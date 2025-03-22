Futsal Women's World Cup qualifying elite round: Italy, Portugal, Poland, Spain qualify
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Italy, Poland, Portugal and Spain will represent Europe in the first FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup after coming through the elite round.
Italy, Poland, Portugal and Spain will be Europe's four contenders at the inaugural FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup, running from 21 November to 7 December 2025 in the Philippines, after coming through the elite round
Portugal and Italy both qualified from Group A after each won their opening two games against Sweden and Hungary. In Group B, European champions Spain also qualified early thanks to victories against Finland and Poland, who faced off on Saturday for the final spot having both defeated France.
Finland came from behind to lead 2-1, but with 17 seconds left Agata Bała got her second goal of the game to equalise and send Poland through ahead of their opponents on goal difference. Both Poland and Italy have earned their first appearance in a major women's futsal final tournament.
Top seeds Spain and Portugal began their campaigns in the elite round, and were joined by the six teams that progressed from October's main round.
2025 Futsal Women's World Cup: Confederation slots
Hosts: 1 (Philippines)
AFC: 3 (decided by 17 May)
CAF: 2 (decided by 20 April)
CONCACAF: 2 (decided by 4 May)
CONMEBOL: 3 (decided by 30 March)
OFC: 1 (New Zealand)
UEFA: 4 (Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain)
FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup qualifying elite round groups
Group A
Qualified for final tournament: Portugal, Italy (hosts)
Also in group: Sweden, Hungary
Group B
Qualified for final tournament: Spain, Poland
Also in group: Finland, France (hosts)
Team guide
- Spain won the three UEFA Women's Futsal EURO editions so far, in 2019, 2022 and 2023. They beat Poland in 2019 qualifying and Finland to reach the 2023 finals.
- Portugal were runners-up in 2019 and 2022, and finished third in 2023. They defeated Italy in 2022 qualifying before beating Hungary in the semis and again in the 2023 third-place match.
- Hungary also qualified in 2022 and 2023 for the four-team EURO finals; it will expand to eight teams for the next edition in 2027.
- France made their competitive debut in the main round and knocked out Ukraine, who qualified for all three four-team EUROs and were runners-up in 2023. Finland, Italy, Poland and Sweden all ended with 100% winning records in the main round.