Women's Nations League promotion and relegation matches: Republic of Ireland join Austria, Denmark and Iceland in League A

Wednesday, October 29, 2025

The Republic of Ireland earned promotion to League A as Austria, Denmark and Iceland stayed up, while Albania and Türkiye preserved League B status.

Katie McCabe (left) celebrates with Abbie Larkin, whose goal clinched promotion for the Republic of Ireland
The Republic of Ireland pipped Belgium to a place in League A while Austria, Denmark and Iceland preserved top-flight status as the UEFA Women's Nations League promotion and relegation matches concluded.

After the league stage, four teams were automatically relegated from League A (Portugal, Scotland, Switzerland, Wales), four were automatically promoted from League B (Poland, Serbia, Slovenia, Ukraine), six teams were automatically relegated from League B (Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Greece, Hungary, Romania) and six teams were automatically promoted from League C (Israel, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro, Slovakia).

The remaining promotion and relegation issues were settled by two-legged ties. The four teams that finished third in the League A groups took on the four League B group runners-up, who were at home in the first legs. The winners would be in League A for the European Qualifiers phase for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup. The defeated teams would compete in League B.

Ireland, looking to replace Belgium in League A, earned a 4-2 lead in the first leg thanks to two Katie McCabe goals. McCabe won her 100th cap on Tuesday, but Tessa Wullaert struck her 96th and 97th in the opening half of the home return to wipe out Ireland's advantage – only for Abbie Larkin to score a 90th-minute goal and earn promotion for the visitors, while sending the Red Flames to League B.

Denmark retained their League A status, winning their first leg 6-1 away against Finland thanks in part to a pair goals each by captain Pernille Harder and substitute Sara Holmgaard. Harder also converted a penalty in the subsequent 2-0 home victory.

Pernille Harder scored twice as Denmark won 6-1 in Finland
Austria also stayed up, following a 1-0 loss in Czechia with a 2-0 success, substitute Jennifer Klein notching the decisive goal in the final minute. The other side seeking to avoid relegation from League A, Iceland prevailed 2-0 in Northern Ireland on Friday and 3-0 in the home second leg, rescheduled for Wednesday due to heavy snowfall.

Meanwhile, the two best third-placed teams in the League B groups faced the two best League C group runners-up.

Albania maintained their League B status thanks to a 3-0 second-leg win against Cyprus, who had recovered from two down to take a 3-2 advantage on Friday. Türkiye also staved off relegation as they won 4-0 in Kosovo and then secured a 3-0 triumph in the return.

How 2027 Women's World Cup qualifying works

League A/B ties

Second legs

Wednesday 29 October
Iceland 3-0 Northern Ireland (agg: 5-0)

Tuesday 28 October
Denmark 2-0 Finland (agg: 8-1)
Austria 2-0 Czechia (agg: 2-1)
Belgium 2-1 Republic of Ireland (agg: 4-5)

First legs

Friday 24 October
Czechia 1-0 Austria 
Finland 1-6 Denmark 
Republic of Ireland 4-2 Belgium 
Northern Ireland 0-2 Iceland 

League B/C ties

Second legs

Tuesday 28 October
Albania 3-0 Cyprus (agg: 5-3)
Türkiye 3-0 Kosovo (agg: 7-0)

First legs

Friday 24 October
Kosovo 0-4 Türkiye 
Cyprus 3-2 Albania

