Spain win 2024 Women's U17 EURO: At a glance
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Spain ended a run of two straight final defeats by completing a perfect campaign to become champions in Sweden.
Spain won a fifth UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship title, continuing their flawless qualifying record to reach a record 11th final in which the world champions beat England 4-0 in Sweden.
How the contenders did
Winners: Spain
Runners-up: England
Also qualified for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: Poland
Also reached semi-finals:
Group stage: Belgium, Norway, Portugal, Sweden (hosts)
Top scorers
Final tournament
7 Alba Cerrato (Spain)
5 Celia Segura (Spain)
4 Rachael Adedini (France)
3 Lua Calo (Spain)
3 Ainoa Gómez (Spain)
3 Isabella Fisher (England)
3 Justine Rouquet (France)
2 Oliwia Zwiazek (Poland)
2 Lola Brown (England)
2 Mymithye Bironien (France)
2 Felicia Schröder (Sweden)
Season (including qualifiers)
17 Alba Cerrato (Spain)
10 Denny Draper (England)
9 Tina Krassnig (Austria)
9 Celia Segura (Spain)
8 Ainoa Gómez (Spain)
8 Vera Jones (England)
8 Oliwia Zwiazek (Poland)
7 Isabella Fisher (England)
7 Jelena Todoshchenko (Finland)
Player of the tournament
Alba Cerrato (Spain)
Goalkeeper: Julia Woźniak (Poland)
Defender: Nelly Las (England)
Defender: Cecily Wellesley-Smith (England)
Defender: Amaya (Spain)
Defender: Aiara Aguirrezabala (Spain)
Midfielder: Weronika Araśniewicz (Poland)
Midfielder: Anaïs Ebayilin (France)
Midfielder: Ainoa Gómez (Spain)
Forward: Celia Segura (Spain)
Forward: Alba Cerrato (Spain)
Forward: Lola Brown (England)
Records
- Spain are the first team to win all five games in a WU17 EURO final tournament in regulation time since the group stage was introduced in 2013/14.
- Spain are the first team to go through a WU17 EURO season with 11 wins out of 11 in regulation time; in 2021/22, Germany won their first ten games but beat Spain in the final on penalties, and in both 2021/22 and 2022/23 Spain got to the final with a perfect record before defeat.
- England were the ninth different nation to reach the final.
- Spain reached a record 11th final, two ahead of Germany.
- Spain also reached a record 13th semi-final, one ahead of Germany.
- Spain kept up their record of never failing to get past the group stage since the round was introduced in 2013/14.
All the results
Final
England 0-4 Spain (Malmö)
World Cup play-off
Poland 2-2 France (4-2pens) (Lund)
Semi-finals
England 2-0 Poland (Malmö)
Spain 6-1 France (Lund)
Group stage
Matchday 3
Group A
Norway 2-0 Sweden (Malmö)
France 0-1 England (Lund)
Group B
Portugal 1-1 Poland (Malmö)
Belgium 0-5 Spain (Lund)
Matchday 2
Group A
Norway 0-8 France (Malmö)
Sweden 1-5 England (Lund)
Group B
Belgium 0-1 Portugal (Malmö)
Spain 1-0 Poland (Lund)
Matchday 1
Group A
England 3-0 Norway (Lund)
Sweden 2-3 France (Malmö)
Group B
Poland 1-0 Belgium (Lund)
Spain 3-0 Portugal (Malmö)
Champions roll of honour
Eight-team tournament (hosts)
2023/24: Spain (Sweden)
2022/23: France (Estonia)
2021/22: Germany (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
2019/20 & 2020/21: No final tournament
2018/19: Germany (Bulgaria)
2017/18: Spain (Lithuania)
2016/17: Germany (Czechia)
2015/16: Germany (Belarus)
2014/15: Spain (Iceland)
2013/14: Germany (England)
Four-team tournament in Nyon
2012/13: Poland
2011/12: Germany
2010/11: Spain
2009/10: Spain
2008/09: Germany
2007/08: Germany
Titles:
Germany 8
Spain 5
France 1
Poland 1
Final appearances:
Spain 11
Germany 9
France 4
England 1
Netherlands 1
Poland 1
Republic of Ireland 1
Sweden 1
Switzerland 1
Semi-final appearances:
Spain 13
Germany 12
France 8
England 6Netherlands 4
Norway 3
Switzerland 3
Denmark 2
Poland 2
Belgium 1
Finland 1
Iceland 1
Italy 1
Portugal 1
Republic of Ireland 1
Sweden 1
(bold: inc. 2024)