Women's U17 EURO round 2: England, Finland, France, Germany, Norway, Poland, Spain join hosts Northern Ireland in finals

England, Finland, France, Germany, Norway, Poland and Spain have joined hosts Northern Ireland in the 2026 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship finals after topping their round 2 League A groups.

Holders Netherlands were eliminated in round 2 by fellow former champions Poland, who won a thrilling decider 4-3, but last season's runners-up Norway have qualified. Also through are Finland and past champions Germany and Spain, pipping Czechia, Denmark and Portugal respectively on goal difference, as well as 2022/23 victors France and 2023/24 runners-up England, the only team to win all six of their qualifiers.

Those teams now join finals debutants Northern Ireland from 4 to 17 May, with the draw made from 15:00 CET (14:00 local time) on Wednesday 25 March at the National Football Stadium in Belfast. The final tournament will act as UEFA's qualifying event for the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco.

Teams will also be promoted and relegated between Leagues A and B ahead of 2026/27 round 1. Northern Ireland have already earned promotion from League B, which runs until 8 April, although their finals place as hosts was already assured.

WU17 EURO round 2 matches

WU17 EURO round 2 groups

League A (complete)

• The seven group winners join hosts Northern Ireland in the final tournament.

• The seven fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B for 2026/27 round 1.

Group A1

Qualified for final tournament: Germany

Also remain in League A for 2026/27 round 1: Denmark, Sweden (hosts)

Relegated to League B: Republic of Ireland

Group A2

Qualified for final tournament: England

Also remain in League A for 2026/27 round 1: Croatia (hosts), Italy

Relegated to League B: Türkiye

Group A3

Qualified for final tournament: Finland

Also remain in League A for 2026/27 round 1: Czechia (hosts), Romania

Relegated to League B: Latvia

Group A4

Qualified for final tournament: France

Also remain in League A for 2026/27 round 1: Austria, Iceland

Relegated to League B: Serbia (hosts)

Group A5

Qualified for final tournament: Norway (hosts)

Also remain in League A for 2026/27 round 1: Scotland, Switzerland

Relegated to League B: Greece

Group A6

Qualified for final tournament: Spain

Also remain in League A for 2026/27 round 1: Portugal (hosts), Hungary

Relegated to League B: Kosovo

Group A7

Qualified for final tournament: Poland

Also remain in League A for 2026/27 round 1: Netherlands, Slovakia

Relegated to League B: Wales (hosts)

• Netherlands won the title last season, beating Norway in the final. France and Italy were semi-finalists and Austria, Poland and Spain also qualified for the tournament in the Faroe Islands.

• Croatia, Greece, Hungary, Kosovo, Latvia, Romania, Slovakia, Türkiye and Wales began round 2 aiming to join hosts Northern Ireland in earning final tournament debuts.

• Latvia were making their League A debut. Greece, Iceland, Kosovo, Sweden, Türkiye and Wales were also promoted from League B in round 1.

2025 Women's U17 EURO final highlights: Netherlands 2-1 Norway

League B

• The six group winners and the best runners-up (not counting results against fourth-placed teams) are promoted to League A for 2026/27 round 1.

Group B1 (27 March–2 April): Belarus, Lithuania, Malta (hosts), Estonia

Group B2 (complete)

Promoted to League A for 2026/27 round 1: Northern Ireland (finals hosts)

Group runners-up: North Macedonia (hosts)

Remain in League B: Georgia, Luxembourg

Group B3 (complete)

Promoted to League A for 2026/27 round 1: Belgium

Group runners-up: Faroe Islands,

Remain in League B: Slovenia (hosts), Azerbaijan

Group B4 (1–7 April): Montenegro (hosts), Kazakhstan, Moldova

Group B5 (2–8 April): Ukraine, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts)

Group B6 (complete)

Promoted to League A for 2026/27 round 1: Israel

Group runners-up: Andorra

Remain in League B: Albania (hosts)

• Andorra, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Ukraine were relegated from League A in round 1.