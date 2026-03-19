Women's U17 EURO round 2 latest: England, Finland, Germany, Norway, Poland, Spain join hosts Northern Ireland in finals
Thursday, March 19, 2026
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England. Finland, Germany, Norway, Poland and Spain have joined hosts Northern Ireland at the finals, with one more place to be filled.
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UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship round 2 is in progress and deciding which seven teams join hosts Northern Ireland at the finals, as well as promotion and relegation between the leagues.
League A, running until Friday, will establish which teams join the hosts to contest the finals from 4 to 17 May. The seven group winners and the hosts will go into the draw at 15:00 CET (14:00 local time) on Wednesday 25 March at the National Football Stadium in Belfast; the final tournament will act as UEFA's qualifying event for the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco.
Holders Netherlands were eliminated in round 2 by fellow former champions Poland, who won a thrilling decider 4-3, but last season's runners-up Norway have qualified. Also through are Finland and past champions Germany and Spain, pipping Czechia, Denmark and Portugal respectively on goal difference, and England, the only team to win all six of their qualifiers.
Teams will also be promoted and relegated between Leagues A and B ahead of 2026/27 round 1. Northern Ireland have already earned promotion from League B, which runs until 8 April, although their finals place as hosts was already assured.
League A
• The seven group winners join hosts Northern Ireland in the final tournament.
• The seven fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B for 2026/27 round 1.
Group A1 (complete)
Qualified for final tournament: Germany
Also remain in League A for 2026/27 round 1: Denmark, Sweden (hosts)
Relegated to League B: Republic of Ireland
Group A2 (complete)
Qualified for final tournament: England
Also remain in League A for 2026/27 round 1: Croatia (hosts), Italy
Relegated to League B: Türkiye
Group A3 (complete)
Qualified for final tournament: Finland
Also remain in League A for 2026/27 round 1: Czechia (hosts), Romania
Relegated to League B: Latvia
Group A4 (14–20 March): France, Austria, Serbia (hosts), Iceland
Group A5 (complete)
Qualified for final tournament: Norway (hosts)
Also remain in League A for 2026/27 round 1: Scotland, Switzerland
Relegated to League B: Greece
Group A6 (complete)
Qualified for final tournament: Spain
Also remain in League A for 2026/27 round 1: Portugal (hosts), Hungary
Relegated to League B: Kosovo
Group A7 (complete)
Qualified for final tournament: Poland
Also remain in League A for 2026/27 round 1: Netherlands, Slovakia
Relegated to League B: Wales (hosts)
• Netherlands won the title last season, beating Norway in the final. France and Italy were semi-finalists and Austria, Poland and Spain also qualified for the tournament in the Faroe Islands.
• Croatia, Greece, Hungary, Kosovo, Latvia, Romania, Slovakia, Türkiye and Wales began round 2 aiming to join hosts Northern Ireland in earning final tournament debuts.
• Latvia were making their League A debut. Greece, Iceland, Kosovo, Sweden, Türkiye and Wales were also promoted from League B in round 1.
League B
• The six group winners and the best runners-up (not counting results against fourth-placed teams) are promoted to League A for 2026/27 round 1.
Group B1 (27 March–2 April): Belarus, Lithuania, Malta (hosts), Estonia
Group B2 (complete)
Promoted to League A for 2026/27 round 1: Northern Ireland (finals hosts)
Group runners-up: North Macedonia (hosts)
Remain in League B: Georgia, Luxembourg
Group B3 (complete)
Promoted to League A for 2026/27 round 1: Belgium
Group runners-up: Faroe Islands,
Remain in League B: Slovenia (hosts), Azerbaijan
Group B4 (1–7 April): Montenegro (hosts), Kazakhstan, Moldova
Group B5 (2–8 April): Ukraine, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts)
Group B6 (complete)
Promoted to League A for 2026/27 round 1: Israel
Group runners-up: Andorra
Remain in League B: Albania (hosts)
• Andorra, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Ukraine were relegated from League A in round 1.