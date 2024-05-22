Spain win 2024 Women's U17 EURO: At a glance

Spain won a fifth UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship title, continuing their flawless qualifying record to reach a record 11th final in which the world champions beat England 4-0 in Sweden.

How the contenders did Winners: ﻿Spain

Runners-up: ﻿England

Also qualified for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: Poland

Also reached semi-finals:

Group stage: Belgium, Norway, Portugal, Sweden (hosts)

Top scorers

Final tournament



7 Alba Cerrato (Spain)

5 Celia Segura (Spain)

4 Rachael Adedini (France)

3 Lua Calo (Spain)

3 Ainoa Gómez (Spain)

3 Isabella Fisher (England)

3 Justine Rouquet (France)

2 Oliwia Zwiazek (Poland)

2 Lola Brown (England)

2 Mymithye Bironien (France)

2 Felicia Schröder (Sweden)



Season (including qualifiers)



17 Alba Cerrato (Spain)

10 Denny Draper (England)

9 Tina Krassnig (Austria)

9 Celia Segura (Spain)

8 Ainoa Gómez (Spain)

8 Vera Jones (England)

8 Oliwia Zwiazek (Poland)

7 Isabella Fisher (England)

7 Jelena Todoshchenko (Finland)

2024 Women's U17 EURO top five goals

Alba Cerrato (Spain)

Team of the tournament

Goalkeeper: Julia Woźniak (Poland)

Defender: Nelly Las (England)

Defender: Cecily Wellesley-Smith (England)

Defender: Amaya (Spain)

Defender: Aiara Aguirrezabala (Spain)

Midfielder: Weronika Araśniewicz (Poland)

Midfielder: Anaïs Ebayilin (France)

Midfielder: Ainoa Gómez (Spain)

Forward: Celia Segura (Spain)

Forward: Alba Cerrato (Spain)

Forward: Lola Brown (England)

Final highlights: England 0-4 Spain

Spain are the first team to win all five games in a WU17 EURO final tournament in regulation time since the group stage was introduced in 2013/14.

Spain are the first team to go through a WU17 EURO season with 11 wins out of 11 in regulation time; in 2021/22, Germany won their first ten games but beat Spain in the final on penalties, and in both 2021/22 and 2022/23 Spain got to the final with a perfect record before defeat.

England were the ninth different nation to reach the final.

Spain reached a record 11th final, two ahead of Germany.

Spain also reached a record 13th semi-final, one ahead of Germany.

Spain kept up their record of never failing to get past the group stage since the round was introduced in 2013/14.

Semi-final highlights: Spain 6-1 France

All the results

Final ﻿

England 0-4 Spain (Malmö)

World Cup play-off ﻿

Poland 2-2 France (4-2pens) (Lund)

Semi-finals ﻿

England 2-0 Poland (Malmö)

Spain 6-1 France (Lund)

Semi-final highlights: England 2-0 Poland

Group stage

Matchday 3

Group A

Norway 2-0 Sweden (Malmö)

France 0-1 England (Lund)

Group B

Portugal 1-1 Poland (Malmö)

Belgium 0-5 Spain (Lund)

Matchday 2

Group A

Norway 0-8 France (Malmö)

Sweden 1-5 England (Lund)

Highlights: Norway 0-8 France

Group B

Belgium 0-1 Portugal (Malmö)

Spain 1-0 Poland (Lund)

Matchday 1

Group A

England 3-0 Norway (Lund)

Sweden 2-3 France (Malmö)

Group B

Poland 1-0 Belgium (Lund)

Spain 3-0 Portugal (Malmö)

Champions roll of honour

Eight-team tournament (hosts)

2023/24: Spain (Sweden)

2022/23: France (Estonia)

2021/22: Germany (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

2019/20 & 2020/21: No final tournament

2018/19: Germany (Bulgaria)

2017/18: Spain (Lithuania)

2016/17: Germany (Czechia)

2015/16: Germany (Belarus)

2014/15: Spain (Iceland)

2013/14: Germany (England)

Four-team tournament in Nyon

2012/13: Poland

2011/12: Germany

2010/11: Spain

2009/10: Spain

2008/09: Germany

2007/08: Germany

Watch Spain lift the WU17 EURO trophy

Titles:

Germany 8

Spain 5

France 1

Poland 1

Final appearances:

Spain 11

Germany 9

France 4

England 1

Netherlands 1

Poland 1

Republic of Ireland 1

Sweden 1

Switzerland 1



Semi-final appearances:

Spain 13

Germany 12

France 8

England 6Netherlands 4

Norway 3

Switzerland 3

Denmark 2

Poland 2

Belgium 1

Finland 1

Iceland 1

Italy 1

Portugal 1

Republic of Ireland 1

Sweden 1



(bold: inc. 2024)