Women's Nations League: Guide to the groups

The second edition of the UEFA Women's Nations League kicks off on Friday 21 February.

While teams in League A will compete to win their groups and progress to the finals later in 2025, promotion and relegation will also be at stake. The leagues that emerge will then be used for the European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup

UEFA.com introduces the top groups as well as the other leagues.

League A groups Group A1: Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Scotland Group A2: France, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland Group A3: Spain (holders), England, Belgium, Portugal Group A4: Italy, Denmark, Sweden, Wales

League A

Group A1

The group begins with a rematch of the third-place play-off from the inaugural 2023/24 edition, when Germany beat the Netherlands 2-0 in Heerenveen to qualify for the Olympics, where they also took bronze. Just under a year on the pair are matched again in the Netherlands knowing that this time only one of them can reach the finals, though both will be well aware that defeat on Matchday 1 will not be fatal for their chances since each lost their opener in the inaugural edition but came back to top their groups, the Dutch pipping England on goal difference in a dramatic conclusion.

Austria drew away to Norway in their Nations League debut game and were to finish above the former world and European champions but missed out on the finals behind France and subsequently lost twice to Germany in their Women's European Qualifiers group, 4-0 away and 3-2 at home after leading 2-0.

Scotland, who like Austria missed out on the EURO finals in the play-offs, were in the same Nations League group as Netherlands but suffered relegation before bouncing straight back with promotion in the European Qualifiers phase. Scotland hosted Austria in a 2023 Women's World Cup play-off, winning 1-0 after extra time at Hampden Park before losing to the Republic of Ireland.

﻿Friday 21 February

Austria vs Scotland

Netherlands vs Germany

Tuesday 25 February

Germany vs Austria

Scotland vs Netherlands

Group A2

France had the best record in the inaugural league phase, only dropping points in a 0-0 home draw against Norway, though they were to lose the final in Spain as their search for a major senior women's international trophy goes on. Les Bleues last met Iceland at UEFA Women's EURO 2022, when they conceded a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw that did not prevent them topping their group, and are looking for a strong start to competitive life under Laurent Bonadei, promoted to replace the man he was assisting, Hervé Renard.

For the other three sides, this is something of a dress rehearsal for UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group A in which the three will be joined by Finland. Norway only narrowly avoided relegation behind France in the first Nations League and in the tightest of Women's EURO qualifying groups were forced into the play-offs by a late Netherlands equaliser. But there have been plenty of promising results under Gemma Grainger, and no squad containing Ada Hegerberg, Caroline Graham Hansen, Frida Maanum and Guro Reiten should be underestimated.

Iceland finished above Austria and Poland to secure automatic qualification for Women's EURO and will know they could recover even if they make a slow start. They begin with a visit to Pia Sundhage's Women's EURO hosts Switzerland, relegated in the first edition then promoted after European Qualifiers but given the chance to warm up for the home finals with six tough competitive matches, four of them against Norway and Iceland, who they of course meet again in July.

Friday 21 February

France vs Norway

Switzerland vs Iceland

Tuesday 25 February

France vs Iceland

Norway vs Switzerland

Group A3

There is a huge game at Wembley Stadium to look forward to in this opening set of games as European champions England welcome inaugural Nations League winner Spain, who beat the Lionesses in the 2023 Women's World Cup final. Spain scored 23 goals in the first league phase, and 18 more in their six EURO qualifiers, and will also face both Belgium and Portugal in the finals in Switzerland.

England showed steel in ensuring their own direct place in Switzerland from a tough group and were very unfortunate not to make the first Nations League finals, on top of the group when their concluding match in Scotland ended only for the Netherlands to score a last-gasp goal against Belgium to overtake Sarina Wiegman's side.

Belgium beat England at home in that group having lost away a few days earlier but before those April rematches face a difficult start as they visit a Spain side that, in addition to awaiting them at Women's EURO, beat them twice in European qualifying, 7-0 in Leuven on Matchday 1 then 2-0 in A Coruña. Portugal were promoted unbeaten back to League A in that qualifying phase.

Friday 21 February

Portugal vs England

Spain vs Belgium

Wednesday 26 February

Belgium vs Portugal

England vs Spain

Group A4

There is a classic match to kick off this group (and in fact one that will be repeated in July at Women's EURO) as Denmark welcome Sweden, who have usually had the better of these neighbours' meetings but lost the last, 0-1 in a February 2023 friendly in Malmö. Denmark started the first edition with a 2-0 home win against Germany, who eventually pipped them to the finals, and their only points dropped in EURO qualifying were two losses to Spain.

Sweden and Italy were in the same group in the first Nations League. The Azzurre finished one place ahead of Sweden despite losing at home and having to settle for a 1-1 away draw due to a last-gasp Linda Sembrant equaliser. Italy then topped a European Qualifying group including Netherlands, Norway and Finland, while Sweden were forced into the play-off behind France and England.

Wales, beaten twice by Denmark and relegated in the first edition but promoted straight back following EURO qualifying, have the tough task of facing three nations they have never beaten, and in their total eight matches versus these opponents have registered one draw, 1-1 at home to Denmark in an April 2021 friendly. However, these games will be invaluable as they prepare for a EURO finals debut where they take on Netherlands, France and England.

Friday 21 February

Denmark vs Sweden

Italy vs Wales

Tuesday 25 February

Italy vs Denmark

Wales vs Sweden



Leagues B & C

League B groups Group B1: Poland, Northern Ireland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Romania Group B2: Republic of Ireland, Türkiye, Slovenia, Greece Group B3: Finland, Serbia, Hungary, Belarus Group B4: Czechia, Ukraine, Croatia, Albania

Finland and Poland will be the focus of much attention in League B as both will be taking part in the EURO finals. Those two, like Czechia and and the Republic of Ireland, were all promoted in the first edition only to be relegated back following the European Qualifiers phase, although the play-offs proved more fruitful for Finland and Poland.

Only one of these 16 teams were not in League B for 2023/24, Türkiye finishing an impressive second behind Switzerland in their qualifying group as representatives of a fast-improving nation, as shown by Galatasaray's presence in the UEFA Women's Champions League group stage.

Serbia pushed Scotland very close for promotion in European Qualifiers, while Croatia and Ukraine shared one win apiece as they were involved in a tight three-way race won by Wales.

Northern Ireland are also swiftly rematched with Bosnia and Herzegovina after facing off in qualifying. Northern Ireland won both encounters to finish second behind Portugal, against who Bosnia and Herzegovina did take a point.

League C groups Group C1: Slovakia, Faroe Islands, Moldova, Gibraltar Group C2: Malta, Georgia, Cyprus, Andorra Group C3: Luxembourg, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein Group C4: Azerbaijan, Montenegro, Lithuania Group C5: Israel, Bulgaria, Estonia Group C6: Kosovo, Latvia, North Macedonia

Gibraltar and Liechtenstein are both making their senior women's national-team competitive debuts, part of a record entry of 53 countries. Azerbaijan, Israel, Kosovo and Malta will all hope to repeat their promotions from the first edition, when Bulgaria, Latvia and Montenegro earned play-offs.

How do the groups work?

All matches in the league stage are played according to a league system, with each team playing one home match and one away match against each of the other teams in their group. Three points are awarded for a win, one for a draw and none for a defeat.

Who plays in the UEFA Women's Nations League finals?

The four League A group winners qualify for the knockout finals.

How do the UEFA Women's Nations League finals work?

In a change from the first edition, all the ties will be played over two legs. There remains two semi-finals, a third-place play-off and a final. A draw will determine the ties and the home team in each of the first legs.

The final winners are declared the UEFA Nations League winners.

Who is promoted or relegated or goes into play-offs?

League A

The top two teams in each group remain in League A for the European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The four third-placed teams play off over two legs against against the second-placed teams in each group of League B. The winners of each match play in League A for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B.

League B﻿

The four group winners are promoted to League A.

The four second-placed teams play off over two legs against the third-placed teams in League A. The winners of each match play in League A; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The two best third-placed teams play off over two legs against the two best-ranked second-placed teams of League C. The winners play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.

The two lowest ranked third-placed teams and the four fourth-placed teams are relegated to League C.

League C

The six group winners are promoted to League B.

The two best-ranked second-placed teams play off over two legs against the two best third-placed teams of League B. The winners play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams play in League C.

The remaining teams stay in League C.