Portugal are confirmed in the play-offs. Portugal will be promoted if they avoid defeat by three goals or more against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Bosnia and Herzegovina will be confirmed in the play-offs if they avoid defeat by Portugal or if Malta do not beat Northern Ireland. Bosnia and Herzegovina must win by three goals or more to stay in promotion contention.

Northern Ireland will be confirmed in the play-offs if they beat Malta. Northern Ireland cannot be promoted.

Malta will be relegated if they lose to Northern Ireland. Malta cannot be promoted.

Group B4

12 July: Croatia vs Wales, Kosovo vs Ukraine

16 July: Ukraine vs Croatia, Wales vs Kosovo

Croatia are confirmed in the play-offs. They will be promoted if they beat Wales.

Wales are confirmed in the play-offs. They will be unable to be promoted if they lose to Croatia.

Ukraine will be confirmed in the play-offs if they do not lose to Kosovo. Ukraine will be unable to be promoted if they do not win or Croatia do.

Kosovo will be relegated if they do not beat Ukraine. Kosovo cannot be promoted. Kosovo will be unable to reach the play-offs if they lose.

League C

Group C1

12 July: Georgia vs Belarus, Cyprus vs Lithuania

16 July: Belarus vs Cyprus, Lithuania vs Georgia

Belarus will be confirmed in the play-offs and promoted if they avoid defeat by Georgia.

Georgia will be unable to be promoted if they do not beat Belarus.

Lithuania cannot be promoted. They will be unable to reach the play-offs if they lose to Cyprus and Georgia avoid defeat by Belarus, or if Lithuania draw and Georgia win.

Cyprus cannot be promoted or reach the play-offs.

Group C2

12 July: North Macedonia vs Latvia, Moldova vs Slovenia

16 July: Slovenia vs North Macedonia, Latvia vs Moldova

Slovenia will be confirmed in the play-offs and promoted if they beat Moldova or if North Macedonia do not beat Latvia.

North Macedonia will be unable to be promoted if they do not beat Latvia or if Slovenia beat Moldova.

Latvia will be unable to reach the play-offs if they do not beat North Macedonia. Latvia cannot be promoted.

Moldova cannot be promoted or reach the play-offs.

Group C3

12 July: Greece vs Andorra, Faroe Islands vs Montenegro

16 July: Montenegro vs Greece, Andorra vs Faroe Islands

Neither Montenegro nor Greece can clinch promotion on Matchday 5.

Faroe Islands cannot be promoted or reach the play-offs.

Andorra cannot be promoted or reach the play-offs.

Group C4

12 July: Armenia vs Bulgaria, Kazakhstan vs Romania

16 July: Romania vs Armenia, Bulgaria vs Kazakhstan

Romania will be confirmed in the play-offs and promoted if they avoid defeat by Kazakhstan or Armenia do not beat Bulgaria.

Armenia will be unable to be promoted if they do not beat Bulgaria or Romania avoid defeat by Kazakhstan.

Bulgaria cannot be promoted. They will be unable to reach the play-offs if they do not beat Armenia.

Kazakhstan cannot be promoted. They will be unable to reach the play-offs if they lose to Romania and Armenia avoid defeat by Bulgaria, or if Kazakhstan draw and Armenia win.

Group C5

12 July: Luxembourg vs Estonia

16 July: Estonia vs Luxembourg

Albania are confirmed in the play-offs and are promoted.

Luxembourg cannot clinch a play-off spot on Matchday 5.

Estonia will be unable to reach the play-offs if they do not beat Luxembourg.

Last updated: 5 June