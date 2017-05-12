Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Where to watch the WU17 EURO final: TV, streams

Friday 12 May 2017

The 2017 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship final will be televised in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa and streamed on UEFA.tv elsewhere.

Where to watch the WU17 EURO final: TV, streams ©Sportsfile

Sunday's final between Spain and Germany will be screened by the following broadcasters:

Europe:

Eurosport – www.eurosport.com

Česká televize – www.ceskatelevize.cz

Middle East and North Africa:

BeIn Sport (MENA) – beinsports.com

IN UNSOLD TERRITORIES THE FINAL AT 18:30CET ON SUNDAY WILL BE STREAMED ON UEFA.TV

Watch Germany's record six #WU17EURO final wins
15/05/2017

LiveWatch Germany's record six #WU17EURO final wins

Germany have now appeared in – and won – six of the ten Women's Under-17 finals. Watch highlights of all those triumphs, including all three shoot-out successes against Spain.
Spain's record seventh #WU17EURO final: past highlights
12/05/2017

LiveSpain's record seventh #WU17EURO final: past highlights

On Sunday, Spain will play in the Women's Under-17 final for a record seventh time; watch highlights of their past six including wins in 2010, 2011 and 2015.
Germany v Spain final: classic #WU17EURO duel
11/05/2017

LiveGermany v Spain final: classic #WU17EURO duel

Germany face Spain in the WU17 final for a fourth time in this tournament's ten editions: look back at their rivalry and watch highlights of their past deciders.
