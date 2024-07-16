Women's European Qualifiers Matchday 6: Italy, Netherlands, England into finals after deciders

Italy, the Netherlands and England took the last direct spots at UEFA Women's EURO 2025 as the Women's European Qualifiers league stage ended with nine finalists confirmed and sides moving on to the autumn play-offs.

Teams in League A competed to finish in the top two of their group and progress directly to the finals in Switzerland (for which they hosts are automatically qualified). Meanwhile, play-off berths, plus promotion and relegation ahead of the next UEFA Women's Nations League, were at stake across the leagues.

Who has qualified for Women's EURO 2025 or reached the play-offs? Through to finals: Denmark, England (holders), France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland (hosts) In play-offs from League A: Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Finland, Norway, Poland, Republic of Ireland, Sweden In play-offs from League B: Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Hungary, Northern Ireland, Portugal, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Türkiye, Ukraine, Wales In play-offs from League C: Albania, Belarus, Georgia, Greece, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Romania, Slovenia Relegated from League A: Czechia, Finland, Poland, Republic of Ireland Promoted from League B: Portugal, Scotland, Switzerland, Wales Relegated from League B: Azerbaijan, Israel, Kosovo, Malta, Slovakia Promoted from League C: Albania, Belarus, Greece, Romania, Slovenia

Group A1 had the most intrigue as nothing was decided at kick-off. Italy beat Finland to claim their finals spot (and relegate their opponents) while the Netherlands needed a late Vivianne Miedema equaliser against Norway to force their opponents into the play-offs.

The other automatic qualification spot was decided in Gothenburg as holders England came away with a 0-0 draw to pip Sweden to Group A3 second place behind France, who lost to already-relegated Republic of Ireland. The only other issue to be decided in League A was Poland's relegation from Group A4.

In League B, Azerbaijan and Slovakia claimed the last of the 12 play-off spots on offer though simultaneously had their relegations confirmed. Scotland beat Serbia 1-0 to earn promotion from Group B2 while also going up, along with Group B1 winners Switzerland, were Wales, who defeated Kosovo 2-0 in Group B4 on a night when Jess Fishlock became their all-time leading scorer, women or men, with her 45th international goal.

The last Group C play-offs spots went to Luxembourg, Montenegro and Georgia, who sealed their berth with Maiko Bebia's 88th-minute penalty winner in Lithuania. Greece's 3-2 win in Montenegro means they are promoted.

League A

Group A1

Norway 1-1 Netherlands

Leading the tightest of groups at kick-off, the below-strength Netherlands knew a draw would be enough regardless of what happened in Italy. But they looked set for the play-offs when Caroline Graham Hansen struck just past the hour after a defensive slip.

However, Vivianne Miedema, who had not scored for the Netherlands since September 2022, mainly due to injury, showed her worth with ten minutes left as she rose to head in her 96th international goal.

Italy 4-0 Finland

It was more comfortable for Italy as they eased to victory and condemned Finland to the play-offs and relegation. Chiara Beccari struck on 20 minutes, heading in a cross from Manuela Giugliano, who herself made it 2-0 just past the half-hour.

Michela Cambiaghi, who replaced Beccari early in the second half, got the third with a cool diagonal finish and a late own goal added gloss to the celebrations in Bolzano.

Group A2

Spain 2-0 Belgium

Already qualified, Spain suffered a rare loss in Czechia on Friday but go into the Olympics having achieved the best League A record following this victory.

Aitana Bonmatí made it 1-0 on 39 minutes from Olga Carmona's cross. And just before the end, substitute Teresa Abelleira struck from almost halfway after spotting the Belgian goal undefended. Jenni Hermoso hit the bar late on.

Denmark 2-0 Czechia

Czechia are relegated, behind Belgium on head-to-head record, after a loss away to already-qualified Denmark.

Both goals arrived in a nine-minute period either side of the hour mark. Signe Bruun got the first and then Janni Thomsen doubled Denmark's advantage.

Group A3

Sweden 0-0 England

The European champions held their nerve in front of a sell-out crowd at Gamla Ullevi to ensure their place in Switzerland and disappointment for Peter Gerhardsson on his 100th game in charge of Sweden.

As England had overtaken Sweden for second place on Friday, the home team needed a win to ensure they and not the Lionesses avoided the play-offs but could find no way past Hannah Hampton, preferred to Mary Earps in the England goal.



Republic of Ireland 3-1 France

Ireland were already relegated but secured one of the most memorable wins in their history against a much-changed France team, already through and preparing to host the Olympic tournament. To the delight of the Cork crowd of more than 18,000, Denise O'Sullivan put Ireland ahead on 67 minutes with a superb shot from distance.

That was Ireland's first home goal of 2024 and the second soon followed, curled in by Julie-Ann Russell. Vicki Becho pulled one back but in the 90th minute, Anna Patten's header ensured Ireland will go into the play-offs in high spirits, aiming to add a EURO debut to their FIFA Women's World Cup bow last year.

Group A4

Germany 4-0 Austria

Olympics-bound Germany put on a fine display against an Austria side already confirmed in the play-offs. Cheered on by 43,953 fans in Hanover, Germany led through Klara Bühl on 11 minutes after Jule Brand's cross.

Brand herself produced an accurate finish following Ann-Katrin Berger's long ball to make it 2-0 at half-time and not long after the break Lea Schüller got her League A-leading sixth goal of the group. Bühl took her own tally to five in added time, Berger again with the assist.

Poland 0-1 Iceland

On Friday, Iceland qualified and Poland were relegated and that line of form was confirmed tonight.

Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir got the only goal, a trademark solo effort just past the half-hour.

League B

Group B1

Tuesday's results

Switzerland 3-0 Azerbaijan

Hungary 1-4 Türkiye

Group B2

Tuesday's results

Scotland 1-0 Serbia

Israel 2-2 Slovakia

Tuesday's results

Portugal 3-1 Malta

Northern Ireland 2-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group B4

Tuesday's results

Wales 2-0 Kosovo

Ukraine 2-0 Croatia

League C

Group C1

Tuesday's results

Lithuania 0-1 Georgia

Belarus 5-0 Cyprus

Group C2

Tuesday's results

Slovenia 4-0 North Macedonia

Latvia 2-1 Moldova

Group C3

Tuesday's results

Andorra 0-4 Faroe Islands

Montenegro 2-3 Greece



Group C4

Tuesday's results

Romania 3-1 Armenia

Bulgaria 0-0 Kazakhstan



Group C5

Tuesday's result

Estonia 1-1 Luxembourg

