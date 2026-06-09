Women's European Qualifiers top scorers: Caroline Weir, Tessa Wullaert, Rimantė Jonušaitė, Kika Nazareth, Edna Imade

Scotland's Caroline Weir ended up as the overall top scorer in the league stage of the Women's European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup after overtaking Tessa Wullaert of Belgium on Matchday 6, while Spain's Edna Imade led the way in League A.

Overall Women's European Qualifiers top scorers 10 Caroline Weir (Scotland) 8 Tessa Wullaert (Belgium) 6 Hannah Cain (Wales)

6 Rimantė Jonušaitė (Lithuania)

6 Vital Kats (Israel)

6 Kika Nazareth (Portugal) 5 Edna Imade (Spain)

5 Ereleta Memeti (Kosovo)

5 Milena Nikolić (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Going into the final matches in Group B4, Scotland led Belgium on overall goal difference in the promotion race but Wullaert, on seven, was one ahead of Weir in the individual stakes. But Weir hit four goals against Israel, to add to her hat-trick four days earlier against the same opponent and another on Matchday 1 in Luxembourg, to end on ten goals as Scotland went up, pipping Belgium.

Wullaert herself struck against Luxembourg to move to eight goals, capping a group campaign in which she passed the 100-goal international mark.

Belgium's Tessa Wullaert receives a guard of honour ahead of receiving her award for reaching 100 international goals BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Imade, who made her Spain debut in November, had never scored an international goal before their group campaign but hit five as the World Cup holders earned automatic qualification ahead of England. That was the highest League A tally, one ahead of her Spain team-mates Clàudia Pina and Vicky López, among others.

Lithuania's Rimantė Jonušaitė was the most prolific scorer in League C, with four of her six goals coming in a 6-1 win in Liechtenstein on Matchday 1. That was the largest single-game haul in these Women's European Qualifiers until Weir tied it on Matchday 5.

League A top scorers

5 Edna Imade (Spain)

4 Pernille Harder (Denmark)

4 Melvine Malard (France)

4 Clàudia Pina (Spain)

4 Georgia Stanway (England)

4 Vicky López (Spain)

League B top scorers

10 Caroline Weir (Scotland)

8 Tessa Wullaert (Belgium)

6 Hannah Cain (Wales)

6 Vital Kats (Israel)

6 Kika Nazareth (Portugal)

League C top scorers

6 Rimantė Jonušaitė (Lithuania)

5 Ereleta Memeti (Kosovo)

5 Milena Nikolić (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Hat-tricks or better in Women's European Qualifiers

4 goals

Rimantė Jonušaitė (Liechtenstein 1-6 Lithuania), 03/03/2026, League C

Caroline Weir (Israel 1-5 Scotland), 09/06/2026, League B

3 goals

Caroline Weir (Luxembourg 0-5 Scotland), 03/03/2026, League B

Tessa Wullaert (Belgium 5-0 Israel), 07/03/2026, League B

Vital Kats (Israel 6-0 Luxembourg), 14/04/2026, League B

Diána Csányi (North Macedonia 0-5 Hungary), 14/04/2026, League C

Milena Nikolić (Liechtenstein 0-6 Bosnia and Herzegovina), 18/04/2026, League C

Caroline Weir (Scotland 6-0 Israel), 05/06/2026, League B

Tessa Wullaert (Belgium 6-0 Luxembourg), 05/06/2026, League B



