Futsal Women's World Cup qualifying elite round: Italy, Portugal, Poland, Spain qualify

Italy, Poland, Portugal and Spain will be Europe's four contenders at the inaugural FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup, running from 21 November to 7 December 2025 in the Philippines, after coming through the elite round

Portugal and Italy both qualified from Group A after each won their opening two games against Sweden and Hungary. In Group B, European champions Spain also qualified early thanks to victories against Finland and Poland, who faced off on Saturday for the final spot having both defeated France.

Finland came from behind to lead 2-1, but with 17 seconds left Agata Bała got her second goal of the game to equalise and send Poland through ahead of their opponents on goal difference. Both Poland and Italy have earned their first appearance in a major women's futsal final tournament.

Top seeds Spain and Portugal began their campaigns in the elite round, and were joined by the six teams that progressed from October's main round.

2025 Futsal Women's World Cup: Confederation slots Hosts: 1 (Philippines)

AFC: 3 (decided by 17 May)

CAF: 2 (decided by 20 April)

CONCACAF: 2 (decided by 4 May)

CONMEBOL: 3 (decided by 30 March)

OFC: 1 (New Zealand)

UEFA: 4 (Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain)

Elite round results

Group A

Qualified for final tournament: Portugal, Italy (hosts)

Also in group: Sweden, Hungary

Group B

Qualified for final tournament: Spain, Poland

Also in group: Finland, France (hosts)

