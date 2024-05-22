UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Spain win 2024 Women's U17 EURO: At a glance

Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Spain ended a run of two straight final defeats by completing a perfect campaign to become champions in Sweden.

Champions Spain scored 15 goals in their final three matches of the tournament
Spain won a fifth UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship title, continuing their flawless qualifying record to reach a record 11th final in which the world champions beat England 4-0 in Sweden.

Watch highlights

How the contenders did

Winners: ﻿Spain
Runners-up: ﻿England
Also qualified for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: Poland
Also reached semi-finals:
Group stage: Belgium, Norway, Portugal, Sweden (hosts)

Top scorers

Final tournament

7 Alba Cerrato (Spain)
5 Celia Segura (Spain)
4 Rachael Adedini (France)

3 Lua Calo (Spain)
3 Ainoa Gómez (Spain)
3 Isabella Fisher (England)
3 Justine Rouquet (France)

2 Oliwia Zwiazek (Poland)
2 Lola Brown (England)
2 Mymithye Bironien (France)
2 Felicia Schröder (Sweden)

Season (including qualifiers)

17 Alba Cerrato (Spain)
10 Denny Draper (England)

9 Tina Krassnig (Austria)
9 Celia Segura (Spain)

8 Ainoa Gómez (Spain)
8 Vera Jones (England)
8 Oliwia Zwiazek (Poland)

7 Isabella Fisher (England)
7 Jelena Todoshchenko (Finland)

2024 Women's U17 EURO top five goals

Player of the tournament

Alba Cerrato (Spain)

Team of the tournament

Goalkeeper: Julia Woźniak (Poland)
Defender: Nelly Las (England)
Defender: Cecily Wellesley-Smith (England)
Defender: Amaya (Spain)
Defender: Aiara Aguirrezabala (Spain)
Midfielder: Weronika Araśniewicz (Poland)
Midfielder: Anaïs Ebayilin (France)
Midfielder: Ainoa Gómez (Spain)
Forward: Celia Segura (Spain)
Forward: Alba Cerrato (Spain)
Forward: Lola Brown (England)

Final highlights: England 0-4 Spain

Records

  • Spain are the first team to win all five games in a WU17 EURO final tournament in regulation time since the group stage was introduced in 2013/14.
  • Spain are the first team to go through a WU17 EURO season with 11 wins out of 11 in regulation time; in 2021/22, Germany won their first ten games but beat Spain in the final on penalties, and in both 2021/22 and 2022/23 Spain got to the final with a perfect record before defeat.
  • England were the ninth different nation to reach the final.
  • Spain reached a record 11th final, two ahead of Germany.
  • Spain also reached a record 13th semi-final, one ahead of Germany.
  • Spain kept up their record of never failing to get past the group stage since the round was introduced in 2013/14.
Semi-final highlights: Spain 6-1 France

All the results

Final ﻿

England 0-4 Spain (Malmö)

World Cup play-off ﻿

Poland 2-2 France (4-2pens) (Lund)

Semi-finals ﻿

England 2-0 Poland (Malmö)
Spain 6-1 France (Lund)

Semi-final highlights: England 2-0 Poland

Group stage

Matchday 3

Group A
Norway 2-0 Sweden (Malmö)
France 0-1 England (Lund)

Group B
Portugal 1-1 Poland (Malmö)
Belgium 0-5 Spain (Lund)

Matchday 2

Group A
Norway 0-8 France (Malmö)
Sweden 1-5 England (Lund)

Highlights: Norway 0-8 France

Group B
Belgium 0-1 Portugal (Malmö)
Spain 1-0 Poland (Lund)

Matchday 1

Group A
England 3-0 Norway (Lund)
Sweden 2-3 France (Malmö)

Group B
Poland 1-0 Belgium (Lund)
Spain 3-0 Portugal (Malmö)

Champions roll of honour

Eight-team tournament (hosts)
2023/24: Spain (Sweden)
2022/23: France (Estonia)
2021/22: Germany (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
2019/20 & 2020/21: No final tournament
2018/19: Germany (Bulgaria)
2017/18: Spain (Lithuania)
2016/17: Germany (Czechia)
2015/16: Germany (Belarus)
2014/15: Spain (Iceland)
2013/14: Germany (England)
Four-team tournament in Nyon
2012/13: Poland
2011/12: Germany
2010/11: Spain
2009/10: Spain
2008/09: Germany
2007/08: Germany

Watch Spain lift the WU17 EURO trophy

Titles:
Germany 8
Spain 5
France 1
Poland 1

Final appearances:
Spain 11
Germany 9
France 4
England 1
Netherlands 1
Poland 1
Republic of Ireland 1
Sweden 1
Switzerland 1

Semi-final appearances:
Spain 13
Germany 12
France 8
England 6Netherlands 4
Norway 3
Switzerland 3
Denmark 2
Poland 2
Belgium 1
Finland 1
Iceland 1
Italy 1
Portugal 1
Republic of Ireland 1
Sweden 1

(bold: inc. 2024)

