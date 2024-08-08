2024/25 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship round 1 starts 1 October

Round 1 of the 2024/25 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship runs from 1 October to 20 November, deciding promotion and relegation between the leagues for round 2 in spring.

League A consists of 28 teams, including holders Spain and the seven sides promoted from League B after round 2 of the 2023/24 edition. The Faroe Islands will take part, although their finals place is assured as hosts.

The teams compete in seven groups, played as single-venue mini-tournaments; sides finishing fourth are relegated to League B for round 2, with the other positions deciding League A seeding for that round.

The 21 teams in League B for round 1 include sides relegated from League A in 2023/24 round 2. They compete for promotion to League A in six groups, three of four sides and the three of three. The group winners and runners-up with the best record against the teams first and third in their section are also promoted.

The seven teams joining the Faroe Islands in the 2025 finals from 4 to 17 May will be decided by round 2, drawn on 6 December and to be completed by 23 March.

2024 final highlights: England 0-4 Spain

League A

The teams finishing fourth are relegated to League A for round 2.

Group A1 (23–29 October): Portugal*, Switzerland, Wales, Slovenia

Group A2 (3–9 November): Belgium*, Germany, Türkiye, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group A3 (7–13 October): England*, Netherlands, Czechia, Faroe Islands (finals hosts)

Group A4 (1–7 October): Poland, Scotland*, Iceland, Northern Ireland

Group A5 (1–7 November): France, Italy, Croatia*, Bulgaria

Group A6 (14–20 November): Spain* (holders), Austria, Denmark, Republic of Ireland

Group A7 (23–29 October): Norway*, Finland, Greece, Belarus

League B

The group winners and the runners-up with the best record against the teams finishing first and third in their group are promoted to League A for round 2.

Group B1 (5–11 November): Slovakia*, Montenegro, Latvia, Georgia

Group B2 (13–19 November): Ukraine, Romania, Malta*, Moldova

Group B3 (2–8 November): Hungary*, North Macedonia, Lithuania, Andorra

Group B4 (30 October–5 November): Kosovo, Israel, Albania*

﻿Group B5 (27 October–2 November): Serbia, Luxembourg*, Azerbaijan

Group B6 (23–29 October): Sweden*, Estonia, Kazakhstan

*Mini-tournament hosts

Spain won the title for the fifth time in Sweden in May.

Germany have a record eight titles, while other past champions are France and Poland.

England were 2023/24 runners-up with France and Poland losing in the semi-finals and Belgium, Norway, Poland and hosts Sweden also in the group stage.

The Faroe Islands, as hosts, will make their finals debut; their nation competed at the men's U17 finals in 2017.

Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Faroe Islands, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Slovenia were promoted from League B in 2023/24 round 2.

Hungary, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovakia, Sweden and Ukraine were relegated from League A in 2023/24 round 2.