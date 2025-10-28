Women's Nations League semi-final second legs round-up: Spain and Germany reach final

Alexia Putellas scored her third goal of Spain's UEFA Women's Nations League semi-final tie to wrap up a 5-0 aggregate victory against Sweden and secure a place in consecutive finals for La Roja. The defending champions will face Germany in the two-legged showpiece after they held off a late surge by France in the other semi-final.

Spain secured a narrow win in Sweden to extend their aggregate lead from the first leg TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Ima

Spain confirmed their place in back-to-back Women's Nations League finals as Alexia Putellas followed up her two goals in Malaga last week by scoring again to secure a 1-0 win on the night in Sweden.

After their dazzling 4-0 victory in the first leg, La Roja never really needed to get out of first gear in Gothenburg; Mariona Caldentey scooping an effort over early on and Irene Paredes going close with a 20th-minute header.

In the 76th minute, though, they showed their true quality as Clàudia Pina crossed for Putellas to finish beautifully with a first-time effort placed into the top corner.

Sweden included the likes of young prospects Monica Jusu Bah and Felicia Schröder in their line-up, and new coach Tony Gustavsson will no doubt be encouraged by the fact his youthful side more than held their own against the number-one ranked team in the world despite the defeat. They will now contest a third-place play-off against France.

Player of the Match: Alexia Putellas

Klara Bühl added to her goal in the first leg to by scoring Germany's second against France UEFA via Getty Images

Gutsy defending and ruthless finishing enabled Germany to come out on top in Caen, building on their first-leg victory to avenge defeat by France in the 2023/24 semi-finals and join Spain in the decider.

France got off to a dream start in their bid to overturn the 1-0 defeat they suffered in Dusseldorf, striking within three minutes through Melvine Malard. Taking the place of the injured Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Malard finished with assurance after Sandy Baltimore and Selma Bacha had combined well, the latter supplying the cross which the Manchester United forward headed into the far-bottom corner.

However, Germany quickly retook the lead in the tie with a clinical rebuttal on 12 minutes, Nicole Anyomi pivoting past Maëlle Lakrar before delivering a devastating finish into the top-left corner.

A positive response from the hosts followed and they may have led at the break if not for the assured goalkeeping of Stina Johannes, who saw off powerful efforts from Malard and Delphine Cascarino, but Germany again showed a ruthless edge to stall France's momentum.

Melvine Malard celebrates after scoring France's opener in their semi-final against Germany AFP via Getty Images

Shortly after the restart, Klara Bühl – scorer of the decisive goal in Dusseldorf – angled a powerful left-footed effort into the roof of the net to increase Germany's advantage in the tie to two goals. That lead proved unassailable, though France did have late hope when substitute Clara Mateo headed in from Kadidiatou Diani's cross.

Player of the Match: Sakina Karchaoui

