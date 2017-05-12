Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Spain's record seventh #WU17EURO final: past highlights

Friday 12 May 2017

On Sunday, Spain will play in the Women's Under-17 final for a record seventh time; watch highlights of their past six including wins in 2010, 2011 and 2015.

Spain won their third title in Iceland two years ago
Spain won their third title in Iceland two years ago ©Sportsfile
  • All past Women's Under-17 finals ...

2016/17: Spain v Germany
2015/16: Germany 0-0 Spain (3-2 pens)
2014/15: Spain 5-2 Switzerland
2013/14: Germany 1-1 Spain (3-1 pens)
2012/13: Poland 1-0 Sweden
2011/12: Germany 1-1 France (4-3 pens)
2010/11: Spain 1-0 France
2009/10: Spain 0-0 Republic of Ireland (4-1 pens)
2008/09: Germany 7-0 Spain
2007/08: Germany 3-0 France

  • Highlights of Spain's past finals

2015/16 v Germany (Borisov)

Final highlights: Spain 0-0 Germany (Germany win 3-2 on pens)

2014/15 v Switzerland (Reykjavik)

Highlights: See how Spain won 2015 crown

2013/14 v Germany (Chesterfield)

2010/11 v France (Nyon)

2009/10 v Republic of Ireland (Nyon)

2008/09 v Germany (Nyon)

 

