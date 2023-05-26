France win 2023 Women's 17 EURO: At a glance
Friday, May 26, 2023
France are only the fourth different champions after Spain suffered a second straight final loss.
France won a UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship final at the fourth attempt as Spain missed out on a fifth title following a thrilling decider to conclude the 2023 edition in Estonia.
How the contenders did
Winners: France
Runners-up: Spain
Semi-finals: England, Switzerland
Group stage: Estonia (hosts), Germany, Poland, Sweden
Top scorers
Final tournament
5 Liana Joseph (France)
5 Maeline Mendy (France)
5 Vicky López (Spain)
4 Michelle Agyemang (England)
4 Chancelle Effa Effa (France)
4 Marisa García (Spain)
3 Zuzanna Grzywińska (Poland)
3 Cris Redondo (Spain)
Season (including qualifiers)
10 Ava Baker (England)
10 Liana Joseph (France)
10 Estrella Merino Gonzalez (Germany)
10 Maeline Mendy (France)
9 Maša Tomašević (Montenegro)
9 Vicky López (Spain)
8 Michelle Agyemang (England)
7 Cris Redondo (Spain)
Records
- France became the fourth different champions after Germany (8 titles), Spain (4) and Poland (1)
- Spain reached a record tenth final (one ahead of Germany).
- Spain equalled Germany's record of 12 semi-finals from the 14 editions.
- Spain kept up their record of never failing to get past the group stage since the round was introduced in 2013/14.
- Germany fell at a WU17 group stage (EURO or World Cup) for the first time. They missed the final for the first time since 2014/15, when they were also knocked out by Switzerland (in the semis).
- Estonia played in and hosted their first UEFA women's final tournament at any level.
- Vicky López scored the fastest-ever WU17 EURO finals goal 50 seconds into Spain's win against Germany.
- The 12 goals in the semi-final between France and Switzerland equalled the most in any UEFA football final tournament match (several competitions, including Belarus vs England in the 2016 WU17 EURO group stage).
All the results
Final (Friday 26 May)
Spain 2-3 France (Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)
Semi-finals (Tuesday 23 May)
France 10-2 Switzerland (Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)
Spain 3-1 England (Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)
Group stage
Matchday 3 (Saturday 20 May)
Group A
Switzerland 2-1 Germany (Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)
Spain 6-0 Estonia (Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)
Group B
France 1-1 England (Võru Stadium, Võru)
Poland 6-0 Sweden (Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu)
Matchday 2 (Wednesday 17 May)
Group A
Estonia 0-5 Germany (Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)
Spain 3-0 Switzerland (Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)
Group B
Poland 0-3 France (Võru Stadium, Võru)
Sweden 1-3 England (Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu)
Matchday 1 (Sunday 14 May)
Group A
Germany 0-2 Spain (Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)
Estonia 0-4 Switzerland (Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)
Group B
England 2-1 Poland (Võru Stadium, Võru)
Sweden 0-3 France (Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu)
Champions roll of honour
Eight-team tournament (hosts)
2022/23: France (Estonia)
2021/22: Germany (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
2019/20 & 2020/21: No final tournament
2018/19: Germany (Bulgaria)
2017/18: Spain (Lithuania)
2016/17: Germany (Czech Republic)
2015/16: Germany (Belarus)
2014/15: Spain (Iceland)
2013/14: Germany (England)
Four-team tournament in Nyon
2012/13: Poland
2011/12: Germany
2010/11: Spain
2009/10: Spain
2008/09: Germany
2007/08: Germany
Titles:
Germany 8
Spain 4
France 1
Poland 1
Final appearances:
Spain 10
Germany 9
France 4
Netherlands 1
Poland 1
Republic of Ireland 1
Sweden 1
Switzerland 1
Semi-final appearances:
Germany 12
Spain 12
France 7
England 5Netherlands 4
Norway 3
Switzerland 3
Denmark 2
Belgium 1
Finland 1
Iceland 1
Italy 1
Poland 1
Portugal 1
Republic of Ireland 1
Sweden 1
(bold: inc. 2023)