Women's Nations League promotion and relegation play-off ties

The ties for the UEFA Women's Nations League promotion and relegation matches have been set, to be played over two legs in principle on 24 and 28 October.

League A/B play-off ties Northern Ireland vs Iceland

Finland vs Denmark

Republic of Ireland vs Belgium

Czechia vs Austria

League B/C play-off ties ﻿Cyprus vs Albania

Kosovo vs Türkiye

After the league stage, four teams were automatically relegated from League A (Portugal, Scotland, Switzerland, Wales), four were automatically promoted from League B (Poland, Serbia, Slovenia, Ukraine), six teams automatically relegated from League B (Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Greece, Hungary, Romania), and six teams automatically promoted from League C (Israel, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro, Slovakia).

In addition, the four teams finishing third in the League A groups will play off with the four League B group runners-up, who will be at home first, over two legs. The winners will play in League A for the European Qualifiers phase for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup; the defeated teams will play in League B.

Similarly, the two best third-placed teams in the League B groups will play off with the two best League C group runners-up, who will be at home first, over two legs. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.

How 2027 Women's World Cup qualifying works

League A/B ties

Northern Ireland are aiming to follow Serbia, Slovenia and Ukraine in earning a League A debut. Czechia, Republic of Ireland and Finland were all relegated from League A in the previous Women's European Qualifiers phase.

Austria, Belgium, Denmark and Iceland have all been ever-present in League A since the current system was introduced in 2023. Belgium and Iceland won play-offs to stay up in the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League phase.

Iceland have won all four of their competitive meetings with Northern Ireland without conceding a goal.

Finland and Denmark have met four times in UEFA Women's EURO final tournaments, all in the group stage. Denmark won 1-0 in 2022, it was 1-1 in 2013, and Finland won 1-0 in 2009 and 2-1 in 2005.

Belgium and the Republic of Ireland have only met competitively on one tournament. Belgium won 1-0 away and 5-1 at home in Women's EURO 1997 qualifying.

Austria beat Czechia 2-0 in a 2023 friendly in Wiener Neustadt. They also met in Women's EURO 2013 qualifying, Austria drawing 1-1 at home and winning 3-2 away.

League B/C ties