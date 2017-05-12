Spain's record seventh #WU17EURO final: past highlights
Friday 12 May 2017
On Sunday, Spain will play in the Women's Under-17 final for a record seventh time; watch highlights of their past six including wins in 2010, 2011 and 2015.
- All past Women's Under-17 finals ...
2016/17: Spain v Germany
2015/16: Germany 0-0 Spain (3-2 pens)
2014/15: Spain 5-2 Switzerland
2013/14: Germany 1-1 Spain (3-1 pens)
2012/13: Poland 1-0 Sweden
2011/12: Germany 1-1 France (4-3 pens)
2010/11: Spain 1-0 France
2009/10: Spain 0-0 Republic of Ireland (4-1 pens)
2008/09: Germany 7-0 Spain
2007/08: Germany 3-0 France
- Highlights of Spain's past finals
2015/16 v Germany (Borisov)
2014/15 v Switzerland (Reykjavik)
2013/14 v Germany (Chesterfield)
2010/11 v France (Nyon)
2009/10 v Republic of Ireland (Nyon)
2008/09 v Germany (Nyon)