Where to watch the WU17 EURO final: TV, streams
Friday 12 May 2017
Article summary
The 2017 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship final will be televised in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa and streamed on UEFA.tv elsewhere.
Article top media content
Article body
Sunday's final between Spain and Germany will be screened by the following broadcasters:
Europe:
Eurosport – www.eurosport.com
Česká televize – www.ceskatelevize.cz
Middle East and North Africa:
BeIn Sport (MENA) – beinsports.com
IN UNSOLD TERRITORIES THE FINAL AT 18:30CET ON SUNDAY WILL BE STREAMED ON UEFA.TV