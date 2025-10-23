Women's Nations League promotion and relegation matches
Thursday, October 23, 2025
Four ties will decide promotion and relegation between Leagues A and B, and two others between League B and C.
The ties for the UEFA Women's Nations League promotion and relegation matches are played over two legs on Friday and next Tuesday.
League A/B play-off ties
Northern Ireland vs Iceland
Finland vs Denmark
Republic of Ireland vs Belgium
Czechia vs Austria
League B/C play-off ties
Cyprus vs Albania
Kosovo vs Türkiye
After the league stage, four teams were automatically relegated from League A (Portugal, Scotland, Switzerland, Wales), four were automatically promoted from League B (Poland, Serbia, Slovenia, Ukraine), six teams automatically relegated from League B (Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Greece, Hungary, Romania), and six teams automatically promoted from League C (Israel, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro, Slovakia).
In addition, the four teams finishing third in the League A groups will play off with the four League B group runners-up, who will be at home first, over two legs. The winners will play in League A for the European Qualifiers phase for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup; the defeated teams will play in League B.
Similarly, the two best third-placed teams in the League B groups will play off with the two best League C group runners-up, who will be at home first, over two legs. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.
League A/B ties
First legs: Friday 24 October
Czechia vs Austria (17:30)
Finland vs Denmark (18:00)
Republic of Ireland vs Belgium (20:00)
Northern Ireland vs Iceland (20:00)
Second legs: Tuesday 28 October
Denmark vs Finland (18:00)
Austria vs Czechia (18:00)
Iceland vs Northern Ireland (19:00)
Belgium vs Republic of Ireland (20:30)
- Northern Ireland are aiming to follow Serbia, Slovenia and Ukraine in earning a League A debut. Czechia, Republic of Ireland and Finland were all relegated from League A in the previous Women's European Qualifiers phase.
- Austria, Belgium, Denmark and Iceland have all been ever-present in League A since the current system was introduced in 2023. Belgium and Iceland won play-offs to stay up in the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League phase.
- Iceland have won all four of their competitive meetings with Northern Ireland without conceding a goal.
- Finland and Denmark have met four times in UEFA Women's EURO final tournaments, all in the group stage. Denmark won 1-0 in 2022, it was 1-1 in 2013, and Finland won 1-0 in 2009 and 2-1 in 2005.
- Belgium and the Republic of Ireland have only met competitively on one tournament. Belgium won 1-0 away and 5-1 at home in Women's EURO 1997 qualifying.
- Austria beat Czechia 2-0 in a 2023 friendly in Wiener Neustadt. They also met in Women's EURO 2013 qualifying, Austria drawing 1-1 at home and winning 3-2 away.
League B/C ties
First legs: Friday 24 October
Kosovo vs Türkiye (17:00)
Cyprus vs Albania (18:00)
Second legs: Tuesday 28 October
Albania vs Cyprus (18:00)
Türkiye vs Kosovo (18:00)
- Cyprus are aiming to be promoted to League B for the first time.
- Kosovo were in League B for the previous Women's European Qualifiers phase.
- Albania beat Cyprus 2-0 away and 4-0 at home in Women's EURO 2022 qualifying.
- Kosovo and Türkiye also met in Women's EURO 2022 qualifying. Kosovo won 2-0 at home and drew 0-0 away.