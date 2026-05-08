Women's Under-17 EURO final tournament: France join Germany in final four

Germany and France are the first teams to have reached the semi-finals at the 2026 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship, which runs from 4 to 17 May and is being staged in Northern Ireland for the first time.

Germany returned for the first time in three editions by beating Norway in Group A in Coleraine on the opening day, winning after the hosts had made their Women's U17 EURO finals debut with a defeat to England in Larne.

The following day, Group B began with France cruising past Poland in Coleraine and Spain also winning comfortably against Finland in Larne.

Group A continued on 7 May with Germany edging past England in Larne, followed by Norway securing their first points with victory over the host nation in Coleraine in a result ensuring Germany would finish top.

France then stayed perfect in Group B by beating Spain in Coleraine a day later, winning the section when Poland subsequently moved off the mark at Finland's expense in Larne.

England encounter Norway in Coleraine and Northern Ireland sign off against Germany in Larne in the concluding matches in Group A on 10 May, a day before Finland attempt to end France's winning run in Coleraine and Poland and Spain contest a decider in Larne.

The top two teams in each group progress to the semi-finals in Belfast on 14 May, with the decider, also staged at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, three days later. The four semi-finalists will qualify for the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco from 17 October to 7 November, along with the winners of a play-off between the two third-placed group finishers on 14 May in Larne.

2026 WU17 EURO groups Group A: Northern Ireland (hosts), Germany, Norway, England Group B: France, Finland, Spain, Poland

Download the match schedule

Venues

Belfast: National Football Stadium at Windsor Park (2 x semi-finals, final)

Coleraine: The Showgrounds (6 x group games)

Larne: Inver Park (6 x group games, World Cup play-off)

All times CET, local time is one hour behind

Group stage fixtures

Monday 4 May

Group A

Northern Ireland 0-2 England (Larne)

Norway 1-3 Germany (Coleraine) ﻿

Tuesday 5 May

Group B

France 5-0 Poland (Coleraine)

Spain 4-0 Finland (Larne)

2025 highlights: France 3-1 Poland

Thursday 7 May

Group A

Germany 1-0 England (Larne)

Northern Ireland 0-3 Norway (Coleraine)

Friday 8 May

Group B

France 1-0 Spain (Coleraine) ﻿

Finland 0-1 Poland (Larne)

2025 highlights: Spain 1-1 France

Sunday 10 May

Group A

England vs Norway (Coleraine, 16:00) ﻿

Germany vs Northern Ireland (Larne, 16:00)

Monday 11 May

Group B

Finland vs France (Coleraine, 16:00)

Poland vs Spain (Larne, 16:00)

2025 highlights: Spain 3-1 Poland

Knockout phase schedule

Semi-finals

Thursday 14 May

SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (Belfast)

SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (Belfast)

Games kick-off at 15:00 and 19:00, order of matches to be confirmed upon completion of group stage.

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off

Thursday 14 May

Third place Group A vs Third place Group B (17:00, Larne)

Final

Sunday 17 May

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (19:00, Belfast)