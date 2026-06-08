Women's European Qualifiers top scorers: Edna Imade, Tessa Wullaert, Rimantė Jonušaitė

Edna Imade is the top scorer in League A of the Women's European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, but has a way to go to match the most prolific player in the competition, Belgium's Tessa Wullaert.

Bayern München's Imade has hit four over the course of five games for Spain, and is one ahead of a star-studded pack in League A which consists of Vivien Endemann, Pernille Harder, Ada Hegerberg, Melvine Malard, Katie McCabe, Ewa Pajor, Clàudia Pina, Alessia Russo and Georgia Stanway.

Belgium's Tessa Wullaert receives a guard of honour ahead of receiving her award for reaching 100 international goals BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

With Belgium competing in League B, Wullaert has passed the 100-goal international mark in the course of this campaign, and has scored two hat-tricks on the way; against Israel in March and against Luxembourg in June. Scotland's Caroline Weir has also hit two trebles in League B.

Lithuania's Rimantė Jonušaitė is the most prolific scorer in League C, with four of her six goals coming in a 6-1 win in Liechtenstein on Matchday 1: the biggest single-game haul in these Women's European Qualifiers.

League A top scorers

4 Edna Imade (Spain)

3 Vivien Endemann (Germany)

3 Pernille Harder (Denmark)

3 Ada Hegerberg (Norway)

3 Melvine Malard (France)

3 Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland)

3 Ewa Pajor (Poland)

3 Clàudia Pina (Spain)

3 Alessia Russo (England)

3 Georgia Stanway (England)

League B top scorers

7 Tessa Wullaert (Belgium)

6 Hannah Cain (Wales)

6 Caroline Weir (Scotland)

5 Vital Kats (Israel)

5 Kika Nazareth (Portugal)

4 Klára Cahynová (Czechia)﻿

4 Kathleen McGovern (Scotland)

4 Carolina Santiago (Portugal)

3 Ana Capeta (Portugal)

3 Jenna Clark (Scotland)

3 Aurélie Csillag (Switzerland)

3 Michaela Khýrová (Czechia)

3 Lotta Lindström (Finland)

3 Ria Öling (Finland)

3 Riola Xhemaili (Switzerland)

League C top scorers

6 Rimantė Jonušaitė (Lithuania)

5 Milena Nikolić (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

4 Diána Csányi (Hungary)

4 Sevinj Jafarzade (Azerbaijan)

﻿3 Ioana Balaceanu (Romania)

3 Janja Čanjevac (Croatia)

3 Emina Ekić (Bosnia and Herzegovina)﻿

3 Ereleta Memeti (Kosovo)

3 Marija Milinković (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Hat-tricks or better in Women's European Qualifiers

4 goals

Rimantė Jonušaitė (Liechtenstein 1-6 Lithuania), 03/03/2026

3 goals

Caroline Weir (Luxembourg 0-5 Scotland), 03/03/2026, League B

Tessa Wullaert (Belgium 5-0 Israel), 07/03/2026, League B

Vital Kats (Israel 6-0 Luxembourg), 14/04/2026, League B

Diána Csányi (North Macedonia 0-5 Hungary), 14/04/2026, League C

Milena Nikolić (Liechtenstein 0-6 Bosnia and Herzegovina), 18/04/2026, League C

Caroline Weir (Scotland 6-0 Israel), 05/06/2026, League B

Tessa Wullaert (Belgium 6-0 Luxembourg), 05/06/2026, League B



